  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Park REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARK   BG1100016051

PARK REIT

(PARK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
0.7750 BGN   -.--%
03:05aPark Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
04/28Park Reit : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
04/28Park REIT Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Park REIT : Coupon Payment

06/05/2023 | 03:05am EDT
Coupon Payment 05.06.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Park REIT-Sofia (PARB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Park REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: PARB
- ISIN: BG2100006217
- Date of interest payment: 09.06.2023
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 08.06.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 06.06.2023 (Ex Date: 07.06.2023).

Park ADSITS published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PARK REIT
03/24Park REIT Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/30Park REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Park Reit : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
2022Park Reit : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
2022Park REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Park REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Park Reit : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,15 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2022 0,18 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 20,2 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,53 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
EV / Sales 2021 87,6x
EV / Sales 2022 180x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart PARK REIT
Duration : Period :
Park REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARK REIT0.65%4
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.12.18%25 698
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.93%23 905
INVITATION HOMES INC.16.36%21 105
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-4.03%17 576
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.29%16 493
