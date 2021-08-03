Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Park National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRK   US7006581075

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

(PRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Park National : Amendment To Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)

08/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
- Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On August 2, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement dated as of May 18, 2016, as amended by a First Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 15, 2017, a Second Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of May 17, 2018, a Third Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 22, 2018, a Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 20, 2019 and a Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement entered into as of June 17, 2020 (as amended, the 'Credit Agreement'), by and between Park National Corporation (the 'Registrant') and U.S. Bank National Association ('U.S. Bank'), the Registrant repaid to U.S. Bank the outstanding principal balance under the Term Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement) of $27,500,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest through the August 2, 2021 repayment date in an amount reflecting afloating interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 1.65%per annum. The Term Loan, which had been executed by the Registrant on June 20, 2019 in connection with the Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement, had an original principal amount of $50,000,000.

The Revolving Loan Maturity Date of June 20, 2021 had expired in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement, with no amount being outstanding under any Revolving Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement) at such Revolving Loan Maturity Date. The amount of the Revolving Loan Commitment (as defined in the Credit Agreement) had been $15,000,000 since the execution of the Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement.

Upon repayment in full of the outstanding borrowing under the Term Loan, the Credit Agreement was terminated effective as of August 2, 2021. The Term Loan Maturity Date, under the terms of the Credit Agreement, had been June 20, 2022.

No early termination penalties were incurred by the Registrant as a result of the termination of the Credit Agreement.

U.S. Bank serves as the Trustee under the Indenture, dated as of August 20, 2020, as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 20, 2020, pursuant to which the Registrant issued and sold $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Registrant's 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030. In addition, from time to time, the Registrant and some of the Registrant's subsidiaries may maintain deposit accounts and conduct other banking transactions, including lending transactions, with U.S. Bank in the ordinary course of business. The Registrant also maintains banking and lending relationships with U.S. Bank and U.S. Bank's affiliates in the ordinary course of business. These banking relationships include U.S. Bank providing the Registrant with general banking services.

2





Disclaimer

Park National Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:42:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
05:43pPARK NATIONAL : Amendment To Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:27pPARK NATIONAL : OH/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04:22pPARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
07/30PARK NATIONAL : welcomes Dr. Frederic Bertley to board of directors (Form 8-K)
PU
07/30PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
07/30PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION : welcomes Dr. Frederic Bertley to board of directors
AQ
07/30Park National Corporation Elects Frederic Bertley to Serve as Director, Effec..
CI
07/26PARK NATIONAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26PARK NATIONAL : reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2..
PU
07/26PARK NATIONAL : Earnings Flash (PRK) PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $2.3..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 450 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 1 854 M 1 854 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Park National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 113,45 $
Average target price 110,75 $
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Trautman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew R. Miller President & Director
Brady T. Burt Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Leon Zazworsky Lead Independent Director
F. William Englefield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION8.04%1 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%451 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%319 430
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%240 502
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.72%188 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.28%187 925