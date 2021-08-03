Park National : Amendment To Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

- Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.





On August 2, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement dated as of May 18, 2016, as amended by a First Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 15, 2017, a Second Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of May 17, 2018, a Third Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 22, 2018, a Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 20, 2019 and a Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 17, 2020 (as amended, the 'Credit Agreement'), by and between Park National Corporation (the 'Registrant') and U.S. Bank National Association ('U.S. Bank'), the Registrant repaid to U.S. Bank the outstanding principal balance under the Term Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement) of $27,500,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest through the August 2, 2021 repayment date in an amount reflecting a floating interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 1.65% per annum. The Term Loan, which had been executed by the Registrant on June 20, 2019 in connection with the Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement, had an original principal amount of $50,000,000.





The Revolving Loan Maturity Date of June 20, 2021 had expired in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement, with no amount being outstanding under any Revolving Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement) at such Revolving Loan Maturity Date. The amount of the Revolving Loan Commitment (as defined in the Credit Agreement) had been $15,000,000 since the execution of the Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement.





Upon repayment in full of the outstanding borrowing under the Term Loan, the Credit Agreement was terminated effective as of August 2, 2021. The Term Loan Maturity Date, under the terms of the Credit Agreement, had been June 20, 2022.





No early termination penalties were incurred by the Registrant as a result of the termination of the Credit Agreement.





U.S. Bank serves as the Trustee under the Indenture, dated as of August 20, 2020, as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 20, 2020, pursuant to which the Registrant issued and sold $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Registrant's 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030. In addition, from time to time, the Registrant and some of the Registrant's subsidiaries may maintain deposit accounts and conduct other banking transactions, including lending transactions, with U.S. Bank in the ordinary course of business. The Registrant also maintains banking and lending relationships with U.S. Bank and U.S. Bank's affiliates in the ordinary course of business. These banking relationships include U.S. Bank providing the Registrant with general banking services.





