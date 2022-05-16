Park City Group Reports 41% Increase in Net Income for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Income from Operations increases 64% as recurring revenue increases 7%; Continues preparation toward traceability solution to meet FDA mandates

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that largely partners with grocery retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended March 31, 2022.

Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Highlights:

Recurring revenue increased 7.3% to $4.6 million. Year-to-date, recurring revenue increased 8.1% to $13.3 million.

Recurring SaaS revenue increased from 70% of total revenue to 99% of revenue.

Total revenue decreased to $4.6 million from $6.0 million, down 24% due to the elimination of essentially all non-recurring revenue, including MarketPlace.

Total operating expense decreased 36% to $3.4 million from $5.3 million.

Operating income increased 64% to $1.2 million from $718,000 in the third quarter last year.

GAAP net income increased 41% to $1.1 million vs. net income of $773,000.

Net income to common shareholders increased 50% to $941,000, vs. $627,000.

EPS of $0.05, up 55% vs. $0.03 in the prior year third quarter.

Cash from operations of $4.0 million year-to-date.

The Company repurchased 538,376 shares at an average price of $6.95 for a total of $3.74 million in the quarter.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “Park City continues to benefit from our all-SaaS model, with 7% growth in recurring revenue in the quarter, 8% year-to-date. This continued bottom-line growth is accelerating both our profitability and cash generation. Each part of our business is growing and our customers are expanding our role in their businesses as we continue to demonstrate significant value.”

“During the quarter, an existing customer which is one of the largest wholesalers in the world, signed an agreement to be a ReposiTrak reseller,” continued Mr. Fields. “With this, we will now have one of our largest customers, promoting our compliance and traceability solutions to their thousands of customers. This agreement is a strong validation of our traceability solution, demonstrating our desirable place in the industry. This underscores how critical industry leaders view traceability even before final FDA regulations are announced.”

“Our recurring revenue in the quarter represented 157% of our cash operating costs, ensuring systemic profitability,” added Mr. Fields. “This resulted in a 64% increase in operating income and a 41% increase in net income. On an annualized run rate basis, our revenue per employee is $268,000. This is almost double the revenue per employee for SaaS companies of similar revenue. As we continue to grow our recurring revenue, we expect approximately 80-85 cents of each incremental dollar to fall to the bottom line, even as we invest in our next major catalyst, traceability. This is already evident in our 83% gross margin in the quarter.”

Mr. Fields continued, “We continue to work closely with key customers, and have productive conversations with the FDA, to advance our solution to the coming FDA traceability mandates. The focus on food safety and traceability is driving systemic changes, both through industry initiatives and through FDA mandates, and Park City Group represents the proven partner to help the industry navigate these changes. We have solutions today, and we are well positioned to address the specific requirements of FDA mandates which we expect to be released in November of this year.”

Third Quarter Financial Results (three months ended March 31, 2022, vs. three months ended March 31, 2021):

Total revenue decreased 24% to $4.6 million as compared to $6.0 million due to sunsetting approximately $1.8 million in non-recurring revenue. Total operating expense decreased 36% to $3.4 million due to lower corresponding MarketPlace revenue and lower overall SG&A expense. GAAP net income was $1.1 million, up 41% compared to $773,000. Net income to common shareholders increased 41% to $941,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $627,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Year-To-Date Financial Results (nine months ended March 31, 2022, vs. nine months ended March 31, 2021):

Total revenue decreased 18% to $13.5 million as compared to $16.4 million due to a nearly $4.2 million planned elimination of all non-recurring revenue. Total operating expense decreased 31% to $10.2 million due to elimination of MarketPlace costs and lower overall SG&A. GAAP net income was $2.9 million versus $3.0 million. The prior-year period included a $1.1 million gain related to the forgiveness of the Company’s PPP loan. Absent the one-time gain, net income increased 58%. GAAP net income to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million (inclusive of the $1.1 million non-recurring gain), or $0.13 per diluted share.

Share Repurchases:

In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 538,376 shares at an average price of $6.95 for a total of $3.74 million. To date, the Company has repurchased 1.52 million shares at an average price of $ 6.09 for a total of $9.26 million. The Board has authorized an additional $9.0 million repurchase. The Company has approximately $11.7 million remaining on the $23 million total buyback authorization since inception.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $21.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022, compared to $24.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Company had $3.4 million drawn on its working line of credit as of March 31, 2022. Funds were utilized to buy back additional shares of stock.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 21,269,307 $ 24,070,322 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $192,315 and $234,693 at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 3,593,383 3,891,699 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 665,322 1,248,936 Prepaid expense and other current assets 1,163,489 490,817 Total Current Assets 26,691,501 29,701,774 Property and equipment, net 865,931 2,589,194 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 67,098 47,987 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 206,052 408,925 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 382,544 695,371 Customer relationships 427,050 525,600 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 128,799 171,732 Total Other Assets 22,117,843 22,755,915 Total Assets $ 49,675,275 $ 55,046,883 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 493,405 $ 467,194 Accrued liabilities 1,065,034 988,092 Contract liability - deferred revenue 1,542,020 1,755,341 Lines of credit 3,385,867 6,000,000 Operating lease liability - current 52,669 90,156 Total current liabilities 6,538,995 9,300,783 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liability – less current portion 335,903 605,214 Total liabilities 6,874,898 9,905,997 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,637,929 and 19,351,935 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 186,382 193,522 Additional paid-in capital 69,498,487 74,298,924 Accumulated deficit (26,892,870 ) (29,359,938 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,800,377 45,140,886 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 49,675,275 $ 55,046,883

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 4,555,906 $ 6,022,540 $ 13,469,170 $ 16,422,146 Operating expense: Cost of services and product support 773,651 2,634,224 2,437,351 6,706,769 Sales and marketing 1,229,677 1,155,266 3,570,606 3,643,602 General and administrative 1,178,649 1,255,410 3,484,307 3,568,474 Depreciation and amortization 197,393 259,343 676,324 769,440 Total operating expense 3,379,370 5,304,243 10,168,588 14,688,285 Income from operations 1,176,536 718,297 3,300,582 1,733,861 Other income (expense): Interest income 24,975 60,234 167,015 176,078 Interest expense (13,919 ) (4,248 ) (20,120 ) (76,700 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments (65,889 ) (1,131 ) (328,987 ) 54,434 Other gain (loss) (5,649 ) 10,000 (88,730 ) 1,109,350 Income before income taxes 1,116,054 783,152 3,029,760 2,997,023 (Provision) for income taxes: (28,038 ) (9,955 ) (122,859 ) (46,141 ) Net income 1,088,016 773,197 2,906,901 2,950,882 Dividends on preferred stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) (439,833 ) (439,833 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 941,405 $ 626,586 $ 2,467,068 $ 2,511,049 Weighted average shares, basic 19,019,000 19,555,000 19,255,000 19,511,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 19,422,000 19,942,000 19,579,000 19,744,000 Basic income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Diluted income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,906,901 $ 2,950,882 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 676,324 769,440 Amortization of operating right of use asset 312,826 63,896 Stock compensation expense 320,199 249,733 Bad debt expense 391,667 516,694 Gain on disposal of assets (24,737 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,109,350 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment 107,820 - (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables 198,430 (1,508,097 ) Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets (414,998 ) 293,042 (Decrease) increase in: Accounts payable 26,210 1,091,304 Operating lease liability (306,798 ) (63,895 ) Accrued liabilities 52,441 549,537 Deferred revenue (213,321 ) (452,633 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,032,964 3,350,553 Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of property and equipment 1,374,085 - Purchase of property and equipment (50,823 ) (105,391 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,323,262 (105,391 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) increase in lines of credit (2,614,133 ) 1,340,000 Common Stock buyback/retirement (5,212,452 ) (508,243 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan 109,177 114,430 Dividends paid (439,833 ) (439,833 ) Payments on notes payable - (920,754 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,157,241 ) (414,400 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,801,015 ) 2,830,762 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,070,322 20,345,330 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,269,307 $ 23,176,092 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 172,342 $ 55,772 Cash paid for interest $ 21,607 $ 76,700 Cash paid for operating leases $ 66,871 $ 71,200 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 234,447 $ 214,550 Dividends accrued on preferred stock $ 439,833 $ 439,833

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items – Recurring Revenue

Three Months Ended, March 31 Nine Months Ended, March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring - Subscription, Support and Services $ 4,553,844 $ 4,245,247 $ 13,259,456 $ 12,263,945 Non-Recurring - Services - 326,535 81,618 584,394 Transaction Based - Marketplace 2,062 1,450,758 128,096 3,573,807 $ 4,555,906 $ 6,022,540 $ 13,469,170 $ 16,422,146 Recurring Revenue as % of Total Revenue 99.95% 70.49% 98.44% 74.68% Increase (Decrease) in Recurring Revenue ($) $ 308,597 $ 995,511 Growth (Decline) in Recurring Revenue (%) 7.3% 8.1%

