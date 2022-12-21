Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
Transactions during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022
On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022:
|
|Number of shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|
|14-Sep-22
|0
| 0,00
|23-Sep-22
|5,333
|13.96
|28-Sep-22
|1,432,665*
|13.96
|29-Sep-22
|58,292
|13.96
|05-Oct-22
|43,643
|14.00
|03-Nov-22
|732,200*
|13.98
|10-Nov-2022
|99,211
|13.98
|14-De-2022
|0
|0
|Total, 15 Dec 2022 to 21 Dec 2022
|0
|0
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,371,344
|13.97
(*) Unlisted Class B shares
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03