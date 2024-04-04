ANNUAL REPORT 2023 Year ended October 31, 2023

Management's Discussion and Analysis Overview of the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023 Results of Operations During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023) (the "fiscal year under review"), the outlook for the global economy remained uncertain, notwithstanding the easing impact of COVID-19, chiefly because of surging resource and energy prices, price rises around the world, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations linked to monetary policies in major countries. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy was trending toward a moderate recovery. The background of the recovery lies in the fact that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was weakening and consumer spending and corporate capital investment in particular began to pick up in the face of the rise in commodity prices caused by rapid increases in resource and energy prices and the continued weakening of the yen. In this environment, the Group focused on "returning to the fundamental approach of network expansion" and "promoting digitalization" to achieve its medium-term business growth strategy: "Expand and seamlessly connect our four networks (people, cars, communities and parking facilities)." To return to the fundamental approach of network expansion, the Group returned to pursuing an expansion policy in its businesses, which had been restrained due to the pandemic. To facilitate seamless connections, it accelerated the investment for growth aggressively under the policy of promoting digitalization. Regarding people (or members), one of the four networks, the Group achieved the medium-term target of 10 million Times CLUB members in January 2023. In terms of operating conditions, the provision of services was generally solid both in Japan and overseas, partly due to the effects of measures continued from the previous fiscal year in addition to improvements in the external environment. As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the Group posted net sales of ¥330,123 million ($2,208,034 thousand) (up 13.7% year on year), operating profit of ¥31,986 million ($213,943 thousand) (up 54.7%) and recurring profit of ¥27,673 million ($185,091 thousand) (up 63.1%). Consequently, profit attributable to owners of parent stood at ¥17,542 million ($117,330 thousand) (up 608.2%).

Results of Operations by Segment 1. Parking Business Japan Parking operations in Japan remained robust during the fiscal year under review as no activity restrictions were imposed throughout the year despite a temporary increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections. During the pandemic, the Group conducted selective development limited to parking facilities that would highly likely turn profitable. Leveraging such expertise on selective development, the Group is now conducting business development suited to the conditions in different areas to increase the number of profitable parking facilities. As a result, during the fiscal year under review, 974 new parking facilities were opened. Furthermore, as a measure to improve convenience, the Group worked to build next- generation parking services that increase the ease of entry and exit of vehicles and payments. These include a development for parking which monitors and controls vehicle entry and exit by camera, for PARTNER SERVICES (services for the management of parking lots attached to facilities), and cashless payments through the diversification of means of parking fee settlement. As a result, the numbers of Times PARKING sites and parking spaces managed as of October 31, 2023 were 17,639 (up 1.4% year on year) and 576,262 (up 4.4%), respectively. The total number of parking sites managed, including monthly parking and facility management services, was 25,379 (up 0.5%), and the total number of parking spaces managed was 761,654 (up 3.9%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review stood at ¥167,915 million ($1,123,103 thousand) (up 5.7% year on year), and segment profit amounted to ¥36,909 million ($246,867 thousand) (up 7.9% year on year). 2. Parking Business International Among the regions in which the Group operates businesses, parking operations in the U.K. continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consistently exceeded the plan. Parking operations in Australia were recovering moderately, but the recovery from the pandemic was slower than expected, especially in urban areas, and sales were soft. In other regions, parking operations performed well. The Group promoted the development and mass production of short-term contract parking facilities suited for demand for parking sites in each region, based on the strategy of "small, dispersed and dominant" used in the Parking Business Japan. Through this, it has optimized the business portfolio which concentrated heavily on large and long-term contract parking facilities, aiming to reduce business risk and make it profitable as quickly as possible. Also, the Group worked to improve customer convenience and satisfaction by facilitating cashless payments, the ubiquity of which has rapidly increased during the pandemic. As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the numbers of overseas parking sites and parking spaces managed as of October 31, 2023 were 2,586 (up 9.4% year on year) and 538,161 (down 3.9%), respectively. The total numbers of parking sites and parking spaces managed worldwide were 27,965 (up 1.3%), and 1,299,815 (up 0.5%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review were ¥69,478 million ($464,707 thousand) (up 19.8%). Segment loss was ¥1,609 million ($10,764 thousand) (compared with operating loss of ¥5,049 million for the previous year). The consolidated accounting period applicable to the overseas group companies for the fiscal year under review was October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3. Mobility Business The Times CAR increased the number of members and the use of cars steadily, with usage fees per vehicle remaining strong. This was attributable to measures to increase the number of cars commensurate with demand, the active opening of new rental sites to appropriately deploy vehicles, and efforts to capitalize on robust consumer demand for leisure travel, corporate demand for business travel and other trends, as well as the implementation of campaigns and other promotions to facilitate the use of services by both consumers and companies. In addition, the Group started to undertake large-scale promotions in May 2023 chiefly via the mass media in a bid to raise awareness of the Times CAR brand to corporate customers, and to increase the number of corporate members and their use of services. During the fiscal year under review, the Group added 6,985 vehicles and 1,885 Times CAR rental sites, thereby making steady progress of the expansion of the network. As a result, the total number of vehicles in the Mobility Business as of October 31, 2023 was 60,047 (up 13.2% year on year), the number of Times CAR rental sites was 16,017 (up 13.3%), and the number of Times CAR members was 2,423,817 (up 18.8%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review were ¥98,287 million ($657,400 thousand) (up 25.5%), and segment profit was ¥12,655 million ($84,646 thousand) (up 165.2% year on year). Analysis of Financial Position Assets Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased ¥530 million ($3,550 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥308,157 million ($2,061,116 thousand). This is primarily a result of increases of ¥3,628 million ($24,266 thousand) in investments and other assets, including deferred tax assets, and ¥3,509 million ($23,470 thousand) in property, plant and equipment, including machinery, equipment and vehicles, offsetting decreases of ¥4,479 million ($29,961 thousand) in current assets, including cash and deposits, and ¥2,003 million ($13,401 thousand) in intangible assets, including contract-based intangible assets. Liabilities Total liabilities decreased ¥17,843 million ($119,343) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥249,741 million ($1,670,400 thousand). This mainly reflected an increase of ¥3,235 million ($21,639 thousand) in current liabilities, including the current portion of long-term borrowings, and a decline of ¥21,078 million ($140,983 thousand) in non-current liabilities including long-term borrowings. Net assets Net assets increased ¥18,373 million ($122,893 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥58,416 million ($390,716 thousand). This is primarily a result of ¥17,542 million ($117,330 thousand) posted as profit attributable to owners of parent and ¥1,018 million ($6,810 thousand) as foreign currency translation adjustment. Analysis of Cash Flows The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review decreased ¥11,766 million ($78,696 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥73,299 million ($490,264 thousand).

Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥48,188 million ($322,311 thousand) (¥18,819 million ($125,872 thousand) increase year on year). This primarily reflected the total of profit before income taxes and depreciation of ¥55,991 million ($374,497 thousand), which was partly offset by income taxes paid of ¥12,374 million ($82,765 thousand). Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities was ¥25,661 million ($171,636 thousand) (¥8,304 million ($55,541 thousand) increase year on year). This was mainly attributable to capital expenditures for Times PARKING and purchase of Mobility vehicles. Cash flows from financing activities Net cash used in financing activities was ¥35,633 million ($238,335 thousand) (¥15,517 million ($103,785 thousand) increase year on year). This was attributable primarily to proceeds from the issuance of bonds with share acquisition rights, which were more than offset by payment for the redemption of bonds with share acquisition rights, repayments of long- term borrowings and lease liabilities, and a net decrease in short-term borrowings. Liquidity and Capital Resources The Group financed the funds required for its business activities mainly through borrowings from financial institutions and issuance of bonds with share acquisition rights, in addition to cash flows from operating activities, and in April 2022, the Group executed a new share issue. In the fiscal year under review, the Group issued bonds with share acquisition rights in February 2023, raising funds in the amount of ¥35.0 billion ($234,098 thousand). The funds were mainly used for the repurchase and redemption of the bonds with share acquisition rights maturing in 2025, issued in October 2019, with the aim of levelling and diversifying the funding burden while building a strong financial base and reducing fund-raising costs. Dividend Policy and Distribution of Dividends in the Current and Next Fiscal Years The Group puts its first priority on improving corporate value through profit growth. Our basic policy is to provide internal reserves to fund investments required for sustainable growth, and to distribute the remaining earned surplus to shareholders, primarily in the form of dividends. Internal reserves are allocated to capital expenditure, research and development, M&A, business alliance, and other initiatives required for the Group to expand its business as well as to enhance and expand the services it offers. By doing so, the Group believes that it can create new forms of comfort and convenience by responding to the needs of today as stated in its philosophy. In principle, the Company pays dividends annually at the end of each fiscal year with the amount subject to the resolution by the general meeting of shareholders. During the fiscal year under review, the impact of COVID-19 became weaker than the previous fiscal year both in Japan and overseas. In fact, the profitability of the Parking Business and the Mobility Business has been improving, backed by a range of measures, including establishing leaner business operations. However, based on the conviction that achieving financial soundness is a critical management issue, we have decided not to pay dividends at the end of the fiscal year under review. Going forward, the Company will redefine the optimal way of returning profits to shareholders, with a focus on dividends, taking into account the balance between investment in growth and capital efficiency, while placing priority on achieving a shareholders' equity ratio of 30% at the end of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, which is an indicator of financial

soundness. It is noted that the Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that it may pay interim dividends to shareholders with the record date of April 30 each year upon a resolution by the Board of Directors. Business strategies for fiscal year ending October 31, 2024 Based on its medium-term business growth strategy "Expand and seamlessly connect our four networks (of people, cars, communities and parking facilities)," the Group will focus its efforts on "accelerating network expansion" and "facilitating the evolution of services." In the Parking Business Japan, the Group will increase the number of developments while simultaneously adhering to carefully selected developments. In addition, as part of its efforts to facilitate the evolution of services, it will work to expand camera-assisted parking sites, thereby building next-generation parking services that enable easier entry, exit and parking fee settlement. In Parking Business International, the Group will develop short-term contract parking sites optimally suited for demand for parking sites in each region based on the strategy of "small, dispersed, and dominant" used in the Parking Business Japan. By doing so, it will review the current business portfolio, which concentrates heavily on large and long-term contract parking sites, to reduce business risk while also striving to improve the profitability of existing parking sites by implementing measures according to regional characteristics and utilizing the parking site operation management system. Also, the Group will work to improve customer convenience and satisfaction by enhancing the content of services including measures to facilitate cashless payments. In the Mobility Business, it will seek to raise the awareness of the Times CAR brand through the continuous implementation of promotions, among other measures, and will improve convenience by improving the membership programs and organizing the user interface of applications. Through these measures as well as the implementation of campaigns and other programs aimed at facilitating use, it will step up its efforts for acquiring Times CAR members and expanding the scope of use. Moreover, it will increase the number of cars in sync with created demand and regional characteristics and actively open new Times CAR rental sites. By doing so, it will seek to expand the scale of services while also facilitating the growth of vehicle utilization. Meanwhile, given a rise in operation cost due to sharp rises in a variety of expenses as in the previous year, the Group plans to revise traveling distance-based charges and subscription fee for "Safe Compensation Service Subscription" in February 2024.

Consolidated Financial Statements 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars As of October 31, 2022 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and deposits 85,781 73,957 494,667 Notes receivable - trade - 100 673 Accounts receivable - trade 20,783 23,524 157,341 Investments in leases 4,406 5,889 39,389 Inventories *1, 4 2,497 *1, 4 2,044 *1, 4 13,671 Prepaid expenses 16,137 16,834 112,595 Other 9,346 11,731 78,465 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,138) (745) (4,989) Total current assets 137,814 133,335 891,815 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment: Buildings and structures: 52,585 54,991 367,814 Accumulated depreciation (23,598) (26,383) (176,463) Buildings and structures, net 28,986 28,608 191,351 Machinery, equipment and vehicles: 56,593 54,434 364,085 Accumulated depreciation (27,832) (21,885) (146,382) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 28,761 32,548 217,702 Tools, furniture and fixtures: 36,311 40,375 270,052 Accumulated depreciation (32,513)

Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars As of October 31, 2022 2023 2023 Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 17,309 3,154 21,097 Current portion of long-term borrowings 16,001 28,257 189,002 Lease liabilities 11,047 10,742 71,852 Accounts payable - other 13,804 15,931 106,560 Accrued expenses 19,487 22,238 148,744 Income taxes payable 7,302 6,119 40,932 Provision for bonuses 2,446 3,390 22,674 Other *2 13,287 *2 14,087 *2 94,225 Total current liabilities 100,687 103,922 695,089 Non-current liabilities Bonds with share acquisition rights 35,000 42,310 282,991 Long-term borrowings 96,398 68,204 456,187 Lease liabilities 19,158 18,055 120,761 Deferred tax liabilities 1,658 1,709 11,431 Asset retirement obligations 9,474 9,722 65,028 Other 5,207 5,817 38,911 Total non-current liabilities 166,897 145,818 975,310 Total liabilities 267,584 249,741 1,670,400 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 32,739 32,739 218,976 Capital surplus 28,326 28,326 189,460 Retained earnings (7,050) 10,491 70,172 Treasury shares (1,255) (1,255) (8,399) Total shareholders' equity 52,758 70,301 470,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 120 118 790 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges (27) 23 157 Revaluation reserve for land *3 (1,035) *3 (1,035) *3 (6,923) Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,117) (8,099) (54,171) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (2,719) (2,943) (19,688) Total accumulated other comprehensive (12,778) (11,936) (79,835) income Share acquisition rights 62 51 342 Total net assets 40,042 58,416 390,716 Total liabilities and net assets 307,626 308,157 2,061,116 - 7 -

2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars Fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 2023 2023 Net sales *1 290,253 *1 330,123 *1 2,208,034 Cost of sales 219,659 240,496 1,608,565 Gross profit 70,593 89,626 599,469 Selling, general and administrative expenses *2 49,921 *2 57,639 *2 385,525 Operating profit 20,672 31,986 213,943 Non-operating income: Void ticket income 203 185 1,240 Gain on redemption of bonds - 276 1,852 Subsidy income *4 133 *4 31 *4 212 Other 547 333 2,229 Total non-operating income 884 827 5,535 Non-operating expenses: Interest expenses 3,321 3,766 25,194 Foreign exchange losses 488 244 1,637 Expense incurred for evacuation of parking 411 277 1,853 facilities Other 364 852 5,701 Total non-operating expenses 4,585 5,141 34,387 Recurring profit 16,970 27,673 185,091 Extraordinary income: Gain on sale of non-current assets *5 0 *5 2,267 *5 15,167 Gain on sale of investment securities 20 979 6,554 Total extraordinary income 20 3,247 21,721 Extraordinary losses: Loss on retirement of non-current assets 408 376 2,518 Impairment losses *3 389 *3 3,671 *3 24,559 Provision for loss on litigation - *6 1,090 *6 7,296 Loss on lease contracts *7 1,571 - - Other - 1 10 Total extraordinary losses 2,368 5,141 34,385 Profit before income taxes 14,623 25,779 172,427 Income taxes - current 9,276 10,590 70,837 Income taxes - deferred 2,869 (2,353) (15,741) Total income taxes 12,146 8,237 55,096 Profit 2,476 17,542 117,330 Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,476 17,542 117,330 - 8 -