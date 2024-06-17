Data Book 2024-2 Contents

00. Highlight 00-1. Full Year

`23/10 Net Sales (billion yen)

Adjustment Other

Parking Business

-1.2

International

69.4

-0.3%

21.0%

Parking Business

Total

Japan

Mobility Business

163.0

330.1 billion yen

49.3%

98.8

29.9%

`23/10 Times CAR related figures

Rental Sites

16,017

sites

Vehicles

60,047

vehicles

of which Times CAR Dedicated

42,174

vehicles

Members

2,423.8

thousand people

`23/10 Sites of Parking

`23/10 Spaces of Parking

Internation

al

2,586

9.2%

International

Japan

Total

538,161

Total

761,654

58.6%

27,965 sites

41.4%

1,299,815 spaces

Japan

25,379

90.8%

`23/10 Membership related figures

Times CLUB Members

10,837.6

thousand people

Times BUSINESS SERVICES

1,392.1

thousand cards

Times PAY Member Store

31,550

stores

Net Sales (billion yen)

400

194.3

232.9

298.5

317.4

268.9

251.1

290.2

330.1

357.0

179.6

300

200

100

0

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

Operating Profit or Loss (billion yen)

40

30

31.9

35.0

20

18.7

21.4

20.5

22.5

22.3

20.6

10

0

-8.0

-10

14.6

-

-20

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10

`23/10

`24/10

Recurring Profit or Loss (billion yen)

40

30

18.5

21.1

20.2

22.5

21.5

16.9

27.6

31.0

10

20

0

-11.6

-10

15.1

-

-20

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10

`24/10

Net Profit or Loss Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

(billion yen)

30

11.5

13.9

13.4

13.8

12.3

17.5

20.0

20

2.4

10

0

-10

11.6-

-20

-30

46.6-

-40

-50

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10

`21/10 `22/10 `23/10

`24/10

Recurring Profit Margin

15%

10.3%

8.4% 8.7%

10%

7.5%

10.9%

8.7%

5%

6.8%

5.8%

0%

-5%

-5.6%

-4.6%

-10%

Plan

`15/10

`16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10

`20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10

`24/10

Recurring Profit YoY

175%

163.1%

150%

113.9%

125%

111.1%

112.0%

100%

106.2%

95.8%

95.7%

75%

Grouping

Make a lot of

50%

two

investment for

overseas

sustainable

companies

growth (ex:Head

25%

office relocation)

0%

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10

`20/10 `21/10

`22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

Net Profit or Loss Attributable to

Owners of the Parent YoY

800%

700%

708.2%

600%

500%

400%

300%

200%

111.2%

103.1%

100%

114.0%

120.9%96.2%

89.1%

0%

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10

`22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

Earnings Per Share

200

79.45

95.75

91.88

117.23

100

91.67

79.79

15.22 102.87

0

-100

-75.45

-200

-302.00

-300

-400

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10

`19/10 `20/10 `21/10

`22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

Return on Equity

Return on Investment Capital*

Return on Assets

40%

20%

20%

19.8%

28.5%

24.9%

20%

18.1%

15.8%

11.9%

9.4%

6.4%

17.5%

10.7%

10.3%

10%

8.2%

5.7%6.6%

0%

12.7%

10%

9.1%

5.1%

7.4%

5.7%

6.5%

0.8%

8.8%

-20%

4.3%

6.8%

0%

-40%

0%

-3.8%

-37.6%

-4.3%

-10%

-60%

-69.5%

-2.3%

-15.8%

-80%

-10%

-20%

Plan

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10

`18/10 `19/10 `20/10

`21/10 `22/10 `23/10

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10

`23/10

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10

`22/10

`23/10

Plan

`24/10

`24/10

`24/10

*ROICOperating Income×(1-Legal Effective Tax Rate))(Interest-Bearing Debt+Shareholdersʼ Equity)

Net Debt to Equity Ratio*

Dividend Per Share

Dividend Payout Ratio

6.00

80

100%

70.0

5.00

5.41

65.0

76.2% 87.7%

70.0 70.0

80%

4.07

60

69.2%67.9%

4.00

76.4%

55.0

60%

3.00

40

40%

2.00

0.98

2.07 1.38

20

1.00

20%

0.47 0.40

1.31

1.17

0.92

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5.0

4.3%

0.00

0

0%

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10

`18/10 `19/10 `20/10

`21/10 `22/10 `23/10

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10

`23/10

Plan

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

`24/10

`24/10

*(Interest Bearing Debt - Cash and cash equivalents) / Shareholders' Equity

Equity Ratio

60%

50%

45.7%

48.7%

40%

33.3%

30.3%

30%

34.1%

30.1%

20%

17.2%

22.8%

10%

12.4%

0%

7.9%

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10

`21/10 `22/10

`23/10

Plan

`24/10

Dividend on Equity Ratio*

20%

13.5%

15%

12.5%

12.3%

13.4%

10%

11.1%

5%

1.1%

0%

`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10

`21/10 `22/10 `23/10

Plan

`24/10

*DOEDividendsShareholdersʼ Equity

00-2. 1stH

`24/10 1stH Net Sales (billion yen)

Adjustment Other

Parking Business

-0.2

-0.1%

Overseas

38.4

21.8

Parking Business

%

Japan

Total

85.6

175.8billion yen

48.6%

Mobility Business

52.0

29.5%

`24/10 1stH Sites of Parking

`24/10 1stH Spaces of Parking

International

2,682

9.5%

International

Japan

Total

536,832

Total

790,648

28,328 sites

40.4%

1,327,480 spaces

59.6%

Japan

25,646

90.5%

`24/10 1stH Times CAR related figures

`24/10 1stH Membership

related figures

Rental Sites

18,091

sites

Times CLUB Members

11,315.6

thousand people

Vehicles

64,363

vehicles

Times BUSINESS SERVICES

1,475.3

thousand cards

of which Times CAR Dedicated

46,756

vehicles

Times PAY Member Store

32,481

stores

Members

2,693.0

thousand people

Net Sales (billion yen)

200

175.8

150

145.6

121.8

135.8

157.0

100

50

0

`15/10

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10 `20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10 `24/10

Operating Profit or Loss (billion yen)

20

15.0

15

16.6

10

5.5

5

0

-5

-1.2

-6.5

-10

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10

Reccuring Profit or Loss (billion yen)

20

15

11.4

14.9

10

5

0

3.9

-5

2.0

-

8.9

-

-10

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

`15/10 `16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10 `23/10

`24/10

Net Profit or Loss Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

(billion yen)

10

7.9

9.0

5

0

-0.6

2.5

-5

-

-8.9

-10

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

1H

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10

01. Consolidated Performance

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

Net Sales

(million yen)

179,698

194,398

232,956

298,517

317,438

268,904

251,102

290,253

330,123

357,000

107.6%

108.2%

119.8%

128.1%

106.3%

84.7%

93.4%

115.6%

113.7%

108.1%

Cost of Sales

132,992

141,349

172,767

226,234

239,346

232,556

210,408

219,659

240,496

258,050

108.2%

106.3%

122.2%

130.9%

105.8%

97.2%

90.5%

104.4%

109.5%

107.3%

Gross Profit

46,706

53,048

60,188

72,283

78,092

36,347

40,693

70,593

89,626

98,950

105.9%

113.6%

113.5%

120.1%

108.0%

46.5%

112.0%

173.5%

127.0%

110.4%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

27,975

31,595

39,683

49,743

55,770

51,045

48,732

49,921

57,639

63,950

105.4%

112.9%

125.6%

125.4%

112.1%

91.5%

95.5%

102.4%

115.5%

110.9%

Operating Profit or Loss

18,730

21,453

20,505

22,539

22,322

-14,698

-8,039

20,672

31,986

35,000

106.7%

114.5%

95.6%

109.9%

99.0%

-

-

-

154.7%

109.4%

Recurring Profit or Loss

18,589

21,164

20,281

22,532

21,566

-15,168

-11,619

16,970

27,673

31,000

106.2%

113.9%

95.8%

111.1%

95.7%

-

-

-

163.1%

112.0%

Net Profit or Loss

11,549

13,963

13,439

13,851

12,348

-46,652

-11,658

2,476

17,542

20,000

Attributable to Owners of the Parent

111.2%

120.9%

96.2%

103.1%

89.1%

-

-

-

708.2%

114.0%

EBITDA*

39,267

43,386

45,728

53,176

55,767

24,678

26,735

52,160

63,502

67,000

107.9%

110.5%

105.4%

116.3%

104.9%

44.3%

108.3%

195.1%

121.7%

105.5%

*EBITDA︓Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization (including Goodwill Amortization)

02. Profitability

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

Gross Profit Margin

()

26.0%

27.3%

25.8%

24.2%

24.6%

13.5%

16.2%

24.3%

27.1%

27.7%

-0.4pt

+1.3pt

-1.5pt

-1.6pt

+0.4pt

-11.1pt

+2.7pt

+8.1pt

+2.8pt

+0.6pt

Operating Profit Margin

10.4%

11.0%

8.8%

7.6%

7.0%

-5.5%

-3.2%

7.1%

9.7%

9.8%

-0.1pt

+0.6pt

-2.2pt

-1.3pt

-0.5pt

-12.5pt

+2.3pt

+10.3pt

+2.6pt

+0.1pt

Recurring Profit Margin

10.3%

10.9%

8.7%

7.5%

6.8%

-5.6%

-4.6%

5.8%

8.4%

8.7%

-0.1pt

+0.5pt

-2.2pt

-1.2pt

-0.8pt

-12.4pt

+1.0pt

+10.5pt

+2.5pt

+0.3pt

Net Profit Margin

6.4%

7.2%

5.8%

4.6%

3.9%

-17.3%

-4.6%

0.9%

5.3%

5.6%

+0.2pt

+0.8pt

-1.4pt

-1.1pt

-0.8pt

-21.2pt

+12.7pt

+5.5pt

+4.5pt

+0.3pt

EBITDA Margin

21.9%

22.3%

19.6%

17.8%

17.6%

9.2%

10.6%

18.0%

19.2%

18.8%

+0.1pt

+0.5pt

-2.7pt

-1.8pt

-0.2pt

-8.4pt

+1.5pt

+7.3pt

+1.3pt

-0.5pt

03. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

Total

(million yen)

27,975

31,595

39,683

49,743

55,770

51,045

48,732

49,921

57,639

63,950

105.4%

112.9%

125.6%

125.4%

112.1%

91.5%

95.5%

102.4%

115.5%

110.9%

Directors' Compensations

345

432

589

589

709

460

444

423

643

700

96.5%

125.4%

136.2%

100.0%

120.3%

64.9%

96.6%

95.2%

152.0%

108.8%

Personal Expenses

14,638

15,966

19,030

24,415

28,016

24,528

24,901

26,230

30,438

34,500

107.8%

109.1%

119.2%

128.3%

114.8%

87.5%

101.5%

105.3%

116.0%

113.3%

Advertising and Promotional Expenses

1,744

1,838

2,068

2,341

2,978

1,600

1,292

1,201

1,706

2,000

100.8%

105.4%

112.5%

113.2%

127.2%

53.7%

80.8%

92.9%

142.0%

117.2%

Traveling and Transportation Expenses

711

800

939

1,207

1,214

931

878

935

1,147

1,200

107.3%

112.4%

117.4%

128.6%

100.6%

76.7%

94.4%

106.5%

122.6%

104.6%

Commission and Consulting Fee

2,477

3,630

5,587

4,950

5,532

6,113

7,609

7,060

8,968

10,000

102.8%

146.5%

153.9%

88.6%

111.8%

110.5%

124.5%

92.8%

127.0%

111.5%

Lease Hold and Office Rents

2,089

2,152

2,465

2,973

3,148

2,652

2,679

2,538

2,574

2,800

106.2%

103.0%

114.6%

120.6%

105.9%

84.2%

101.0%

94.7%

101.4%

108.8%

Depreciation and Amortization

879

935

1,168

1,301

1,771

2,442

2,812

2,610

2,805

3,000

  (except Intangible Assets Related to Contract)

111.0%

106.4%

124.9%

111.4%

136.1%

137.9%

115.1%

92.8%

107.5%

106.9%

Taxes and Public dues

781

1,078

1,650

1,901

1,987

1,838

455

582

648

700

111.6%

138.0%

152.9%

115.3%

104.5%

92.5%

24.8%

127.9%

111.3%

107.9%

Goodwill Amortization

153

153

805

3,314

3,038

2,797

1,506

1,636

1,887

1,900

  (include Intangible Assets Related to Contract)

43.1%

100.0%

524.0%

411.7%

91.7%

92.1%

53.8%

108.6%

115.3%

100.7%

Other

4,154

4,606

5,377

6,747

7,372

7,681

6,152

6,700

6,819

7,150

104.4%

110.9%

116.7%

125.5%

109.3%

104.2%

80.1%

108.9%

101.8%

104.8%

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

145,679

121,865

135,891

157,078

175,875

94.5%

83.7%

111.5%

115.6%

112.0%

120,121

104,655

106,207

115,463

129,823

102.1%

87.1%

101.5%

108.7%

112.4%

25,557

17,209

29,684

41,614

46,051

70.1%

67.3%

172.5%

140.2%

110.7%

26,787

23,725

24,128

26,517

29,397

101.1%

88.6%

101.7%

109.9%

110.9%

-1,229

-6,515

5,556

15,097

16,654

-

-

-

271.7%

110.3%

-2,020

-8,998

3,948

11,493

14,998

-

-

-

291.0%

130.5%

-2,589

-8,960

-630

7,979

9,009

-

-

-

-

112.9%

18,991

10,359

21,348

30,615

33,378

72.1%

54.5%

206.1%

143.4%

109.0%

(Lower row : YoY)

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

17.5%

14.1%

21.8%

26.5%

26.2%

-6.1pt

-3.4pt

+7.7pt

+4.6pt

-0.3pt

-0.8%

-5.3%

4.1%

9.6%

9.5%

-7.3pt

-4.5pt

+9.4pt

+5.5pt

-0.1pt

-1.4%

-7.4%

2.9%

7.3%

8.5%

-7.6pt

-6.0pt

+10.3pt

+4.4pt

+1.2pt

-1.8%

-7.4%

-0.5%

5.1%

5.1%

-5.4pt

-5.6pt

+6.9pt

+5.5pt

+0.0pt

13.0%

8.5%

15.7%

19.5%

19.0%

-4.0pt

-4.5pt

+7.2pt

+3.8pt

-0.5pt

(Lower row : YoY)

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

26,787

23,725

24,128

26,517

29,397

101.1%

88.6%

101.7%

109.9%

110.9%

328

278

291

331

351

93.3%

84.8%

104.9%

113.4%

106.1%

13,003

12,364

12,669

13,953

15,623

96.4%

95.1%

102.5%

110.1%

112.0%

1,000

631

598

564

1,131

83.3%

63.1%

94.7%

94.4%

200.4%

534

454

423

549

609

91.9%

85.0%

93.3%

129.6%

110.9%

3,358

2,757

3,606

3,967

4,449

138.4%

82.1%

130.8%

110.0%

112.1%

1,328

1,385

1,252

1,267

1,530

89.9%

104.2%

90.5%

101.2%

120.7%

1,158

1,364

1,282

1,360

1,557

163.7%

117.8%

94.0%

106.1%

114.4%

983

1,001

298

393

273

96.4%

101.8%

29.8%

131.9%

69.7%

1,413

734

785

854

902

90.2%

52.0%

106.9%

108.8%

105.6%

3,677

2,754

2,919

3,274

2,969

100.1%

74.9%

106.0%

112.2%

90.7%

(Lower row : Compared to previous fiscal year)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Total Assets

(million yen)

145,462

152,939

259,852

283,171

293,097

295,775

319,628

307,626

308,157

300,000

317,326

336,110

309,382

310,419

310,816

107.5%

105.1%

169.9%

109.0%

103.5%

100.9%

108.1%

96.2%

100.2%

97.4%

108.3%

113.6%

96.8%

100.9%

100.9%

Current Assets

40,928

42,022

59,097

72,311

74,611

101,260

139,183

137,814

133,335

118,900

75,767

144,990

130,605

140,920

128,611

116.4%

102.7%

140.6%

122.4%

103.2%

135.7%

137.5%

99.0%

96.7%

89.2%

101.5%

143.2%

93.8%

102.3%

96.5%

of which Cash and deposits

20,079

19,477

18,152

30,081

24,881

55,536

92,044

85,781

73,957

55,900

31,408

100,104

83,135

85,614

68,115

127.8%

97.0%

93.2%

165.7%

82.7%

223.2%

165.7%

93.2%

86.2%

75.6%

126.2%

180.2%

90.3%

99.8%

92.1%

Noncurrent Assets

104,533

110,916

200,755

210,859

218,485

194,514

180,445

169,513

174,647

181,000

241,559

191,119

178,417

169,262

182,091

104.4%

106.1%

181.0%

105.0%

103.6%

89.0%

92.8%

93.9%

103.0%

103.6%

110.6%

98.3%

98.9%

99.9%

104.3%

of which Vehicles for Mobility Business

31,301

35,613

42,066

50,193

53,728

36,317

31,031

27,009

30,632

32,400

49,503

32,297

28,623

28,483

33,903

113.6%

113.8%

118.1%

119.3%

107.0%

67.6%

85.4%

87.0%

113.4%

105.8%

92.1%

88.9%

92.2%

105.5%

110.7%

of which Goodwill

540

386

64,452

60,480

51,117

25,469

26,202

27,601

24,662

22,700

49,128

27,425

27,731

26,786

24,642

  (include Intangible Assets Related to Contract)

77.9%

71.6%

16671.2%

93.8%

84.5%

49.8%

102.9%

105.3%

89.4%

92.0%

96.1%

107.7%

105.8%

97.0%

99.9%

Deferred Assets

297

174

100

359

236

113

-

58.6%

57.3%

-

79.3%

64.7%

Total Liabilities

79,580

79,668

181,047

188,324

202,305

264,629

303,195

267,584

249,741

222,000

243,287

316,190

270,590

260,826

242,540

106.0%

100.1%

227.3%

104.0%

107.4%

130.8%

114.6%

88.3%

93.3%

88.9%

120.3%

119.5%

89.2%

97.5%

97.1%

Current Liabilities

33,219

33,357

114,043

63,907

71,222

90,428

117,910

100,687

103,922

88,000

84,682

119,706

101,497

98,351

93,835

102.9%

100.4%

341.9%

56.0%

111.4%

127.0%

130.4%

85.4%

103.2%

84.7%

118.9%

132.4%

86.1%

97.7%

90.3%

Noncurrent Liabilities

46,360

46,310

67,004

124,416

131,082

174,201

185,285

166,897

145,818

134,000

158,605

196,484

169,092

162,475

148,705

108.2%

99.9%

144.7%

185.7%

105.4%

132.9%

106.4%

90.1%

87.4%

91.9%

121.0%

112.8%

91.3%

97.4%

102.0%

Net Assets

65,882

73,270

78,804

94,847

90,791

31,146

16,432

40,042

58,416

78,000

74,039

19,919

38,792

49,592

68,275

109.5%

111.2%

107.6%

120.4%

95.7%

34.3%

52.8%

243.7%

145.9%

133.5%

81.5%

64.0%

236.1%

123.9%

116.9%

of which Shareholders' Equity

66,520

74,461

78,748

96,573

97,511

36,761

25,175

52,758

70,301

90,200

81,029

27,873

49,651

60,738

79,446

109.0%

111.9%

105.8%

122.6%

101.0%

37.7%

68.5%

209.6%

133.2%

128.3%

83.1%

75.8%

197.2%

115.1%

113.0%

Interest-Bearing Debt

(million yen)

51,208

48,939

121,637

124,284

139,380

205,219

228,294

194,915

170,724

139,000

185,194

250,328

202,326

183,522

162,643

110.2%

95.6%

248.5%

102.2%

112.1%

147.2%

111.2%

85.4%

87.6%

81.4%

132.9%

122.0%

88.6%

94.2%

95.3%

Convertible Bonds

21,000

19,970

19,970

35,000

35,000

35,000

35,000

35,000

42,310

42,310

35,000

35,000

35,000

42,310

42,310

with Stock Acquisition Rights

100.0%

95.1%

100.0%

175.3%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

120.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

120.9%

100.0%

Bank for Borrowings

18,593

17,081

84,466

73,404

88,777

126,513

158,557

129,709

99,616

70,400

103,460

174,115

134,628

114,006

87,754

137.5%

91.9%

494.5%

86.9%

120.9%

142.5%

125.3%

81.8%

76.8%

70.7%

116.5%

137.6%

84.9%

87.9%

88.1%

of which Subordinated Loan

-

-

-

-

-

-

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

-

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

-

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

0.0%

-

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Lease Obligations

11,614

11,887

17,200

15,880

15,603

43,706

34,737

30,205

28,797

26,290

46,734

41,213

32,698

27,206

32,579

97.3%

102.4%

144.7%

92.3%

98.3%

280.1%

79.5%

87.0%

95.3%

91.3%

299.5%

94.3%

94.1%

90.1%

113.1%

Equity Ratio

(%)

45.7%

48.7%

30.3%

34.1%

33.3%

12.4%

7.9%

17.2%

22.8%

30.1%

25.5%

8.3%

16.0%

19.6%

25.6%

+0.6pt

+3.0pt

-18.4pt

+3.8pt

-0.8pt

-20.8pt

-4.6pt

+9.3pt

+5.7pt

+7.3pt

-7.7pt

-4.1pt

+8.2pt

+2.4pt

+2.7pt

Net Debt to Equity Ratio*

(times)

0.47

0.40

1.31

0.98

1.17

4.07

5.41

2.07

1.38

0.92

1.90

5.39

2.40

1.61

1.19

-0.04

-0.07

+0.92

-0.34

+0.20

+2.90

+1.34

-3.34

-0.69

-0.46

+0.72

+1.32

-3.01

-0.46

-0.19

*Net Debt to Equity Ratio︓(Interest Bearing Debt - Cash and Deposits) / Shareholders' Equity

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Net Cash used in Operating Activities

(million yen)

35,155

39,627

38,290

53,476

45,695

39,400

34,818

29,369

48,188

55,000

22,594

15,654

4,985

24,353

28,467

106.2%

112.7%

96.6%

139.7%

85.4%

86.2%

88.4%

84.4%

164.1%

114.1%

93.3%

69.3%

31.8%

488.5%

116.9%

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

-24,627

-27,148

-72,769

-43,095

-49,454

-21,819

-12,349

-17,357

-25,661

-32,000

-13,163

-7,437

-7,535

-10,111

-14,638

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net Cash used in Financing Activities

-6,162

-13,036

32,570

1,754

-782

12,886

13,167

-20,116

-35,633

-41,000

-2,883

35,292

-7,414

-14,600

-20,362

-

-

-

5.4%

-

-

102.2%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents

20,063

19,461

17,775

29,785

24,664

55,269

91,795

85,065

73,299

55,200

31,152

99,844

82,872

84,805

67,425

127.9%

97.0%

91.3%

167.6%

82.8%

224.1%

166.1%

92.7%

86.2%

75.3%

102.4%

320.5%

83.0%

102.3%

79.5%

Free Cash Flow

10,527

12,479

-34,478

10,380

-3,758

17,580

22,468

12,012

22,527

23,000

9,430

8,216

-2,550

14,241

13,828

103.5%

118.5%

-

-

-

-

127.8%

53.5%

187.5%

102.1%

-

87.1%

-

-

97.1%

06. Financial Indicators

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

Return on Equity (ROE)

(%)

18.1%

19.8%

17.5%

15.8%

12.7%

-69.5%

-37.6%

6.4%

28.5%

24.9%

+0.3pt

+1.7pt

-2.3pt

-1.7pt

-3.1pt

-82.2pt

+31.8pt

+44.0pt

+22.2pt

-3.6pt

Return on Investment Capital (ROIC*)

(%)

10.7%

11.9%

8.8%

7.4%

6.8%

-4.3%

-2.3%

5.7%

9.1%

10.3%

+0.3pt

+1.2pt

-3.2pt

-1.4pt

-0.6pt

-11.0pt

+2.0pt

+8.0pt

+3.4pt

+1.2pt

Return on Assets (ROA)

(%)

8.2%

9.4%

6.5%

5.1%

4.3%

-15.8%

-3.8%

0.8%

5.7%

6.6%

+0.3pt

+1.1pt

-2.8pt

-1.4pt

-0.8pt

-20.1pt

+12.1pt

+4.6pt

+4.9pt

+0.9pt

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

(yen)

79.45

95.75

91.67

91.88

79.79

-302.00

-75.45

15.22

102.87

117.23

110.9%

120.5%

95.7%

100.2%

86.8%

-

-

-

675.8%

114.0%

Book-value Per Share (BPS)

(yen)

449.33

497.87

532.39

610.01

585.37

200.55

105.93

234.46

342.28

458.97

109.1%

110.8%

106.9%

114.6%

96.0%

34.3%

52.8%

221.3%

146.0%

134.1%

Price Earnings Ratio (PER)

(x)

32.02

33.89

28.57

32.34

32.07

4.66

23.07

130.40

16.44

-

137.0%

105.8%

84.3%

113.2%

99.2%

-

-

-

12.6%

Price Book-value Ratio (PBR)

(x)

5.66

6.52

4.92

4.87

4.37

7.02

16.43

8.47

4.94

-

139.2%

115.1%

75.5%

99.0%

89.8%

160.6%

234.1%

51.5%

58.4%

Dividend Per Share

(yen)

55.0

65.0

70.0

70.0

70.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5.0

110.0%

118.2%

107.7%

100.0%

100.0%

0.0%

-

-

-

-

Dividend Payout Ratio

(%)

69.2%

67.9%

76.4%

76.2%

87.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

4.3%

-0.5pt

-1.3pt

+8.5pt

-0.2pt

+11.5pt

-87.7pt

-

-

-

-

Dividend on Equity Ratio (DOE*)

(%)

12.5%

13.5%

13.4%

12.3%

11.1%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1.1%

+0.1pt

+1.0pt

-0.1pt

-1.1pt

-1.2pt

-11.1pt

-

-

-

+1.1pt

*ROIC(Operating Income after Tax : Operating Income×(1-Legal Effective Tax Rate))(Interest-Bearing Debt+Shareholders' Equity)

*DOEDividendsShareholder's Equity

07. Number of Employees (Permanent Employee)

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

Total

(people)

2,248

2,448

4,577

4,899

5,490

5,565

5,029

4,970

5,234

111.8%

108.9%

187.0%

107.0%

112.1%

101.4%

90.4%

98.8%

105.3%

Japan

2,248

2,448

2,716

3,084

3,476

3,802

3,573

3,492

3,623

111.8%

108.9%

110.9%

113.5%

112.7%

109.4%

94.0%

97.7%

103.8%

Sales staff for Parking Business

445

440

478

501

569

598

529

451

467

110.1%

98.9%

108.6%

104.8%

113.6%

105.1%

88.5%

85.3%

103.5%

Other

1,803

2,008

2,238

2,583

2,907

3,204

3,044

3,041

3,156

112.3%

111.4%

111.5%

115.4%

112.5%

110.2%

95.0%

99.9%

103.8%

International

-

-

1,861

1,815

2,014

1,763

1,456

1,478

1,611

-

-

-

97.5%

111.0%

87.5%

82.6%

101.5%

109.0%

(Lower row : YoY)

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

-2.9%

-27.7%

-1.7%

14.1%

12.0%

-8.9pt

-24.8pt

+26.0pt

+15.7pt

-2.0pt

-0.3%

-1.7%

1.5%

4.3%

4.8%

-3.4pt

-1.4pt

+3.3pt

+2.7pt

+0.5pt

-0.8%

-2.8%

-0.2%

2.6%

2.9%

-2.8pt

-2.0pt

+2.6pt

+2.8pt

+0.3pt

-16.77

-57.99

-4.06

46.80

52.83

-

-

-

-

112.9%

476.40

128.49

226.42

290.47

399.93

83.7%

27.0%

176.2%

128.3%

137.7%

103.06

36.40

457.59

44.70

32.22

-

-

-

-

72.1%

3.63

16.43

8.21

7.20

4.26

88.5%

453.0%

50.0%

87.7%

59.1%

(Lower row : Compared to previous fiscal year)

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

5,870

5,211

4,953

5,146

5,444

106.9%

93.6%

98.5%

103.5%

104.0%

3,851

3,685

3,528

3,606

3,811

110.8%

96.9%

98.7%

103.3%

105.2%

632

547

467

460

490

111.1%

91.5%

88.3%

102.0%

104.9%

3,219

3,138

3,061

3,146

3,321

110.7%

97.9%

100.6%

103.5%

105.2%

2,019

1,526

1,425

1,540

1,633

100.2%

86.6%

97.9%

104.2%

101.4%

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Total

(million yen)

27,932

30,266

38,470

46,564

54,270

31,845

20,344

21,772

36,607

41,700

21,571

8,740

8,434

15,421

23,804

107.4%

108.4%

127.1%

121.0%

116.5%

58.7%

63.9%

107.0%

168.1%

113.9%

81.3%

40.5%

96.5%

182.8%

154.4%

Parking Business Japan

8,388

9,698

11,107

10,333

11,042

6,521

2,458

3,072

9,233

15,300

4,982

1,438

1,251

3,809

6,268

88.3%

115.6%

114.5%

93.0%

106.9%

59.1%

37.7%

124.9%

300.5%

165.7%

107.2%

28.9%

87.0%

304.3%

164.6%

Mobility Business

18,214

19,401

22,984

27,332

30,779

11,988

9,388

10,430

16,523

12,700

7,135

4,041

4,379

5,034

6,153

116.4%

106.5%

118.5%

118.9%

112.6%

39.0%

78.3%

111.1%

158.4%

76.9%

58.1%

56.6%

108.4%

115.0%

122.2%

Parking Business International

-

-

1,477

4,333

3,500

10,936

6,922

7,060

8,346

10,200

8,010

2,269

2,122

5,552

9,595

-

-

-

293.2%

80.8%

312.5%

63.3%

102.0%

118.2%

122.2%

505.7%

28.3%

93.5%

261.6%

172.8%

Other

1,328

1,165

2,899

4,565

8,948

2,398

1,575

1,209

2,504

3,500

1,442

991

680

1,024

1,786

155.2%

87.7%

248.8%

157.4%

196.0%

26.8%

65.7%

76.8%

207.1%

139.8%

18.0%

68.7%

68.7%

150.4%

174.5%

[Reiterate] Capital Investment by Item and Segment

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Total

(million yen)

27,932

30,266

38,470

46,564

54,270

31,845

20,344

21,772

36,607

41,700

21,571

8,740

8,434

15,421

23,804

107.4%

108.4%

127.1%

121.0%

116.5%

58.7%

63.9%

107.0%

168.1%

113.9%

81.3%

40.5%

96.5%

182.8%

154.4%

Cash Base

24,290

26,041

33,598

42,328

48,920

21,880

15,516

17,084

29,141

31,900

13,588

7,404

7,378

10,855

13,984

113.8%

107.2%

129.0%

126.0%

115.6%

44.7%

70.9%

110.1%

170.6%

109.5%

55.6%

54.5%

99.6%

147.1%

128.8%

Parking Business Japan

4,746

5,476

6,542

6,565

5,962

3,736

1,691

2,528

6,259

10,000

2,702

978

1,021

2,936

4,227

93.2%

115.4%

119.5%

100.4%

90.8%

62.7%

45.3%

149.5%

247.5%

159.8%

102.8%

36.2%

104.4%

287.4%

144.0%

Mobility Business

18,214

19,399

22,984

27,332

30,779

11,988

9,388

10,430

16,523

12,700

7,135

4,041

4,379

5,034

6,153

118.3%

106.5%

118.5%

118.9%

112.6%

39.0%

78.3%

111.1%

158.4%

76.9%

58.1%

56.6%

108.4%

115.0%

122.2%

Parking Business International

-

-

1,171

3,865

3,230

3,756

2,861

2,915

3,854

5,700

2,307

1,393

1,296

1,860

1,816

-

-

-

330.1%

83.6%

116.3%

76.2%

101.9%

132.2%

147.9%

155.8%

60.4%

93.0%

143.5%

97.6%

Other

1,328

1,165

2,899

4,565

8,948

2,398

1,575

1,209

2,504

3,500

1,442

991

680

1,024

1,786

155.2%

87.7%

248.8%

157.4%

196.0%

26.8%

65.7%

76.8%

207.1%

139.8%

18.0%

68.7%

68.7%

150.4%

174.5%

Finance Lease

3,641

4,225

4,871

4,235

5,349

9,965

4,827

4,688

7,466

9,800

7,982

1,335

1,056

4,565

9,819

78.2%

116.0%

115.3%

86.9%

126.3%

186.3%

48.4%

97.1%

159.3%

131.3%

375.9%

16.7%

79.1%

432.3%

215.1%

Parking Business Japan

3,641

4,222

4,565

3,767

5,079

2,785

767

543

2,974

5,300

2,280

460

229

873

2,041

82.6%

116.0%

108.1%

82.5%

134.8%

54.8%

27.5%

70.9%

547.3%

178.2%

112.9%

20.2%

49.9%

379.8%

233.8%

Mobility Business

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.0%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Parking Business International

-

-

306

467

270

7,180

4,060

4,144

4,492

4,500

5,702

875

826

3,692

7,778

-

-

-

152.5%

57.7%

2658.1%

56.6%

102.1%

108.4%

100.2%

5523.3%

15.4%

94.4%

446.8%

210.6%

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

09. Depreciation and Amortization (except Intangible Assets Related to Contract)

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Total

(million yen)

20,383

21,779

24,418

27,322

30,407

37,129

33,286

29,851

29,629

30,100

18,807

16,159

15,006

14,662

15,822

110.4%

106.9%

112.1%

111.9%

111.3%

122.1%

89.7%

89.7%

99.3%

101.6%

127.1%

85.9%

92.9%

97.7%

107.9%

Parking Business Japan

9,647

9,879

9,669

9,732

10,491

9,549

8,423

7,212

6,623

6,600

5,205

4,312

3,731

3,270

3,485

109.7%

102.4%

97.9%

100.7%

107.8%

91.0%

88.2%

85.6%

91.8%

99.6%

102.1%

82.8%

86.5%

87.6%

106.6%

Mobility Business

10,117

11,259

12,800

14,148

15,662

14,306

11,205

9,779

8,846

8,400

7,520

5,743

4,971

4,437

4,445

110.7%

111.3%

113.7%

110.5%

110.7%

91.3%

78.3%

87.3%

90.5%

95.0%

99.4%

76.4%

86.6%

89.3%

100.2%

Parking Business International

-

-

1,246

2,673

3,123

11,234

11,277

10,904

12,160

12,900

5,470

4,997

5,340

5,982

6,727

-

-

-

214.5%

116.8%

359.7%

100.4%

96.7%

111.5%

106.1%

320.6%

91.3%

106.9%

112.0%

112.5%

Other

618

640

701

767

1,130

2,037

2,381

1,954

1,997

2,200

611

1,105

963

972

1,163

114.8%

103.6%

109.6%

109.4%

147.3%

180.2%

116.8%

82.1%

102.2%

110.1%

144.3%

180.9%

87.1%

101.0%

119.6%

10-1. Performance by Segment

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Net Sales

(million yen)

179,698

194,398

232,956

298,517

317,438

268,904

251,102

290,253

330,123

357,000

145,679

121,865

135,891

157,078

175,875

107.6%

108.2%

119.8%

128.1%

106.3%

84.7%

93.4%

115.6%

113.7%

108.1%

94.5%

83.7%

111.5%

115.6%

112.0%

Parking Business Japan

134,266

142,142

148,399

157,006

165,997

150,757

146,744

154,292

163,056

170,400

79,147

73,220

75,018

79,191

85,626

105.3%

105.9%

104.4%

105.8%

105.7%

90.8%

97.3%

105.1%

105.7%

104.5%

98.0%

92.5%

102.5%

105.6%

108.1%

Mobility Business

45,431

52,255

61,060

73,747

86,174

73,819

67,142

78,711

98,816

109,000

36,755

31,646

35,570

45,566

52,022

115.0%

115.0%

116.8%

120.8%

116.9%

85.7%

91.0%

117.2%

125.5%

110.3%

90.6%

86.1%

112.4%

128.1%

114.2%

Parking Business International

-

-

23,671

68,290

65,976

45,169

38,498

57,983

69,478

78,600

30,193

17,514

25,641

32,775

38,464

-

-

-

288.5%

96.6%

68.5%

85.2%

150.6%

119.8%

113.1%

91.3%

58.0%

146.4%

127.8%

117.4%

UK

-

-

-

36,119

35,915

21,340

15,976

29,966

37,568

42,300

16,011

6,071

13,165

16,868

20,653

-

-

-

-

99.4%

59.4%

74.9%

187.6%

125.4%

112.6%

90.7%

37.9%

216.8%

128.1%

122.4%

AU

-

-

18,076

24,139

22,003

15,894

14,475

17,380

19,562

22,900

10,064

7,138

7,438

9,892

10,890

-

-

-

133.5%

91.1%

72.2%

91.1%

120.1%

112.6%

117.1%

88.1%

70.9%

104.2%

133.0%

110.1%

TW

-

-

2,524

3,046

3,359

3,872

4,229

5,798

7,223

8,550

1,869

2,360

2,838

3,481

4,272

-

-

-

120.7%

110.3%

115.3%

109.2%

137.1%

124.6%

118.4%

113.5%

126.3%

120.3%

122.6%

122.7%

Other

-

-

3,070

4,983

4,698

4,061

3,817

4,839

5,124

4,850

2,248

1,944

2,199

2,532

2,648

-

-

-

162.3%

94.3%

86.4%

94.0%

126.8%

105.9%

94.6%

95.0%

86.5%

113.1%

115.1%

104.6%

Adjustments

-

-

-174

-526

-709

-842

-1,283

-734

-1,228

-1,000

-417

-515

-338

-454

-237

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit or Loss

46,706

53,048

60,188

72,283

78,092

36,347

40,693

70,593

89,626

98,950

25,557

17,209

29,684

41,614

46,051

105.9%

113.6%

113.5%

120.1%

108.0%

46.5%

112.0%

173.5%

127.0%

110.4%

70.1%

67.3%

172.5%

140.2%

110.7%

Parking Business Japan

32,575

35,649

36,803

38,612

40,169

22,839

28,705

40,036

44,046

45,000

12,102

12,370

18,124

20,669

22,689

100.9%

109.4%

103.2%

104.9%

104.0%

56.9%

125.7%

139.5%

110.0%

102.2%

62.4%

102.2%

146.5%

114.0%

109.8%

Mobility Business

14,130

17,398

19,743

25,128

30,221

18,966

19,324

26,744

38,093

43,950

11,055

9,051

10,907

17,643

20,031

119.6%

123.1%

113.5%

127.3%

120.3%

62.8%

101.9%

138.4%

142.4%

115.4%

84.9%

81.9%

120.5%

161.8%

113.5%

Parking Business International

-

-

3,661

8,752

7,999

-5,134

-6,988

4,156

7,965

10,300

2,564

-4,049

809

3,521

3,482

-

-

-

239.1%

91.4%

-

-

-

191.6%

129.3%

61.3%

-

-

435.3%

98.9%

UK

-

-

-

3,755

3,973

-6,936

-10,076

-240

2,327

3,400

493

-5,883

-1,133

505

587

-

-

-

-

105.8%

-

-

-

-

146.1%

25.8%

-

-

-

116.1%

AU

-

-

2,142

3,082

2,574

322

1,683

2,223

2,718

3,700

1,387

788

768

1,615

1,141

-

-

-

143.9%

83.5%

12.5%

521.2%

132.1%

122.3%

136.1%

97.7%

56.8%

97.5%

210.2%

70.7%

TW

-

-

552

636

694

804

640

1,149

1,798

2,100

372

663

682

885

1,119

-

-

-

115.2%

109.1%

115.9%

79.6%

179.4%

156.5%

116.8%

111.1%

178.3%

102.9%

129.6%

126.5%

Other

-

-

966

1,278

757

674

764

1,025

1,120

1,100

311

381

490

515

633

-

-

-

132.2%

59.3%

89.1%

113.3%

134.1%

109.3%

98.2%

60.3%

122.5%

128.6%

105.0%

123.0%

Adjustments (Head Office Expenses etc.)

-

-

-19

-210

-297

-323

-348

-344

-478

-300

-164

-163

-156

-219

-151

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Operating Profit or Loss

(million yen)

18,730

21,453

20,505

22,539

22,322

-14,698

-8,039

20,672

31,986

35,000

-1,229

-6,515

5,556

15,097

16,654

106.7%

114.5%

95.6%

109.9%

99.0%

-

-

-

154.7%

109.4%

-

-

-

271.7%

110.3%

Parking Business Japan

23,045

24,980

25,359

26,906

27,300

10,817

17,662

29,657

32,050

33,000

5,733

6,185

13,044

15,211

16,711

97.6%

108.4%

101.5%

106.1%

101.5%

39.6%

163.3%

167.9%

108.1%

103.0%

42.8%

107.9%

210.9%

116.6%

109.9%

Mobility Business

2,842

4,457

5,112

6,858

9,112

1,864

3,661

9,337

17,513

21,000

1,565

1,258

2,197

8,075

9,714

269.7%

156.8%

114.7%

134.1%

132.9%

20.5%

196.4%

255.0%

187.6%

119.9%

51.3%

80.4%

174.6%

367.5%

120.3%

Parking Business International

-

-

767

2,148

1,967

-11,609

-15,093

-3,412

277

800

-398

-6,919

-2,652

-30

-309

 (before Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)

-

-

-

280.2%

91.6%

-

-

-

-

288.0%

-

-

-

-

-

UK

-

-

-6

1,171

1,288

-10,212

-14,836

-4,283

-927

-800

-851

-7,124

-3,061

-980

-860

-

-

-

-

57.1%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

AU

-

-

321

476

271

-1,798

-479

258

285

1,200

301

-239

-161

468

-47

-

-

-

104.8%

53.8%

-

-

-

110.3%

420.3%

88.2%

-

-

-

-

TW

-

-

152

186

238

264

22

447

1,026

1,200

112

355

362

531

669

-

-

-

122.2%

127.7%

110.9%

8.5%

1997.8%

229.4%

116.9%

106.5%

316.6%

102.0%

146.4%

126.1%

Other

-

-

299

313

168

136

200

164

-106

-800

38

88

207

-50

-71

-

-

-

104.8%

53.8%

81.2%

146.2%

82.1%

-

-

-

227.6%

235.6%

-

-

Adjustments (Head Office Expenses etc.)

-7,156

-7,985

-10,733

-13,374

-16,058

-15,769

-14,269

-14,909

-17,855

-19,800

-8,128

-7,040

-7,032

-8,158

-9,461

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

[Reiterate] Parking Business International (after Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)

(Lower row : YoY)

`15/10

`16/10

`17/10

`18/10

`19/10

`20/10

`21/10

`22/10

`23/10

`24/10 Plan

`20/10 1stH

`21/10 1stH

`22/10 1stH

`23/10 1stH

`24/10 1stH

Parking Business International

(million yen)

-

-

115

-879

-992

-14,406

-16,595

-5,049

-1,609

-1,100

-1,810

-7,648

-3,437

-884

-1,211

 (after Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

UK

-

-

-6

-987

-847

-12,229

-15,680

-5,191

-2,030

-1,910

-1,872

-7,531

-3,503

-1,447

-1,350

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

AU

-

-

-110

-87

-248

-2,288

-840

-136

-127

780

58

-415

-347

264

-263

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TW

-

-

152

186

238

264

22

447

1,026

1,200

112

355

362

531

669

-

-

-

122.2%

127.7%

110.9%

8.5%

1997.8%

229.4%

116.9%

106.5%

316.6%

102.0%

146.4%

126.1%

Other

-

-

79

8

-135

-152

-96

-169

-477

-1,170

-108

-57

50

-232

-267

-

-

-

10.4%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Data Book - 9

