    PARKST A   DK0010158500

PARK STREET A/S

(PARKST A)
05:01 2022-12-14 am EST
13.70 DKK   +4.58%
Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
02:18pPark Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
12/07Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
GL
Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

12/14/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 08 December 2022 – 14 December 2022

On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 08 December 2022 – 14 December 2022:

 Number of shares boughtAverage transaction price
Accumulated, last announcement0 
14-Sep-220                                0,00  
23-Sep-225,33313.96
28-Sep-221,432,665*13.96
29-Sep-2258,29213.96
05-Oct-2243,64314.00
19-Oct-2200
02-Nov-2200
03-Nov-22732,200*13.98
10-Nov-202299,21113.98
07-De-202200
Total, 08 Dec 2022 to 14 Dec 202200
Accumulated under the programme2,371,3440.00

 (*) Unlisted Class B shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
