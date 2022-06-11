Log in
    PARKST A   DK0010158500

PARK STREET A/S

(PARKST A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:50 2022-06-10 am EDT
14.90 DKK   -3.87%
09:02aPark Street A/S - Reduction of share capital
GL
06/10A mayfair lair
AQ
05/04PARK STREET A/S : Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
Park Street A/S - Reduction of share capital

06/11/2022 | 09:02am EDT
With reference to company announcement of 25 April 2022 regarding the general meeting’s approval of share capital reduction, Park Street A/S hereby announces that completion of the share capital reduction has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The nominal value of the share capital reduction is DKK 10,338,160 corresponding to 10,338,160 shares of nominal value of DKK 1 held by Park Street A/S as treasury shares prior to the registration. Accordingly, Park Street A/S’ share capital is now reduced from DKK 67,513,732 to DKK 57,175,572. Consequently, Park Street A/S no longer holds any class A treasury shares nor any class B treasury shares.

Prior to the share capital reduction, the treasury shares held by Park Street A/S corresponded to 15.31% of the company’s total share capital. In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that Park Street A/S as of today, following registration of the share capital reduction, holds 0% of the total share capital.

In addition, and in accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street hereby announces that its share capital, as of today, amounts to nominally DKK 57,175,572 corresponding to 57,175,572 shares of nominally DKK 1 each and a total of 57,175,572 voting rights.


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
