Park Street Nordicom : Strategy 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields STRATEGY PRESENTATION JANUARY 2021 2020, its impact 2020 has been testing one for the company, key impacts and learnings: Diverse portfolio of the company, and the blessing of the portfolio being concentrated in Denmark, which has managed the 2020 crisis better than most other countries helped us tide through the year strongly. The performance of Hotel revenue has been negatively impacted, while we maintained low delinquencies across other sectors.

Systems and Technology driven operations which allow for managing operations remotely, dynamic access to operating and financial data is Core Infrastructure for property management and no longer a nice to have. Our efforts of the past years in developing such systems allowed for seamless operations.

While we planned for several vacancies to be leased out, the decisions have been slow. The outlook for increasing revenues in 2021 is better part in view of the preceding discussions.

The company has done preparatory work for select projects, the execution will be contingent to optimal financing and execution partners, which have been slow to achieve in 2020.

The company has further strengthened its balance sheet with reduction of short term debt from the proceeds of sale of assets.

There has been significant clean up of the pending operating expenses settlements, reduction of the financial expenses from debt paydown and general tightening of costs which has compensated to a large degree the impact of reduced revenues.

The estimated EBVAT for 2020 is DKK 80m which is marginally higher than previously published estimates. Estimates 2020 PROFIT AND LOSS Actuals Estimates - not audited Amounts in DKK 1000s 2017 2018 2019 2020 Rental Income 167,657 175,444 179,454 165,111 Operating Expenses -35,551 -29,291 -40,702 -36,449 Gross Profit 132,106 146,153 138,752 128,662 Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation -32,807 -28,731 -26,423 -23,606 Total Operating Profit (EBIT) 99,299 117,422 112,329 105,056 Financial Expenses -73,397 -33,409 -29,105 -25,006 Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT) 25,902 84,013 83,224 80,050 BALANCE SHEET Actuals Estimates - not audited Amounts in DKK 1000s 2017 2018 2019 2020 Property Portfolio 2,439,230 2,492,115 2,679,858 2,570,251 Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity) 19,953 54,310 61,606 23,319 Other Assets 29,599 34,273 31,380 48,940 Total Assets 2,488,782 2,580,698 2,772,844 2,642,510 Equity 554,947 810,652 931,133 1,037,145 Bank Debt 565,978 398,500 376,711 255,259 Mortgage Debt 1,217,293 1,192,416 1,256,653 1,149,753 Other Liabilities 150,564 179,130 208,347 200,353 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,488,782 2,580,698 2,772,844 2,642,510 Equity Ratio 22.3% 31.4% 33.6% 39% Highlights 2020 Debt Reduction by 228M DKK: of which 78M correspond to sale of assets

Stronger balance sheet with 39% of Equity Ratio, well above our long-term target of 35%

long-term target of 35% Estimated EBVAT of DKK 80m is inline with previous years, despite the challenges of 2020 in view of tighter operations and cost control

Limited closings on new leases, delays in project financing - however the background work should support closings in 2021 Rental income and delinquencies Insights into 2020 Diversified rental income across over 300 tenants with 90% deemed to be low or medium risk.

Delinquencies in 2020 of 4 million with mainly focus in hotels and restaurants. Total yearly rent and contribution charge split into risk categories (Thousand/DKK) HIGH RISK (Hotel, F&B) 9% 12,807 LOW RISK (Residential, MEDIUM RISK 56,635 81,215 Office, Grocery Stores) (Fitness, 55% Storage, Other Retail) 36% Delinquencies accumulated by December 2020 split into risk categories (Thousand/DKK) LOW RISK 4% MEDIUM RISK 147 17% 708 3,234 HIGH RISK 79% % Delinquencies / Rent: 2.0% 2021, Target best.. Prepare for extended challenges 2021 is year for us targeting significant steps, yet preparing for extended COVID-19 related impacts: Improve the Rental Income with closing new leases for vacancies, targeting DKK 17m of new leases

Fully transition the operating systems away from legacy, implement steps towards reducing long term operating overheads by 40%

Focus on optimising debt financing by refinancing of select assets, replacement of bank debt by mortgage debt

Initiate Pulse N project with optimal financing and execution partners

Control costs and run operations assuming a downside scenario, which assumes : extended Covid restrictions similar to 2020, increased delinquencies in high risk sectors, reduced take up of new leases. Budget and targets For the period 2021-2022 PROFIT AND LOSS Estimates - not audited Amounts in DKK 1000s 2020 2021 (Base Scenario) 2021 (Downside Scenario) Target 2022 Rental Income 165,111 165,365 152,827 182,365 Operating Expenses -36,449 -40,539 -44,652 -40,539 Gross Profit 128,662 124,825 108,175 141,825 Other Non Operating Expenses, Depreciation -23,606 -19,980 -20,563 -19,980 Total Operating Profit (EBIT) 105,056 104,845 87,611 121,845 Financial Expenses -25,006 -19,039 -19,039 -19,039 Earning Before Value Adjustments and Tax (EBVAT) 80,050 85,806 68,573 102,806 BALANCE SHEET Estimates - not audited Amounts in DKK 1000s 2020 2021 Target (12-24 months) Property Portfolio 2,570,251 2,570,251 2,909,251 Cash and short-term Deposits (Liquidity) 23,319 55,709 450,039 Other Assets 48,940 48,940 48,940 Total Assets 2,642,510 2,674,900 3,408,229 Equity 1,037,145 1,122,951 1,564,758 Bank Debt 255,259 234,736 0 Mortgage Debt 1,149,753 1,116,860 1,643,118 Other Liabilities 200,353 200,353 200,353 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,642,510 2,674,900 3,408,229 Equity Ratio 39% 42% 46% Budget and targets For the period 2021-2022 Assumptions on Budget Rental Income: Income from new leases of DKK 17M in the base case scenario and DKK 10M in the downside scenario

Future vacancies: Assumption of 20% of tenants in Retail - Consumer goods and F&B in the downside scenario

Delinquencies: Assumption of 50% of unpaid rents by end of 2020 in the base case scenario and 100% on the downside scenario

Contingent budget of 1 million in downside scenario for unforeseen Repair and Maintenance costs (depreciation) Assumptions on Targets (12 to 24 months outlook) Pulse N and Pulse O rental is included for 2021 and 2022

Pulse N and Pulse O revaluation included for target balance sheet

Refinancing implemented for 9 assets Focus of 2021… Vacancy Reduction

Operation Focus: Cost Reduction

Overhead Optimization

Debt And Financial Optimization

Selective Projects Vacancy reduction Expectations for 2021 Targeted Increase in Rent Revenue from Leasing:

Base Scenario: 17M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue Low Scenario: 10M DKK Increase in Leasing Revenue

Key Drivers and Sectors: Residential DKK 5.5M and Offices DKK 5M.

LOIs for 5M DKK of new leases have already been signed.

DKK 5M of residential is expected from Pulse O by Q2 2021. Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk Categories (Thousand/DKK) - Base Case Scenario OTHER 12% GROCERY STORES 2,149 RESIDENTIAL 6% 33% 1,034 5,771 3,740 OTHER RETAIL4,913 21%OFFICE 28% Vacancy Income 2021 Split Into Risk Categories (Thousand/DKK) - Low Case Scenario GROCERY OTHER STORES 6% 4% 664 372 OTHER 2,452 4,328 RESIDENTIAL RETAIL 40% 23% 2,831 OFFICE 27% Operation focus: cost reduction Expectations for 2021 Cost optimization in assets with high vacancy: Direct PSN responsible property expenses: 1.5M DKK: 5 properties targeted for DKK 1.5M reduction Operating expenses for properties: 6 assets targeted for DKK 5M reduction. These 6 assets have concentrated vacancies and DKK 3M to DKK 3.5M savings are expected to accrue to PSN, with remaining reducing the costs for Tenants. Optimize Services to Tenant Requirements with Focus on Cost Improvement. Negotiate Leases with Cost Leakages for Better Solutions to Tenant and PSN. Overhead optimisation Expectations for 2021 Systems and Operations to be structured for a long-term target of 40% Cost Reduction. Legacy systems are expected to be fully transitioned out by end of Q1 Systems and technology specific costs to be reduced in view of transition Explore alternative setup for operations to reduce long-term costs Overall Overheads to be reduced by 20% by mid 2021. Debt and financing optimization Focus for 2021 and 2022 1. Overall debt reduction of DKK 378M since 2017 2.000 1.800 1.600 Thousand/DKK 1.400 1.200 1.000 800 600 400 200 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Bank Debt Mortgage Debt 2. Focus on Refinancing: Increase focus on refinancing existing assets maintaining a Loan to Value of 60% to 70% on a Portfolio level with long term Mortgage financing and paydown of existing bank debt: Obtain Mortgage financing for 4 assets with no existing debt: DKK 200 Million.

Refinance 4 assets with existing low mortgage financing to raise additional capital of DKK 225 Million.

Pulse Project to obtain long-term refinancing post completion: over DKK 100 Million of additional cash flows. Selective projects Pulse is our youth housing concept, which we are in the process of implementing in 3 of our buildings. Significant expected synergies of having common design and operating practices. Pulse N COPENHAGEN NV Conversion of a 7-storey office property into a retail ground floor and youth housing with Pulse concept. With a sustainable approach to the project, maintaining the building's exterior, and refurbishing the interior into 144 youth apartments and 13 larger family apartments. The building permit is in advanced stage of the process and construction is expected initiated in 2021 subject to financing and building permission. Pulse O COPENHAGEN Ø The centrally located property in Tåsingegade, Østerbro with mixed residential, student hotel and retail usage, is in process to go through a modernization in order to adapt them to the Pulse concept. There will be a mix of more than 200 units including large and small youth housing and apartments. It is expected to that over 100 rooms will be launched in the new Pulse concept by April 2021. Pulse T TÅSTRUP Revitalization and development of Tåstrup Station Center. Conversion of three office floors into 228 modern youth housing located between the educational institutions in Roskilde and Copenhagen. Subject to finalizing building permits and obtaining financing, the project is expected to be initiated in late 2021 or 2022. Pulse N COPENHAGEN NV Pulse O COPENHAGEN Ø Pulse O COPENHAGEN Ø PULSE O (POST COMPLETION) Rental Income Units / Beds Rent per month Area Annual rent Annual Rent p.a. (DKK) (DKK per sqm p.a.) Apartments 5 15.000 852 1.056 900.000 Student Housing New Rooms 133 5.700 4.391 2.072 9.097.200 Existing Rooms 72 5.837 1.441 3.500 5.043.105 Commercial 1.358 1.677 2.277.366 Storage 541 100 54.100 Parking & Others 37 1.200 1.949 152 532.800 Total Rental Income 10.532 1.700 17.904.571 Pulse N COPENHAGEN NV PULSE N (POST COMPLETION) Rental Income Units / Beds Rent per month Area Annual rent Annual Rent p.a. (DKK) (DKK per sqm p.a.) Residential (Single Room) 144 6.500 4.811 2.335 11.232.000 Residential (Apartment) 59 6.000 1.845 2.302 4.248.000 Commercial 1.588 1.400 2.223.200 Storage 749 100 74.900 Parking & Others 1.229 300 368.700 Total 10.222 1.775 18.146.800 Pulse N is currently vacant CURRENT Rental Income Units / Beds Rent per month Area Annual rent Annual Rent p.a. (DKK per sqm p.a.) (DKK) Residential (Apartments) 5 14.450 550 1.576 867.000 Student Housing Existing Rooms 205 3.965 7.792 1.252 9.752.719 Commercial 1.350 1.677 2.263.950 Storage 611 0 0 Parking & Others 1.949 152 296.248 Total Rental Income 210 12.252 1.076 13.179.917 Wish you a successful 2021 Attachments Original document

