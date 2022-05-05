Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKOH   US7006661000

PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.

(PKOH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.58 USD   +5.48%
08:35aParkOhio Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
05/05PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22Park-Ohio Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.125 a Share, Payable May 20 to Shareholders of Record May 6
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ParkOhio Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

05/05/2022 | 08:35am EDT
ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announces the following webcast:

What:

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

 

When:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

Where:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1543326&tp_key=de02d42dfb

 

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the link above.

 
Contact:

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer 440.947.2000

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://www.pkoh.com.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 120 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.
08:35aParkOhio Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
05/05PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22Park-Ohio Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.125 a Share, Payable May 20 to ..
MT
04/22ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/22Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 20, 2022
CI
03/18KeyBanc Downgrades Park-Ohio Holdings to Sector Weight From Overweight, Citing 'IHS Aut..
MT
03/17B. Riley Lowers Park-Ohio Holdings' PT to $15.50 from $20 After Q4 EPS Miss, Reduces 20..
MT
03/16PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/16Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
03/15PARK-OHIO : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 589 M - -
Net income 2022 1,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Matthew V. Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick William Fogarty Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James William Wert Vice Chairman
Ronna E. Romney Independent Director
Patrick V. Auletta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS CORP.-52.62%133
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.55%51 462
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.66%37 333
FANUC CORPORATION-19.16%29 094
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-32.60%24 448
SANDVIK AB-28.29%23 059