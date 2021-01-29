Park Street Nordicom : Strategy 2021

2020 has been testing one for the company, key impacts and learnings:
Diverse portfolio of the company, and the blessing of the portfolio being concentrated in Denmark, which has managed the 2020 crisis better than most other countries helped us tide through the year strongly. The performance of Hotel revenue has been negatively impacted, while we maintained low delinquencies across other sectors.
Systems and Technology driven operations which allow for managing operations remotely, dynamic access to operating and financial data is Core Infrastructure for property management and no longer a nice to have. Our efforts of the past years in developing such systems allowed for seamless operations.
While we planned for several vacancies to be leased out, the decisions have been slow. The outlook for increasing revenues in 2021 is better part in view of the preceding discussions.
The company has done preparatory work for select projects, the execution will be contingent to optimal financing and execution partners, which have been slow to achieve in 2020.
The company has further strengthened its balance sheet with reduction of short term debt from the proceeds of sale of assets.
There has been significant clean up of the pending operating expenses settlements, reduction of the financial expenses from debt paydown and general tightening of costs which has compensated to a large degree the impact of reduced revenues.
The estimated EBVAT for 2020 is DKK 80m which is marginally higher than previously published estimates.
Estimates 2020
PROFIT AND LOSS
Actuals
Estimates - not audited
Amounts in DKK 1000s
2017
2018
2019
2020
Rental Income
167,657
175,444
179,454
165,111
Operating Expenses
-35,551
-29,291
-40,702
-36,449
Gross Profit
132,106
146,153
138,752
128,662
Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation
-32,807
-28,731
-26,423
-23,606
Total Operating Profit (EBIT)
99,299
117,422
112,329
105,056
Financial Expenses
-73,397
-33,409
-29,105
-25,006
Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT)
25,902
84,013
83,224
80,050
BALANCE SHEET
Actuals
Estimates - not audited
Amounts in DKK 1000s
2017
2018
2019
2020
Property Portfolio
2,439,230
2,492,115
2,679,858
2,570,251
Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity)
19,953
54,310
61,606
23,319
Other Assets
29,599
34,273
31,380
48,940
Total Assets
2,488,782
2,580,698
2,772,844
2,642,510
Equity
554,947
810,652
931,133
1,037,145
Bank Debt
565,978
398,500
376,711
255,259
Mortgage Debt
1,217,293
1,192,416
1,256,653
1,149,753
Other Liabilities
150,564
179,130
208,347
200,353
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,488,782
2,580,698
2,772,844
2,642,510
Equity Ratio
22.3%
31.4%
33.6%
39%
Highlights 2020
Debt Reduction by 228M DKK: of which 78M correspond to sale of assets
Stronger balance sheet with 39% of Equity Ratio, well above our long-term target of 35%
Estimated EBVAT of DKK 80m is inline with previous years, despite the challenges of 2020 in view of tighter operations and cost control
Limited closings on new leases, delays in project financing - however the background work should support closings in 2021
Rental income and delinquencies
Insights into 2020
Diversified rental income across over 300 tenants with 90% deemed to be low or medium risk.
Delinquencies in 2020 of 4 million with mainly focus in hotels and restaurants.
Total yearly rent and contribution charge split into risk categories (Thousand/DKK)
HIGH RISK
(Hotel, F&B)
9%
12,807
LOW RISK
(Residential,
MEDIUM RISK
56,635
81,215
Office, Grocery
Stores)
(Fitness,
55%
Storage, Other
Retail)
36%
Delinquencies accumulated by
December 2020 split into risk categories
(Thousand/DKK)
LOW RISK
4%
MEDIUM RISK
147
17%
708
3,234
HIGH RISK
79%
% Delinquencies / Rent: 2.0%
2021, Target best.. Prepare for extended challenges
2021 is year for us targeting significant steps, yet preparing for extended COVID-19 related impacts:
Improve the Rental Income with closing new leases for vacancies, targeting DKK 17m of new leases
Fully transition the operating systems away from legacy, implement steps towards reducing long term operating overheads by 40%
Focus on optimising debt financing by refinancing of select assets, replacement of bank debt by mortgage debt
Initiate Pulse N project with optimal financing and execution partners
Control costs and run operations assuming a downside scenario, which assumes : extended Covid restrictions similar to 2020, increased delinquencies in high risk sectors, reduced take up of new leases.
Budget and targets
For the period 2021-2022
PROFIT AND LOSS
Estimates - not audited
Amounts in DKK 1000s
2020
2021 (Base Scenario)
2021 (Downside Scenario)
Target 2022
Rental Income
165,111
165,365
152,827
182,365
Operating Expenses
-36,449
-40,539
-44,652
-40,539
Gross Profit
128,662
124,825
108,175
141,825
Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation
-23,606
-19,980
-20,563
-19,980
Total Operating Profit (EBIT)
105,056
104,845
87,611
121,845
Financial Expenses
-25,006
-19,039
-19,039
-19,039
Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT)
80,050
85,806
68,573
102,806
BALANCE SHEET
Estimates - not audited
Amounts in DKK 1000s
2020
2021
Target (12-24 months)
Property Portfolio
2,570,251
2,570,251
2,909,251
Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity)
23,319
55,709
450,039
Other Assets
48,940
48,940
48,940
Total Assets
2,642,510
2,674,900
3,408,229
Equity
1,037,145
1,122,951
1,564,758
Bank Debt
255,259
234,736
0
Mortgage Debt
1,149,753
1,116,860
1,643,118
Other Liabilities
200,353
200,353
200,353
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,642,510
2,674,900
3,408,229
Equity Ratio
39%
42%
46%
Budget and targets
For the period 2021-2022
Assumptions on Budget
Rental Income: Income from new leases of DKK 17M in the base case scenario and DKK 10M in the downside scenario
Future vacancies: Assumption of 20% of tenants in Retail - Consumer goods and F&B in the downside scenario
Delinquencies: Assumption of 50% of unpaid rents by end of 2020 in the base case scenario and 100% on the downside scenario
Contingent budget of 1 million in downside scenario for unforeseen Repair and Maintenance costs (depreciation)
Assumptions on Targets (12 to 24 months outlook)
Pulse N and Pulse O rental is included for 2021 and 2022
Pulse N and Pulse O revaluation included for target balance sheet
Refinancing implemented for 9 assets
Focus of 2021…
Vacancy Reduction
Operation Focus: Cost Reduction
Overhead Optimization
Debt And Financial Optimization
Selective Projects
Vacancy reduction
Expectations for 2021
Targeted Increase in Rent Revenue from Leasing:
Base Scenario: 17M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue
Low Scenario: 10M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue
Key Drivers and Sectors: Residential DKK 5.5M and Offices DKK 5M.
LOIs for 5M DKK of new leases have already been signed.
DKK 5M of residential is expected from Pulse O by Q2 2021.
Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk
Categories (Thousand/DKK) -
Base Case Scenario
OTHER
12%
GROCERY
STORES
2,149
RESIDENTIAL
6%
33%
1,034
5,771
3,740
OTHER
RETAIL4,913
21%OFFICE
28%
Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk
Categories (Thousand/DKK) -
Low Case Scenario
GROCERY OTHER
STORES
6%
4%
664
372
OTHER
2,452
4,328
RESIDENTIAL
RETAIL
40%
23%
2,831
OFFICE
27%
Operation focus: cost reduction
Expectations for 2021
Cost optimization in assets with high vacancy:
Direct PSN responsible property expenses: 1.5M DKK:
5 properties targeted for DKK 1.5M reduction
Operating expenses for properties:
6 assets targeted for DKK 5M reduction. These 6 assets have concentrated vacancies and DKK 3M to DKK 3.5M savings are expected to accrue to PSN, with remaining reducing the costs for Tenants.
Optimize Services to Tenant Requirements with Focus on Cost Improvement.
Negotiate Leases with Cost Leakages for Better Solutions to Tenant and PSN.
Overhead optimisation
Expectations for 2021
Systems and Operations to be structured for a long-term target of 40% Cost Reduction.
Legacy systems are expected to be fully transitioned out by end of Q1
Systems and technology specific costs to be reduced in view of transition
Explore alternative setup for operations to reduce long-term costs
Overall Overheads to be reduced by 20% by mid 2021.
Debt and financing optimization
Focus for 2021 and 2022
1. Overall debt reduction of DKK 378M since 2017
2.000
1.800
1.600
Thousand/DKK
1.400
1.200
1.000
800
600
400
200
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
Bank Debt
Mortgage Debt
2. Focus on Refinancing: Increase focus on refinancing existing assets maintaining a Loan to Value of 60% to 70% on a Portfolio level with long term Mortgage financing and paydown of existing bank debt:
Obtain Mortgage financing for 4 assets with no existing debt: DKK 200 Million.
Refinance 4 assets with existing low mortgage financing to raise additional capital of DKK 225 Million.
Pulse Project to obtain long-term refinancing post completion: over DKK 100 Million of additional cash flows.
Selective projects
Pulse is our youth housing concept, which we are in the process of implementing in 3 of our buildings.
Significant expected synergies of having common design and operating practices.
Pulse N
COPENHAGEN NV
Conversion of a 7-storey office property into a retail ground floor and youth housing with Pulse concept. With a sustainable approach to the project, maintaining the building's exterior, and refurbishing the interior into 144 youth apartments and 13 larger family apartments.
The building permit is in advanced stage of the process and construction is expected initiated in 2021 subject to financing and building permission.
Pulse O
COPENHAGEN Ø
The centrally located property in Tåsingegade, Østerbro with mixed residential, student hotel and retail usage, is in process to go through a modernization in order to adapt them to the Pulse concept. There will be a mix of more than 200 units including large and small youth housing and apartments. It is expected to that over 100 rooms will be launched in the new Pulse concept by April 2021.
Pulse T
TÅSTRUP
Revitalization and development of Tåstrup Station Center. Conversion of three office floors into 228 modern youth housing located between the educational institutions in Roskilde and Copenhagen. Subject to finalizing building permits and obtaining financing, the project is expected to be initiated in late 2021 or 2022.
