Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
Transactions during 29 September 2022 – 05 October 2022
On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 14 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 29 September 2022 – 05 October 2022:
| Number of shares bought
| Average transaction price
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 0
| 14-Sep-22
| 0
| 0,00
| 23-Sep-22
| 5,333
| 13.96
| 28-Sep-22
| 1,432,665*
| 13.96
| 29-Sep-22
| 58,292
| 13.96
| 05-Sep-22
| 43,643
| 14,00
| Accumulated under the programme
| 1,539,933
| 0,00
(*) Unlisted Class B shares
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03