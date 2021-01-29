Log in
PARK STREET NORDICOM : Strategy 2021
PU
01/28PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S : Strategy 2021
AQ
01/27PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S : Share buyback program
PU
Park Street Nordicom : Strategy 2021

01/29/2021
STRATEGY PRESENTATION

JANUARY 2021

2020, its impact

2020 has been testing one for the company, key impacts and learnings:

  • Diverse portfolio of the company, and the blessing of the portfolio being concentrated in Denmark, which has managed the 2020 crisis better than most other countries helped us tide through the year strongly. The performance of Hotel revenue has been negatively impacted, while we maintained low delinquencies across other sectors.
  • Systems and Technology driven operations which allow for managing operations remotely, dynamic access to operating and financial data is Core Infrastructure for property management and no longer a nice to have. Our efforts of the past years in developing such systems allowed for seamless operations.
  • While we planned for several vacancies to be leased out, the decisions have been slow. The outlook for increasing revenues in 2021 is better part in view of the preceding discussions.
  • The company has done preparatory work for select projects, the execution will be contingent to optimal financing and execution partners, which have been slow to achieve in 2020.
  • The company has further strengthened its balance sheet with reduction of short term debt from the proceeds of sale of assets.
  • There has been significant clean up of the pending operating expenses settlements, reduction of the financial expenses from debt paydown and general tightening of costs which has compensated to a large degree the impact of reduced revenues.
  • The estimated EBVAT for 2020 is DKK 80m which is marginally higher than previously published estimates.

Estimates 2020

PROFIT AND LOSS

Actuals

Estimates - not audited

Amounts in DKK 1000s

2017

2018

2019

2020

Rental Income

167,657

175,444

179,454

165,111

Operating Expenses

-35,551

-29,291

-40,702

-36,449

Gross Profit

132,106

146,153

138,752

128,662

Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation

-32,807

-28,731

-26,423

-23,606

Total Operating Profit (EBIT)

99,299

117,422

112,329

105,056

Financial Expenses

-73,397

-33,409

-29,105

-25,006

Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT)

25,902

84,013

83,224

80,050

BALANCE SHEET

Actuals

Estimates - not audited

Amounts in DKK 1000s

2017

2018

2019

2020

Property Portfolio

2,439,230

2,492,115

2,679,858

2,570,251

Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity)

19,953

54,310

61,606

23,319

Other Assets

29,599

34,273

31,380

48,940

Total Assets

2,488,782

2,580,698

2,772,844

2,642,510

Equity

554,947

810,652

931,133

1,037,145

Bank Debt

565,978

398,500

376,711

255,259

Mortgage Debt

1,217,293

1,192,416

1,256,653

1,149,753

Other Liabilities

150,564

179,130

208,347

200,353

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,488,782

2,580,698

2,772,844

2,642,510

Equity Ratio

22.3%

31.4%

33.6%

39%

Highlights 2020

  • Debt Reduction by 228M DKK: of which 78M correspond to sale of assets
  • Stronger balance sheet with 39% of Equity Ratio, well above our long-term target of 35%
  • Estimated EBVAT of DKK 80m is inline with previous years, despite the challenges of 2020 in view of tighter operations and cost control
  • Limited closings on new leases, delays in project financing - however the background work should support closings in 2021

Rental income and delinquencies

Insights into 2020

  • Diversified rental income across over 300 tenants with 90% deemed to be low or medium risk.
  • Delinquencies in 2020 of 4 million with mainly focus in hotels and restaurants.

Total yearly rent and contribution charge split into risk categories (Thousand/DKK)

HIGH RISK

(Hotel, F&B)

9%

12,807

LOW RISK

(Residential,

MEDIUM RISK

56,635

81,215

Office, Grocery

Stores)

(Fitness,

55%

Storage, Other

Retail)

36%

Delinquencies accumulated by

December 2020 split into risk categories

(Thousand/DKK)

LOW RISK

4%

MEDIUM RISK

147

17%

708

3,234

HIGH RISK

79%

% Delinquencies / Rent: 2.0%

2021, Target best.. Prepare for extended challenges

2021 is year for us targeting significant steps, yet preparing for extended COVID-19 related impacts:

  • Improve the Rental Income with closing new leases for vacancies, targeting DKK 17m of new leases
  • Fully transition the operating systems away from legacy, implement steps towards reducing long term operating overheads by 40%
  • Focus on optimising debt financing by refinancing of select assets, replacement of bank debt by mortgage debt
  • Initiate Pulse N project with optimal financing and execution partners
  • Control costs and run operations assuming a downside scenario, which assumes : extended Covid restrictions similar to 2020, increased delinquencies in high risk sectors, reduced take up of new leases.

Budget and targets

For the period 2021-2022

PROFIT AND LOSS

Estimates - not audited

Amounts in DKK 1000s

2020

2021 (Base Scenario)

2021 (Downside Scenario)

Target 2022

Rental Income

165,111

165,365

152,827

182,365

Operating Expenses

-36,449

-40,539

-44,652

-40,539

Gross Profit

128,662

124,825

108,175

141,825

Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation

-23,606

-19,980

-20,563

-19,980

Total Operating Profit (EBIT)

105,056

104,845

87,611

121,845

Financial Expenses

-25,006

-19,039

-19,039

-19,039

Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT)

80,050

85,806

68,573

102,806

BALANCE SHEET

Estimates - not audited

Amounts in DKK 1000s

2020

2021

Target (12-24 months)

Property Portfolio

2,570,251

2,570,251

2,909,251

Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity)

23,319

55,709

450,039

Other Assets

48,940

48,940

48,940

Total Assets

2,642,510

2,674,900

3,408,229

Equity

1,037,145

1,122,951

1,564,758

Bank Debt

255,259

234,736

0

Mortgage Debt

1,149,753

1,116,860

1,643,118

Other Liabilities

200,353

200,353

200,353

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,642,510

2,674,900

3,408,229

Equity Ratio

39%

42%

46%

Budget and targets

For the period 2021-2022

Assumptions on Budget

  • Rental Income: Income from new leases of DKK 17M in the base case scenario and DKK 10M in the downside scenario
  • Future vacancies: Assumption of 20% of tenants in Retail - Consumer goods and F&B in the downside scenario
  • Delinquencies: Assumption of 50% of unpaid rents by end of 2020 in the base case scenario and 100% on the downside scenario
  • Contingent budget of 1 million in downside scenario for unforeseen Repair and Maintenance costs (depreciation)

Assumptions on Targets (12 to 24 months outlook)

  • Pulse N and Pulse O rental is included for 2021 and 2022
  • Pulse N and Pulse O revaluation included for target balance sheet
  • Refinancing implemented for 9 assets

Focus of 2021…

  • Vacancy Reduction
  • Operation Focus: Cost Reduction
  • Overhead Optimization
  • Debt And Financial Optimization
  • Selective Projects

Vacancy reduction

Expectations for 2021

  • Targeted Increase in Rent Revenue from Leasing:
    1. Base Scenario: 17M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue
    2. Low Scenario: 10M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue
  • Key Drivers and Sectors: Residential DKK 5.5M and Offices DKK 5M.
  • LOIs for 5M DKK of new leases have already been signed.
  • DKK 5M of residential is expected from Pulse O by Q2 2021.

Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk

Categories (Thousand/DKK) -

Base Case Scenario

OTHER

12%

GROCERY

STORES

2,149

RESIDENTIAL

6%

33%

1,034

5,771

3,740

OTHER

RETAIL4,913

21%OFFICE

28%

Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk

Categories (Thousand/DKK) -

Low Case Scenario

GROCERY OTHER

STORES

6%

4%

664

372

OTHER

2,452

4,328

RESIDENTIAL

RETAIL

40%

23%

2,831

OFFICE

27%

Operation focus: cost reduction

Expectations for 2021

Cost optimization in assets with high vacancy:

  1. Direct PSN responsible property expenses: 1.5M DKK:
    • 5 properties targeted for DKK 1.5M reduction
  3. Operating expenses for properties:
    • 6 assets targeted for DKK 5M reduction. These 6 assets have concentrated vacancies and DKK 3M to DKK 3.5M savings are expected to accrue to PSN, with remaining reducing the costs for Tenants.
  5. Optimize Services to Tenant Requirements with Focus on Cost Improvement.
  6. Negotiate Leases with Cost Leakages for Better Solutions to Tenant and PSN.

Overhead optimisation

Expectations for 2021

  1. Systems and Operations to be structured for a long-term target of 40% Cost Reduction.
    1. Legacy systems are expected to be fully transitioned out by end of Q1
    2. Systems and technology specific costs to be reduced in view of transition
    3. Explore alternative setup for operations to reduce long-term costs
  3. Overall Overheads to be reduced by 20% by mid 2021.

Debt and financing optimization

Focus for 2021 and 2022

1. Overall debt reduction of DKK 378M since 2017

2.000

1.800

1.600

Thousand/DKK

1.400

1.200

1.000

800

600

400

200

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Bank Debt

Mortgage Debt

2. Focus on Refinancing: Increase focus on refinancing existing assets maintaining a Loan to Value of 60% to 70% on a Portfolio level with long term Mortgage financing and paydown of existing bank debt:

  • Obtain Mortgage financing for 4 assets with no existing debt: DKK 200 Million.
  • Refinance 4 assets with existing low mortgage financing to raise additional capital of DKK 225 Million.
  • Pulse Project to obtain long-term refinancing post completion: over DKK 100 Million of additional cash flows.

Selective projects

Pulse is our youth housing concept, which we are in the process of implementing in 3 of our buildings.

Significant expected synergies of having common design and operating practices.

Pulse N

COPENHAGEN NV

Conversion of a 7-storey office property into a retail ground floor and youth housing with Pulse concept. With a sustainable approach to the project, maintaining the building's exterior, and refurbishing the interior into 144 youth apartments and 13 larger family apartments.

The building permit is in advanced stage of the process and construction is expected initiated in 2021 subject to financing and building permission.

Pulse O

COPENHAGEN Ø

The centrally located property in Tåsingegade, Østerbro with mixed residential, student hotel and retail usage, is in process to go through a modernization in order to adapt them to the Pulse concept. There will be a mix of more than 200 units including large and small youth housing and apartments. It is expected to that over 100 rooms will be launched in the new Pulse concept by April 2021.

Pulse T

TÅSTRUP

Revitalization and development of Tåstrup Station Center. Conversion of three office floors into 228 modern youth housing located between the educational institutions in Roskilde and Copenhagen. Subject to finalizing building permits and obtaining financing, the project is expected to be initiated in late 2021 or 2022.

Pulse N

COPENHAGEN NV

Pulse O

COPENHAGEN Ø

Pulse O

COPENHAGEN Ø

PULSE O (POST COMPLETION)

Rental Income

Units / Beds

Rent per month

Area

Annual rent

Annual Rent p.a. (DKK)

(DKK per sqm p.a.)

Apartments

5

15.000

852

1.056

900.000

Student Housing

New Rooms

133

5.700

4.391

2.072

9.097.200

Existing Rooms

72

5.837

1.441

3.500

5.043.105

Commercial

1.358

1.677

2.277.366

Storage

541

100

54.100

Parking & Others

37

1.200

1.949

152

532.800

Total Rental Income

10.532

1.700

17.904.571

Pulse N

COPENHAGEN NV

PULSE N (POST COMPLETION)

Rental Income

Units / Beds

Rent per month

Area

Annual rent

Annual Rent p.a. (DKK)

(DKK per sqm p.a.)

Residential (Single Room)

144

6.500

4.811

2.335

11.232.000

Residential (Apartment)

59

6.000

1.845

2.302

4.248.000

Commercial

1.588

1.400

2.223.200

Storage

749

100

74.900

Parking & Others

1.229

300

368.700

Total

10.222

1.775

18.146.800

Pulse N is currently vacant

CURRENT

Rental Income

Units / Beds

Rent per month

Area

Annual rent

Annual Rent p.a.

(DKK per sqm p.a.)

(DKK)

Residential (Apartments)

5

14.450

550

1.576

867.000

Student Housing

Existing Rooms

205

3.965

7.792

1.252

9.752.719

Commercial

1.350

1.677

2.263.950

Storage

611

0

0

Parking & Others

1.949

152

296.248

Total Rental Income

210

12.252

1.076

13.179.917

Wish you a successful 2021

Disclaimer

Park Street Nordicom A/S published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
