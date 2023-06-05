Park REIT : Coupon Payment

05.06.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Park REIT-Sofia (PARB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Park REIT-Sofia

- BSE code: PARB

- ISIN: BG2100006217

- Date of interest payment: 09.06.2023

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 4.5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 08.06.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 06.06.2023 (Ex Date: 07.06.2023).