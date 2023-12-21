Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider and the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc. (ReposiTrak). The Company operates a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, compliance and supply chain management platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers and product suppliers to help them source, vet and transact with their suppliers. The Companyâs services are grouped in three application suites: ReposiTrak MarketPlace (MarketPlace), encompassing the Companyâs supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solutions, which helps the Companyâs customers find new suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety (Compliance and Food Safety ) solutions, which help the Companyâs customers vet suppliers to mitigate the risk of doing business with these suppliers; and ReposiTraks Supply Chain (Supply Chain) solutions, which help the Companyâs customers to more efficiently manage their various transactions with their suppliers.

Sector Software