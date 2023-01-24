ReposiTrak Attains SOC Type 2 Audit Recertification

Successful completion underscores continuing commitment to providing data-secure solutions

ReposiTrak, the largest network of food supply chain operators connected through one supply chain, food safety and supplier management technology platform, has once again achieved recertifications for the Service Organization Control Type 2 (SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2) annual audits. The SOC recertifications reinforce ReposiTrak’s commitment to security best practices with verification standards for operational policies, data protection and privacy protocols that meet or exceed the highest of security standards, as defined by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

“Data security is table stakes in the retail technology space and the SOC recertifications validate our commitment to ensuring the customer information we share with our partners is always safe,” said Jozef Jamrich, Chief Technology Officer at ReposiTrak. “The ReposiTrak platform was built from the ground up using secure code and tech support to ensure we are providing our clients with high quality and secure sourcing and supply chain solutions that improve visibility, productivity and profitability.”

The SOC recertification, which covers the company’s Supply Chain, ScoreTracker, Report Advanced Commerce and ReposiTrak solutions, is a detailed process performed annually to independently examine the internal controls of service organizations to determine the effectiveness of controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network was developed in response to concerns brought forth by the Food Traceability Leadership Consortium, a group of industry trade organizations, wholesalers and retailers that echoed Haven Foods’ concerns of finding a low-cost, easy-to-use traceability solution to meet and exceed FDA’s FSMA 204 requirements. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners in the Network and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee, and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit www.repositrak.com.

