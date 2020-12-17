Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Park City Group, Inc.    PCYG

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

(PCYG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Park City : ReposiTrak Enables Accurate Perpetual Inventories for Grocery e-Commerce

12/17/2020 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ramp up of automated solution provides retailers with better visibility to store-level inventories as their brick and mortar stores morph into fulfillment centers.

To help retailers deliver on the key proposition of grocery e-commerce—namely, frictionless convenience—ReposiTrak, the industry leader in direct store delivery (DSD) for the retail supply chain, is offering an omnichannel perpetual inventory system that ensures products selected online are actually available in the store.

The ramp up of ReposiTrak’s perpetual inventory solution comes at a time when brick and mortar stores have morphed into e-commerce fulfillment centers. However, the lack of visibility to store-level inventories for key categories, particularly high demand, fast turn DSD products, finds many retailers at a major disadvantage in meeting customer expectations due to high out-of-stocks levels, says Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak.

“While COVID has created the most compelling case imaginable for retailers to accelerate their omnichannel strategies, it has also exposed a glaring weakness relating to lack of visibility to store-level inventories,” Fields says.

“At its core, online grocery ordering aims to deliver convenience for the customer, but all too often leads to a series of text message substitution requests because DSD products like bread, milk and dairy are out-of-stock, and the e-commerce system is blind to that fact. In order to effectively implement an omnichannel strategy, a DSD perpetual inventory system is essential,” Fields affirms.

Direct-store delivery products pose particular challenges for personal grocery shoppers, primarily due to the lack of visibility retailers have with their DSD inventory, which is typically controlled by outside suppliers.

More Control + Greater Accuracy = Perpetual Inventories

“But as any astute retailer knows, less control leads to more inaccuracies—which is even more problematic at a time when retailers are jockeying to meet and exceed increasingly demanding expectations of a new breed of crowd-avoiding, convenience-seeking omni-shoppers,” says Fields.

“Out-of-stocks not only create disappointment for the customer but lost sales for both the retailer and the vendor as well,” he adds, noting that ReposiTrak’s omnichannel perpetual inventory solution extends the company’s extensive track record in DSD, which includes some 60 million store SKU counts. ReposiTrak’s customers are seeing sales increases that often exceed 50% because the customer and the retailer have the product on-hand and visible online.

“DSD out-of-stocks are something ReposiTrak knows really well—we’ve been dealing with it for over 20 years—and have pioneered unique capabilities to solve what is presently one of retailers’ biggest challenges,” concludes Fields.

Learn more about ReposiTrak’s perpetual inventory solution here.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its industry-leading ReposiTrak Inc., subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families—Compliance and Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace sourcing and B2B commerce—and provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solutions suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at repositrak.com and parkcitygroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
09:15aPARK CITY : ReposiTrak Enables Accurate Perpetual Inventories for Grocery e-Comm..
BU
12/10REPOSITRAK : Simplifies Quality Management Recordkeeping with New Smartphone App
BU
11/19PARK CITY GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
11/18PARK CITY GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16PARK CITY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/16PARK CITY GROUP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16PARK CITY GROUP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16PARK CITY : Reports 9% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Triples for Fis..
BU
11/16Earnings Flash (PCYG) PARK CITY GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $5.2M
MT
11/05PARK CITY GROUP, INC. : Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,3 M - -
Net income 2021 2,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,5 M 94,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Park City Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 4,84 $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randall K. Fields Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Merrill CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jozef Jamrich Chief Technology Officer
Robert W. Allen Independent Director
Ronald C. Hodge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.-4.35%95
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%1 657 866
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.493.77%115 547
SEA LIMITED379.84%98 269
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC102.63%60 768
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%50 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ