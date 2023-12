Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider and the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc. (ReposiTrak). The Company operates a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, compliance and supply chain management platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers and product suppliers to help them source, vet and transact with their suppliers. The Company’s services are grouped in three application suites: ReposiTrak MarketPlace (MarketPlace), encompassing the Company’s supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solutions, which helps the Company’s customers find new suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety (Compliance and Food Safety ) solutions, which help the Company’s customers vet suppliers to mitigate the risk of doing business with these suppliers; and ReposiTraks Supply Chain (Supply Chain) solutions, which help the Company’s customers to more efficiently manage their various transactions with their suppliers.

Sector Software