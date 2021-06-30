Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Completes the Sale of the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill Navy Yard

TYSONS, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE:PK) today announced that it has closed on the sale of the 210-room Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, CA and the 204-room Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill Navy Yard in Washington, DC, for combined gross proceeds of $149 million, or approximately $360,000 per key. When adjusted for Park’s anticipated capital expenditures (“capex”), the sale price represents a 7.0% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income (7.4% excluding capex), or 12.8x 2019 EBITDA (12.2x excluding capex). Proceeds from the sale will be used to fully repay debt currently outstanding on the Company’s revolving credit facility and partially repay debt currently outstanding on its one remaining bank term loan.



“I am very pleased with the progress we have made towards our targeted goal of $300 million to $400 million of asset sales in 2021. Year to date, we have sold three hotels for total proceeds of $173.1 million, or 13.5x 2019 EBITDA, on a gross basis. The sale of these two hotels represents our ongoing commitment to reduce net leverage and better position our portfolio for long-term, sustainable growth,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Park’s current expectations regarding use of proceeds from the sale of properties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “hopes” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could materially affect its results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, one of the most significant factors continues to be the adverse effect of COVID-19, including possible resurgences, on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance, its hotel management companies and its hotels’ tenants, and the global economy and financial markets. COVID-19 has significantly affected the Company’s business, and the extent to which COVID-19 continues to affect the Company, its hotel managers, tenants and guests at the Company’s hotels will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its effect, the emergence of virus variants, the efficacy, availability and deployment of vaccinations and other treatments to combat COVID-19, including public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, additional closures that may be mandated or advisable even after the reopening of certain of the Company’s hotels on a limited basis, whether due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases or otherwise, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and Park urges investors to carefully review the disclosures Park makes concerning risk and uncertainties in Item 1A: “Risk Factors” in Park’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Park’s filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Park undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 57 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

