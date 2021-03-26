Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.    PK

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

(PK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2021

03/26/2021 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TYSONS, Va., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results, current operational environment and business outlook.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:
Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:
Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.
                                                   
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information. 

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
06:00aPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference C..
GL
03/18PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Truist Securities Adjusts Park Hotels & Resorts PT to $..
MT
03/08PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Files Mixed Shelf
MT
03/01PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Compass Point Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts to Buy Fro..
MT
02/26PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/25PARK HOTELS & RESORTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Swings to Q4 AFFO Loss, Revenue Drops
MT
02/25PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/25PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Earnings Flash (PK) PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Reports Q4 FF..
MT
02/25PARK HOTELS & RESORTS  : Earnings Flash (PK) PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Posts Q4 Reve..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 216 M - -
Net income 2021 -573 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,78x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 5 065 M 5 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,80 $
Last Close Price 21,43 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tom J. Baltimore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Michael DellOrto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Morey Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Patricia M. Bedient Independent Director
Timothy J. Naughton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.24.96%5 691
VICI PROPERTIES INC.7.02%15 488
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.16.27%12 697
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.15%10 440
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC4.09%5 239
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.14.34%4 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ