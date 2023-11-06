Park City Group, Inc., d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available at https://tinyurl.com/mvf697ey as well as on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.repositrak.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free: 1-877-300-8521

Toll/International 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10184210



Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 7:15 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

Replay Pin Number: 10184210

About Park City Group d/b/a ReposiTrak:

Park City Group, Inc. d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.repositrak.com.

Source: Park City Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106789910/en/