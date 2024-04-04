ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Year ended October 31, 2023

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Overview of the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023

Results of Operations

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 (November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023) (the "fiscal year under review"), the outlook for the global economy remained uncertain, notwithstanding the easing impact of COVID-19, chiefly because of surging resource and energy prices, price rises around the world, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations linked to monetary policies in major countries. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy was trending toward a moderate recovery. The background of the recovery lies in the fact that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was weakening and consumer spending and corporate capital investment in particular began to pick up in the face of the rise in commodity prices caused by rapid increases in resource and energy prices and the continued weakening of the yen.

In this environment, the Group focused on "returning to the fundamental approach of network expansion" and "promoting digitalization" to achieve its medium-term business growth strategy: "Expand and seamlessly connect our four networks (people, cars, communities and parking facilities)." To return to the fundamental approach of network expansion, the Group returned to pursuing an expansion policy in its businesses, which had been restrained due to the pandemic. To facilitate seamless connections, it accelerated the investment for growth aggressively under the policy of promoting digitalization. Regarding people (or members), one of the four networks, the Group achieved the medium-term target of 10 million Times CLUB members in January 2023.

In terms of operating conditions, the provision of services was generally solid both in Japan and overseas, partly due to the effects of measures continued from the previous fiscal year in addition to improvements in the external environment.

As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the Group posted net sales of ¥330,123 million ($2,208,034 thousand) (up 13.7% year on year), operating profit of ¥31,986 million ($213,943 thousand) (up 54.7%) and recurring profit of ¥27,673 million ($185,091 thousand) (up 63.1%). Consequently, profit attributable to owners of parent stood at ¥17,542 million ($117,330 thousand) (up 608.2%).

Results of Operations by Segment

1. Parking Business Japan

Parking operations in Japan remained robust during the fiscal year under review as no activity restrictions were imposed throughout the year despite a temporary increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections. During the pandemic, the Group conducted selective development limited to parking facilities that would highly likely turn profitable. Leveraging such expertise on selective development, the Group is now conducting business development suited to the conditions in different areas to increase the number of profitable parking facilities. As a result, during the fiscal year under review, 974 new parking facilities were opened. Furthermore, as a measure to improve convenience, the Group worked to build next- generation parking services that increase the ease of entry and exit of vehicles and payments. These include a development for parking which monitors and controls vehicle entry and exit by camera, for PARTNER SERVICES (services for the management of parking lots attached to facilities), and cashless payments through the diversification of means of parking fee settlement.

As a result, the numbers of Times PARKING sites and parking spaces managed as of October 31, 2023 were 17,639 (up 1.4% year on year) and 576,262 (up 4.4%), respectively. The total number of parking sites managed, including monthly parking and facility management services, was 25,379 (up 0.5%), and the total number of parking spaces managed was 761,654 (up 3.9%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review stood at ¥167,915 million ($1,123,103 thousand) (up 5.7% year on year), and segment profit amounted to ¥36,909 million ($246,867 thousand) (up 7.9% year on year).

2. Parking Business International

Among the regions in which the Group operates businesses, parking operations in the U.K. continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consistently exceeded the plan. Parking operations in Australia were recovering moderately, but the recovery from the pandemic was slower than expected, especially in urban areas, and sales were soft. In other regions, parking operations performed well.

The Group promoted the development and mass production of short-term contract parking facilities suited for demand for parking sites in each region, based on the strategy of "small, dispersed and dominant" used in the Parking Business Japan. Through this, it has optimized the business portfolio which concentrated heavily on large and long-term contract parking facilities, aiming to reduce business risk and make it profitable as quickly as possible. Also, the Group worked to improve customer convenience and satisfaction by facilitating cashless payments, the ubiquity of which has rapidly increased during the pandemic.

As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the numbers of overseas parking sites and parking spaces managed as of October 31, 2023 were 2,586 (up 9.4% year on year) and 538,161 (down 3.9%), respectively. The total numbers of parking sites and parking spaces managed worldwide were 27,965 (up 1.3%), and 1,299,815 (up 0.5%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review were ¥69,478 million ($464,707 thousand) (up 19.8%). Segment loss was ¥1,609 million ($10,764 thousand) (compared with operating loss of ¥5,049 million for the previous year).

  • The consolidated accounting period applicable to the overseas group companies for the fiscal year under review was October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.
3. Mobility Business

The Times CAR increased the number of members and the use of cars steadily, with usage fees per vehicle remaining strong. This was attributable to measures to increase the number of cars commensurate with demand, the active opening of new rental sites to appropriately deploy vehicles, and efforts to capitalize on robust consumer demand for leisure travel, corporate demand for business travel and other trends, as well as the implementation of campaigns and other promotions to facilitate the use of services by both consumers and companies. In addition, the Group started to undertake large-scale promotions in May 2023 chiefly via the mass media in a bid to raise awareness of the Times CAR brand to corporate customers, and to increase the number of corporate members and their use of services. During the fiscal year under review, the Group added 6,985 vehicles and 1,885 Times CAR rental sites, thereby making steady progress of the expansion of the network.

As a result, the total number of vehicles in the Mobility Business as of October 31, 2023 was 60,047 (up 13.2% year on year), the number of Times CAR rental sites was 16,017 (up 13.3%), and the number of Times CAR members was 2,423,817 (up 18.8%). Net sales in this segment (including intersegment sales) for the fiscal year under review were ¥98,287 million ($657,400 thousand) (up 25.5%), and segment profit was ¥12,655 million ($84,646 thousand) (up 165.2% year on year).

Analysis of Financial Position

Assets

Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review increased ¥530 million ($3,550 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥308,157 million ($2,061,116 thousand). This is primarily a result of increases of ¥3,628 million ($24,266 thousand) in investments and other assets, including deferred tax assets, and ¥3,509 million ($23,470 thousand) in property, plant and equipment, including machinery, equipment and vehicles, offsetting decreases of ¥4,479 million ($29,961 thousand) in current assets, including cash and deposits, and ¥2,003 million ($13,401 thousand) in intangible assets, including contract-based intangible assets.

Liabilities

Total liabilities decreased ¥17,843 million ($119,343) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥249,741 million ($1,670,400 thousand). This mainly reflected an increase of ¥3,235 million ($21,639 thousand) in current liabilities, including the current portion of long-term borrowings, and a decline of ¥21,078 million ($140,983 thousand) in non-current liabilities including long-term borrowings.

Net assets

Net assets increased ¥18,373 million ($122,893 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥58,416 million ($390,716 thousand). This is primarily a result of ¥17,542 million ($117,330 thousand) posted as profit attributable to owners of parent and ¥1,018 million ($6,810 thousand) as foreign currency translation adjustment.

Analysis of Cash Flows

The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review decreased ¥11,766 million ($78,696 thousand) from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥73,299 million ($490,264 thousand).

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥48,188 million ($322,311 thousand) (¥18,819 million ($125,872 thousand) increase year on year). This primarily reflected the total of profit before income taxes and depreciation of ¥55,991 million ($374,497 thousand), which was partly offset by income taxes paid of ¥12,374 million ($82,765 thousand).

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥25,661 million ($171,636 thousand) (¥8,304 million ($55,541 thousand) increase year on year). This was mainly attributable to capital expenditures for Times PARKING and purchase of Mobility vehicles.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥35,633 million ($238,335 thousand) (¥15,517 million ($103,785 thousand) increase year on year). This was attributable primarily to proceeds from the issuance of bonds with share acquisition rights, which were more than offset by payment for the redemption of bonds with share acquisition rights, repayments of long- term borrowings and lease liabilities, and a net decrease in short-term borrowings.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Group financed the funds required for its business activities mainly through borrowings from financial institutions and issuance of bonds with share acquisition rights, in addition to cash flows from operating activities, and in April 2022, the Group executed a new share issue. In the fiscal year under review, the Group issued bonds with share acquisition rights in February 2023, raising funds in the amount of ¥35.0 billion ($234,098 thousand). The funds were mainly used for the repurchase and redemption of the bonds with share acquisition rights maturing in 2025, issued in October 2019, with the aim of levelling and diversifying the funding burden while building a strong financial base and reducing fund-raising costs.

Dividend Policy and Distribution of Dividends in the Current and Next Fiscal Years

The Group puts its first priority on improving corporate value through profit growth. Our basic policy is to provide internal reserves to fund investments required for sustainable growth, and to distribute the remaining earned surplus to shareholders, primarily in the form of dividends.

Internal reserves are allocated to capital expenditure, research and development, M&A, business alliance, and other initiatives required for the Group to expand its business as well as to enhance and expand the services it offers. By doing so, the Group believes that it can create new forms of comfort and convenience by responding to the needs of today as stated in its philosophy.

In principle, the Company pays dividends annually at the end of each fiscal year with the amount subject to the resolution by the general meeting of shareholders. During the fiscal year under review, the impact of COVID-19 became weaker than the previous fiscal year both in Japan and overseas. In fact, the profitability of the Parking Business and the Mobility Business has been improving, backed by a range of measures, including establishing leaner business operations.

However, based on the conviction that achieving financial soundness is a critical management issue, we have decided not to pay dividends at the end of the fiscal year under review.

Going forward, the Company will redefine the optimal way of returning profits to shareholders, with a focus on dividends, taking into account the balance between investment in growth and capital efficiency, while placing priority on achieving a shareholders' equity ratio of 30% at the end of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, which is an indicator of financial

soundness.

It is noted that the Company has stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation that it may pay interim dividends to shareholders with the record date of April 30 each year upon a resolution by the Board of Directors.

Business strategies for fiscal year ending October 31, 2024

Based on its medium-term business growth strategy "Expand and seamlessly connect our four networks (of people, cars, communities and parking facilities)," the Group will focus its efforts on "accelerating network expansion" and "facilitating the evolution of services."

In the Parking Business Japan, the Group will increase the number of developments while simultaneously adhering to carefully selected developments. In addition, as part of its efforts to facilitate the evolution of services, it will work to expand camera-assisted parking sites, thereby building next-generation parking services that enable easier entry, exit and parking fee settlement.

In Parking Business International, the Group will develop short-term contract parking sites optimally suited for demand for parking sites in each region based on the strategy of "small, dispersed, and dominant" used in the Parking Business Japan. By doing so, it will review the current business portfolio, which concentrates heavily on large and long-term contract parking sites, to reduce business risk while also striving to improve the profitability of existing parking sites by implementing measures according to regional characteristics and utilizing the parking site operation management system. Also, the Group will work to improve customer convenience and satisfaction by enhancing the content of services including measures to facilitate cashless payments.

In the Mobility Business, it will seek to raise the awareness of the Times CAR brand through the continuous implementation of promotions, among other measures, and will improve convenience by improving the membership programs and organizing the user interface of applications. Through these measures as well as the implementation of campaigns and other programs aimed at facilitating use, it will step up its efforts for acquiring Times CAR members and expanding the scope of use. Moreover, it will increase the number of cars in sync with created demand and regional characteristics and actively open new Times CAR rental sites. By doing so, it will seek to expand the scale of services while also facilitating the growth of vehicle utilization. Meanwhile, given a rise in operation cost due to sharp rises in a variety of expenses as in the previous year, the Group plans to revise traveling distance-based charges and subscription fee for "Safe Compensation Service Subscription" in February 2024.

Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

As of October 31,

2022

2023

2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

85,781

73,957

494,667

Notes receivable - trade

-

100

673

Accounts receivable - trade

20,783

23,524

157,341

Investments in leases

4,406

5,889

39,389

Inventories

*1, 4

2,497

*1, 4

2,044

*1, 4

13,671

Prepaid expenses

16,137

16,834

112,595

Other

9,346

11,731

78,465

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,138)

(745)

(4,989)

Total current assets

137,814

133,335

891,815

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Buildings and structures:

52,585

54,991

367,814

Accumulated depreciation

(23,598)

(26,383)

(176,463)

Buildings and structures, net

28,986

28,608

191,351

Machinery, equipment and vehicles:

56,593

54,434

364,085

Accumulated depreciation

(27,832)

(21,885)

(146,382)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

28,761

32,548

217,702

Tools, furniture and fixtures:

36,311

40,375

270,052

Accumulated depreciation

(32,513)

(35,262)

(235,852)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

3,798

5,113

34,200

Land

*3

25,747

*3

24,899

*3

166,542

Leased assets

55,254

58,454

390,973

Accumulated depreciation

(47,843)

(50,861)

(340,189)

Leased assets, net

7,410

7,592

50,784

Right-of-use assets

76,835

73,702

492,963

Accumulated depreciation

(55,547)

(53,653)

(358,862)

Right-of-use assets, net

21,288

20,049

134,100

Construction in progress

1,665

2,354

15,746

Total property, plant and equipment

117,658

121,167

810,428

Intangible assets:

Goodwill

18,147

18,117

121,176

Contract-based intangible assets

9,453

6,545

43,780

Other

6,457

7,392

49,445

Total intangible assets

34,058

32,055

214,402

Investments and other assets:

Long-term prepaid expenses

4,067

4,878

32,631

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

4,591

5,037

33,690

Retirement benefit asset

211

642

4,298

Deferred tax assets

7,063

9,205

61,570

Other

1,887

1,664

11,133

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(25)

(3)

(22)

Total investments and other assets

17,796

21,425

143,302

Total non-current assets

169,513

174,647

1,168,132

Deferred assets

Share issuance costs

297

174

1,168

Total deferred assets

297

174

1,168

Total assets

307,626

308,157

2,061,116

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

As of October 31,

2022

2023

2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

17,309

3,154

21,097

Current portion of long-term borrowings

16,001

28,257

189,002

Lease liabilities

11,047

10,742

71,852

Accounts payable - other

13,804

15,931

106,560

Accrued expenses

19,487

22,238

148,744

Income taxes payable

7,302

6,119

40,932

Provision for bonuses

2,446

3,390

22,674

Other

*2

13,287

*2

14,087

*2

94,225

Total current liabilities

100,687

103,922

695,089

Non-current liabilities

Bonds with share acquisition rights

35,000

42,310

282,991

Long-term borrowings

96,398

68,204

456,187

Lease liabilities

19,158

18,055

120,761

Deferred tax liabilities

1,658

1,709

11,431

Asset retirement obligations

9,474

9,722

65,028

Other

5,207

5,817

38,911

Total non-current liabilities

166,897

145,818

975,310

Total liabilities

267,584

249,741

1,670,400

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

32,739

32,739

218,976

Capital surplus

28,326

28,326

189,460

Retained earnings

(7,050)

10,491

70,172

Treasury shares

(1,255)

(1,255)

(8,399)

Total shareholders' equity

52,758

70,301

470,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

120

118

790

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(27)

23

157

Revaluation reserve for land

*3

(1,035)

*3

(1,035)

*3

(6,923)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,117)

(8,099)

(54,171)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,719)

(2,943)

(19,688)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(12,778)

(11,936)

(79,835)

income

Share acquisition rights

62

51

342

Total net assets

40,042

58,416

390,716

Total liabilities and net assets

307,626

308,157

2,061,116

2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Fiscal year ended October 31,

2022

2023

2023

Net sales

*1

290,253

*1 330,123

*1 2,208,034

Cost of sales

219,659

240,496

1,608,565

Gross profit

70,593

89,626

599,469

Selling, general and administrative expenses

*2

49,921

*2

57,639

*2

385,525

Operating profit

20,672

31,986

213,943

Non-operating income:

Void ticket income

203

185

1,240

Gain on redemption of bonds

-

276

1,852

Subsidy income

*4 133

*4 31

*4 212

Other

547

333

2,229

Total non-operating income

884

827

5,535

Non-operating expenses:

Interest expenses

3,321

3,766

25,194

Foreign exchange losses

488

244

1,637

Expense incurred for evacuation of parking

411

277

1,853

facilities

Other

364

852

5,701

Total non-operating expenses

4,585

5,141

34,387

Recurring profit

16,970

27,673

185,091

Extraordinary income:

Gain on sale of non-current assets

*5 0

*5

2,267

*5

15,167

Gain on sale of investment securities

20

979

6,554

Total extraordinary income

20

3,247

21,721

Extraordinary losses:

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

408

376

2,518

Impairment losses

*3

389

*3

3,671

*3

24,559

Provision for loss on litigation

-

*6

1,090

*6 7,296

Loss on lease contracts

*7

1,571

-

-

Other

-

1

10

Total extraordinary losses

2,368

5,141

34,385

Profit before income taxes

14,623

25,779

172,427

Income taxes - current

9,276

10,590

70,837

Income taxes - deferred

2,869

(2,353)

(15,741)

Total income taxes

12,146

8,237

55,096

Profit

2,476

17,542

117,330

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,476

17,542

117,330

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Fiscal year ended October 31,

2022

2023

2023

Profit

2,476

17,542

117,330

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

(10)

(2)

(17)

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

55

50

341

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,162)

1,018

6,810

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(854)

(223)

(1,497)

Total other comprehensive income

*1, *2 (3,972)

*1, *2 842

*1, *2 5,636

Comprehensive income

(1,495)

18,384

122,967

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

(1,495)

18,384

122,967

