    PARKST A   DK0010158500

PARK STREET A/S

(PARKST A)
  Report
03/25 07:14:47 am EDT
17.5 DKK   +2.94%
09:25aPark Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
03/16Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
03/07Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

03/25/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022

On 25 February 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 25-02-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 250m. The programme is taking place during the period from 25 February 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022:

 Number of shares boughtAverage transaction price
Accumulated, last announcement105,500 
16-Mar-22                                 -                                -  
17-Mar-221,38415.8
18-Mar-22193,47217.1
21-Mar-22                                 -                                -  
22-Mar-22                                 -                                -  
23-Mar-22                                 -                                -  
Total, 16 Mar 2022 -23 March 2022  
Accumulated under the programme300,356 

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


Financials
Sales 2020 173 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2020 145 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 405 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 128 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 1,22%
