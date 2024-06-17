Data Book 2024-2 Contents
00. Highlight 00-1. Full Year
`23/10 Net Sales (billion yen)
Adjustment ・Other
Parking Business
-1.2
International
69.4
-0.3%
21.0%
Parking Business
Total
Japan
Mobility Business
163.0
330.1 billion yen
49.3%
98.8
29.9%
`23/10 Times CAR related figures
Rental Sites
16,017
sites
Vehicles
60,047
vehicles
of which Times CAR Dedicated
42,174
vehicles
Members
2,423.8
thousand people
`23/10 Sites of Parking
`23/10 Spaces of Parking
Internation
al
2,586
9.2%
International
Japan
Total
538,161
Total
761,654
58.6%
27,965 sites
41.4%
1,299,815 spaces
Japan
25,379
90.8%
`23/10 Membership related figures
Times CLUB Members
10,837.6
thousand people
Times BUSINESS SERVICES
1,392.1
thousand cards
Times PAY Member Store
31,550
stores
Net Sales (billion yen)
400
194.3
232.9
298.5
317.4
268.9
251.1
290.2
330.1
357.0
179.6
300
200
100
0
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
Operating Profit or Loss (billion yen)
40
30
31.9
35.0
20
18.7
21.4
20.5
22.5
22.3
20.6
10
0
-8.0
-10
14.6
-
-20
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10
`23/10
`24/10
Recurring Profit or Loss (billion yen)
40
30
18.5
21.1
20.2
22.5
21.5
16.9
27.6
31.0
10
20
0
-11.6
-10
15.1
-
-20
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10
`24/10
Net Profit or Loss Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
(billion yen)
30
11.5
13.9
13.4
13.8
12.3
17.5
20.0
20
2.4
10
0
-10
11.6-
-20
-30
46.6-
-40
-50
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10
`21/10 `22/10 `23/10
`24/10
Recurring Profit Margin
15%
10.3%
8.4% 8.7%
10%
7.5%
10.9%
8.7%
5%
6.8%
5.8%
0%
-5%
-5.6%
-4.6%
-10%
Plan
`15/10
`16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10
`20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10
`24/10
Recurring Profit YoY
175%
163.1%
150%
113.9%
125%
111.1%
112.0%
100%
106.2%
95.8%
95.7%
75%
Grouping
Make a lot of
50%
two
investment for
overseas
sustainable
companies
growth (ex:Head
25%
office relocation)
0%
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10
`20/10 `21/10
`22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
Net Profit or Loss Attributable to
Owners of the Parent YoY
800%
700%
708.2%
600%
500%
400%
300%
200%
111.2%
103.1%
100%
114.0%
120.9%96.2%
89.1%
0%
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10
`22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
Earnings Per Share
200
79.45
95.75
91.88
117.23
100
91.67
79.79
15.22 102.87
0
-100
-75.45
-200
-302.00
-300
-400
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10
`19/10 `20/10 `21/10
`22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
Return on Equity
Return on Investment Capital*
Return on Assets
40%
20%
20%
19.8%
28.5%
24.9%
20%
18.1%
15.8%
11.9%
9.4%
6.4%
17.5%
10.7%
10.3%
10%
8.2%
5.7%6.6%
0%
12.7%
10%
9.1%
5.1%
7.4%
5.7%
6.5%
0.8%
8.8%
-20%
4.3%
6.8%
0%
-40%
0%
-3.8%
-37.6%
-4.3%
-10%
-60%
-69.5%
-2.3%
-15.8%
-80%
-10%
-20%
Plan
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10
`18/10 `19/10 `20/10
`21/10 `22/10 `23/10
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10
`23/10
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10
`22/10
`23/10
Plan
`24/10
`24/10
`24/10
*ROIC︓Operating Income×(1-Legal Effective Tax Rate))／(Interest-Bearing Debt+Shareholdersʼ Equity)
Net Debt to Equity Ratio*
Dividend Per Share
Dividend Payout Ratio
6.00
80
100%
70.0
5.00
5.41
65.0
76.2% 87.7%
70.0 70.0
80%
4.07
60
69.2%67.9%
4.00
76.4%
55.0
60%
3.00
40
40%
2.00
0.98
2.07 1.38
20
1.00
20%
0.47 0.40
1.31
1.17
0.92
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5.0
4.3%
0.00
0
0%
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10
`18/10 `19/10 `20/10
`21/10 `22/10 `23/10
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10
`23/10
Plan
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10 `21/10 `22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
`24/10
`24/10
*(Interest Bearing Debt - Cash and cash equivalents) / Shareholders' Equity
Equity Ratio
60%
50%
45.7%
48.7%
40%
33.3%
30.3%
30%
34.1%
30.1%
20%
17.2%
22.8%
10%
12.4%
0%
7.9%
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10
`21/10 `22/10
`23/10
Plan
`24/10
Dividend on Equity Ratio*
20%
13.5%
15%
12.5%
12.3%
13.4%
10%
11.1%
5%
1.1%
0%
`15/10 `16/10 `17/10 `18/10 `19/10 `20/10
`21/10 `22/10 `23/10
Plan
`24/10
*DOE︓Dividends／Shareholdersʼ Equity
00-2. 1stH
`24/10 1stH Net Sales (billion yen)
Adjustment ・Other
Parking Business
-0.2
-0.1%
Overseas
38.4
21.8
Parking Business
%
Japan
Total
85.6
175.8billion yen
48.6%
Mobility Business
52.0
29.5%
PARK24 CO.,LTD.
Supplementary Materials (Data Book) for the 2Q FY2024
ii
`24/10 1stH Sites of Parking
`24/10 1stH Spaces of Parking
International
2,682
9.5%
International
Japan
Total
536,832
Total
790,648
28,328 sites
40.4%
1,327,480 spaces
59.6%
Japan
25,646
90.5%
`24/10 1stH Times CAR related figures
`24/10 1stH Membership
related figures
Rental Sites
18,091
sites
Times CLUB Members
11,315.6
thousand people
Vehicles
64,363
vehicles
Times BUSINESS SERVICES
1,475.3
thousand cards
of which Times CAR Dedicated
46,756
vehicles
Times PAY Member Store
32,481
stores
Members
2,693.0
thousand people
Net Sales (billion yen)
200
175.8
150
145.6
121.8
135.8
157.0
100
50
0
`15/10
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10 `20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10 `24/10
Operating Profit or Loss (billion yen)
20
15.0
15
16.6
10
5.5
5
0
-5
-1.2
-6.5
-10
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10
Reccuring Profit or Loss (billion yen)
20
15
11.4
14.9
10
5
0
3.9
-5
2.0
-
8.9
-
-10
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
`15/10 `16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10 `23/10
`24/10
Net Profit or Loss Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
(billion yen)
10
7.9
9.0
5
0
-0.6
2.5
-5
-
-8.9
-10
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
1H
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10
01. Consolidated Performance
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
Net Sales
(million yen)
179,698
194,398
232,956
298,517
317,438
268,904
251,102
290,253
330,123
357,000
107.6%
108.2%
119.8%
128.1%
106.3%
84.7%
93.4%
115.6%
113.7%
108.1%
Cost of Sales
132,992
141,349
172,767
226,234
239,346
232,556
210,408
219,659
240,496
258,050
108.2%
106.3%
122.2%
130.9%
105.8%
97.2%
90.5%
104.4%
109.5%
107.3%
Gross Profit
46,706
53,048
60,188
72,283
78,092
36,347
40,693
70,593
89,626
98,950
105.9%
113.6%
113.5%
120.1%
108.0%
46.5%
112.0%
173.5%
127.0%
110.4%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
27,975
31,595
39,683
49,743
55,770
51,045
48,732
49,921
57,639
63,950
105.4%
112.9%
125.6%
125.4%
112.1%
91.5%
95.5%
102.4%
115.5%
110.9%
Operating Profit or Loss
18,730
21,453
20,505
22,539
22,322
-14,698
-8,039
20,672
31,986
35,000
106.7%
114.5%
95.6%
109.9%
99.0%
-
-
-
154.7%
109.4%
Recurring Profit or Loss
18,589
21,164
20,281
22,532
21,566
-15,168
-11,619
16,970
27,673
31,000
106.2%
113.9%
95.8%
111.1%
95.7%
-
-
-
163.1%
112.0%
Net Profit or Loss
11,549
13,963
13,439
13,851
12,348
-46,652
-11,658
2,476
17,542
20,000
Attributable to Owners of the Parent
111.2%
120.9%
96.2%
103.1%
89.1%
-
-
-
708.2%
114.0%
EBITDA*
39,267
43,386
45,728
53,176
55,767
24,678
26,735
52,160
63,502
67,000
107.9%
110.5%
105.4%
116.3%
104.9%
44.3%
108.3%
195.1%
121.7%
105.5%
*EBITDA︓Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization (including Goodwill Amortization)
02. Profitability
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
Gross Profit Margin
(％)
26.0%
27.3%
25.8%
24.2%
24.6%
13.5%
16.2%
24.3%
27.1%
27.7%
-0.4pt
+1.3pt
-1.5pt
-1.6pt
+0.4pt
-11.1pt
+2.7pt
+8.1pt
+2.8pt
+0.6pt
Operating Profit Margin
10.4%
11.0%
8.8%
7.6%
7.0%
-5.5%
-3.2%
7.1%
9.7%
9.8%
-0.1pt
+0.6pt
-2.2pt
-1.3pt
-0.5pt
-12.5pt
+2.3pt
+10.3pt
+2.6pt
+0.1pt
Recurring Profit Margin
10.3%
10.9%
8.7%
7.5%
6.8%
-5.6%
-4.6%
5.8%
8.4%
8.7%
-0.1pt
+0.5pt
-2.2pt
-1.2pt
-0.8pt
-12.4pt
+1.0pt
+10.5pt
+2.5pt
+0.3pt
Net Profit Margin
6.4%
7.2%
5.8%
4.6%
3.9%
-17.3%
-4.6%
0.9%
5.3%
5.6%
+0.2pt
+0.8pt
-1.4pt
-1.1pt
-0.8pt
-21.2pt
+12.7pt
+5.5pt
+4.5pt
+0.3pt
EBITDA Margin
21.9%
22.3%
19.6%
17.8%
17.6%
9.2%
10.6%
18.0%
19.2%
18.8%
+0.1pt
+0.5pt
-2.7pt
-1.8pt
-0.2pt
-8.4pt
+1.5pt
+7.3pt
+1.3pt
-0.5pt
03. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
Total
(million yen)
27,975
31,595
39,683
49,743
55,770
51,045
48,732
49,921
57,639
63,950
105.4%
112.9%
125.6%
125.4%
112.1%
91.5%
95.5%
102.4%
115.5%
110.9%
Directors' Compensations
345
432
589
589
709
460
444
423
643
700
96.5%
125.4%
136.2%
100.0%
120.3%
64.9%
96.6%
95.2%
152.0%
108.8%
Personal Expenses
14,638
15,966
19,030
24,415
28,016
24,528
24,901
26,230
30,438
34,500
107.8%
109.1%
119.2%
128.3%
114.8%
87.5%
101.5%
105.3%
116.0%
113.3%
Advertising and Promotional Expenses
1,744
1,838
2,068
2,341
2,978
1,600
1,292
1,201
1,706
2,000
100.8%
105.4%
112.5%
113.2%
127.2%
53.7%
80.8%
92.9%
142.0%
117.2%
Traveling and Transportation Expenses
711
800
939
1,207
1,214
931
878
935
1,147
1,200
107.3%
112.4%
117.4%
128.6%
100.6%
76.7%
94.4%
106.5%
122.6%
104.6%
Commission and Consulting Fee
2,477
3,630
5,587
4,950
5,532
6,113
7,609
7,060
8,968
10,000
102.8%
146.5%
153.9%
88.6%
111.8%
110.5%
124.5%
92.8%
127.0%
111.5%
Lease Hold and Office Rents
2,089
2,152
2,465
2,973
3,148
2,652
2,679
2,538
2,574
2,800
106.2%
103.0%
114.6%
120.6%
105.9%
84.2%
101.0%
94.7%
101.4%
108.8%
Depreciation and Amortization
879
935
1,168
1,301
1,771
2,442
2,812
2,610
2,805
3,000
(except Intangible Assets Related to Contract)
111.0%
106.4%
124.9%
111.4%
136.1%
137.9%
115.1%
92.8%
107.5%
106.9%
Taxes and Public dues
781
1,078
1,650
1,901
1,987
1,838
455
582
648
700
111.6%
138.0%
152.9%
115.3%
104.5%
92.5%
24.8%
127.9%
111.3%
107.9%
Goodwill Amortization
153
153
805
3,314
3,038
2,797
1,506
1,636
1,887
1,900
(include Intangible Assets Related to Contract)
43.1%
100.0%
524.0%
411.7%
91.7%
92.1%
53.8%
108.6%
115.3%
100.7%
Other
4,154
4,606
5,377
6,747
7,372
7,681
6,152
6,700
6,819
7,150
104.4%
110.9%
116.7%
125.5%
109.3%
104.2%
80.1%
108.9%
101.8%
104.8%
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
145,679
121,865
135,891
157,078
175,875
94.5%
83.7%
111.5%
115.6%
112.0%
120,121
104,655
106,207
115,463
129,823
102.1%
87.1%
101.5%
108.7%
112.4%
25,557
17,209
29,684
41,614
46,051
70.1%
67.3%
172.5%
140.2%
110.7%
26,787
23,725
24,128
26,517
29,397
101.1%
88.6%
101.7%
109.9%
110.9%
-1,229
-6,515
5,556
15,097
16,654
-
-
-
271.7%
110.3%
-2,020
-8,998
3,948
11,493
14,998
-
-
-
291.0%
130.5%
-2,589
-8,960
-630
7,979
9,009
-
-
-
-
112.9%
18,991
10,359
21,348
30,615
33,378
72.1%
54.5%
206.1%
143.4%
109.0%
(Lower row : YoY)
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
17.5%
14.1%
21.8%
26.5%
26.2%
-6.1pt
-3.4pt
+7.7pt
+4.6pt
-0.3pt
-0.8%
-5.3%
4.1%
9.6%
9.5%
-7.3pt
-4.5pt
+9.4pt
+5.5pt
-0.1pt
-1.4%
-7.4%
2.9%
7.3%
8.5%
-7.6pt
-6.0pt
+10.3pt
+4.4pt
+1.2pt
-1.8%
-7.4%
-0.5%
5.1%
5.1%
-5.4pt
-5.6pt
+6.9pt
+5.5pt
+0.0pt
13.0%
8.5%
15.7%
19.5%
19.0%
-4.0pt
-4.5pt
+7.2pt
+3.8pt
-0.5pt
(Lower row : YoY)
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
26,787
23,725
24,128
26,517
29,397
101.1%
88.6%
101.7%
109.9%
110.9%
328
278
291
331
351
93.3%
84.8%
104.9%
113.4%
106.1%
13,003
12,364
12,669
13,953
15,623
96.4%
95.1%
102.5%
110.1%
112.0%
1,000
631
598
564
1,131
83.3%
63.1%
94.7%
94.4%
200.4%
534
454
423
549
609
91.9%
85.0%
93.3%
129.6%
110.9%
3,358
2,757
3,606
3,967
4,449
138.4%
82.1%
130.8%
110.0%
112.1%
1,328
1,385
1,252
1,267
1,530
89.9%
104.2%
90.5%
101.2%
120.7%
1,158
1,364
1,282
1,360
1,557
163.7%
117.8%
94.0%
106.1%
114.4%
983
1,001
298
393
273
96.4%
101.8%
29.8%
131.9%
69.7%
1,413
734
785
854
902
90.2%
52.0%
106.9%
108.8%
105.6%
3,677
2,754
2,919
3,274
2,969
100.1%
74.9%
106.0%
112.2%
90.7%
(Lower row : Compared to previous fiscal year)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Total Assets
(million yen)
145,462
152,939
259,852
283,171
293,097
295,775
319,628
307,626
308,157
300,000
317,326
336,110
309,382
310,419
310,816
107.5%
105.1%
169.9%
109.0%
103.5%
100.9%
108.1%
96.2%
100.2%
97.4%
108.3%
113.6%
96.8%
100.9%
100.9%
Current Assets
40,928
42,022
59,097
72,311
74,611
101,260
139,183
137,814
133,335
118,900
75,767
144,990
130,605
140,920
128,611
116.4%
102.7%
140.6%
122.4%
103.2%
135.7%
137.5%
99.0%
96.7%
89.2%
101.5%
143.2%
93.8%
102.3%
96.5%
of which Cash and deposits
20,079
19,477
18,152
30,081
24,881
55,536
92,044
85,781
73,957
55,900
31,408
100,104
83,135
85,614
68,115
127.8%
97.0%
93.2%
165.7%
82.7%
223.2%
165.7%
93.2%
86.2%
75.6%
126.2%
180.2%
90.3%
99.8%
92.1%
Noncurrent Assets
104,533
110,916
200,755
210,859
218,485
194,514
180,445
169,513
174,647
181,000
241,559
191,119
178,417
169,262
182,091
104.4%
106.1%
181.0%
105.0%
103.6%
89.0%
92.8%
93.9%
103.0%
103.6%
110.6%
98.3%
98.9%
99.9%
104.3%
of which Vehicles for Mobility Business
31,301
35,613
42,066
50,193
53,728
36,317
31,031
27,009
30,632
32,400
49,503
32,297
28,623
28,483
33,903
113.6%
113.8%
118.1%
119.3%
107.0%
67.6%
85.4%
87.0%
113.4%
105.8%
92.1%
88.9%
92.2%
105.5%
110.7%
of which Goodwill
540
386
64,452
60,480
51,117
25,469
26,202
27,601
24,662
22,700
49,128
27,425
27,731
26,786
24,642
(include Intangible Assets Related to Contract)
77.9%
71.6%
16671.2%
93.8%
84.5%
49.8%
102.9%
105.3%
89.4%
92.0%
96.1%
107.7%
105.8%
97.0%
99.9%
Deferred Assets
297
174
100
359
236
113
-
58.6%
57.3%
-
79.3%
64.7%
Total Liabilities
79,580
79,668
181,047
188,324
202,305
264,629
303,195
267,584
249,741
222,000
243,287
316,190
270,590
260,826
242,540
106.0%
100.1%
227.3%
104.0%
107.4%
130.8%
114.6%
88.3%
93.3%
88.9%
120.3%
119.5%
89.2%
97.5%
97.1%
Current Liabilities
33,219
33,357
114,043
63,907
71,222
90,428
117,910
100,687
103,922
88,000
84,682
119,706
101,497
98,351
93,835
102.9%
100.4%
341.9%
56.0%
111.4%
127.0%
130.4%
85.4%
103.2%
84.7%
118.9%
132.4%
86.1%
97.7%
90.3%
Noncurrent Liabilities
46,360
46,310
67,004
124,416
131,082
174,201
185,285
166,897
145,818
134,000
158,605
196,484
169,092
162,475
148,705
108.2%
99.9%
144.7%
185.7%
105.4%
132.9%
106.4%
90.1%
87.4%
91.9%
121.0%
112.8%
91.3%
97.4%
102.0%
Net Assets
65,882
73,270
78,804
94,847
90,791
31,146
16,432
40,042
58,416
78,000
74,039
19,919
38,792
49,592
68,275
109.5%
111.2%
107.6%
120.4%
95.7%
34.3%
52.8%
243.7%
145.9%
133.5%
81.5%
64.0%
236.1%
123.9%
116.9%
of which Shareholders' Equity
66,520
74,461
78,748
96,573
97,511
36,761
25,175
52,758
70,301
90,200
81,029
27,873
49,651
60,738
79,446
109.0%
111.9%
105.8%
122.6%
101.0%
37.7%
68.5%
209.6%
133.2%
128.3%
83.1%
75.8%
197.2%
115.1%
113.0%
Interest-Bearing Debt
(million yen)
51,208
48,939
121,637
124,284
139,380
205,219
228,294
194,915
170,724
139,000
185,194
250,328
202,326
183,522
162,643
110.2%
95.6%
248.5%
102.2%
112.1%
147.2%
111.2%
85.4%
87.6%
81.4%
132.9%
122.0%
88.6%
94.2%
95.3%
Convertible Bonds
21,000
19,970
19,970
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
35,000
42,310
42,310
35,000
35,000
35,000
42,310
42,310
with Stock Acquisition Rights
100.0%
95.1%
100.0%
175.3%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
120.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
120.9%
100.0%
Bank for Borrowings
18,593
17,081
84,466
73,404
88,777
126,513
158,557
129,709
99,616
70,400
103,460
174,115
134,628
114,006
87,754
137.5%
91.9%
494.5%
86.9%
120.9%
142.5%
125.3%
81.8%
76.8%
70.7%
116.5%
137.6%
84.9%
87.9%
88.1%
of which Subordinated Loan
-
-
-
-
-
-
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
-
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
-
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
0.0%
-
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Lease Obligations
11,614
11,887
17,200
15,880
15,603
43,706
34,737
30,205
28,797
26,290
46,734
41,213
32,698
27,206
32,579
97.3%
102.4%
144.7%
92.3%
98.3%
280.1%
79.5%
87.0%
95.3%
91.3%
299.5%
94.3%
94.1%
90.1%
113.1%
Equity Ratio
(%)
45.7%
48.7%
30.3%
34.1%
33.3%
12.4%
7.9%
17.2%
22.8%
30.1%
25.5%
8.3%
16.0%
19.6%
25.6%
+0.6pt
+3.0pt
-18.4pt
+3.8pt
-0.8pt
-20.8pt
-4.6pt
+9.3pt
+5.7pt
+7.3pt
-7.7pt
-4.1pt
+8.2pt
+2.4pt
+2.7pt
Net Debt to Equity Ratio*
(times)
0.47
0.40
1.31
0.98
1.17
4.07
5.41
2.07
1.38
0.92
1.90
5.39
2.40
1.61
1.19
-0.04
-0.07
+0.92
-0.34
+0.20
+2.90
+1.34
-3.34
-0.69
-0.46
+0.72
+1.32
-3.01
-0.46
-0.19
*Net Debt to Equity Ratio︓(Interest Bearing Debt - Cash and Deposits) / Shareholders' Equity
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Net Cash used in Operating Activities
(million yen)
35,155
39,627
38,290
53,476
45,695
39,400
34,818
29,369
48,188
55,000
22,594
15,654
4,985
24,353
28,467
106.2%
112.7%
96.6%
139.7%
85.4%
86.2%
88.4%
84.4%
164.1%
114.1%
93.3%
69.3%
31.8%
488.5%
116.9%
Net Cash used in Investing Activities
-24,627
-27,148
-72,769
-43,095
-49,454
-21,819
-12,349
-17,357
-25,661
-32,000
-13,163
-7,437
-7,535
-10,111
-14,638
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Cash used in Financing Activities
-6,162
-13,036
32,570
1,754
-782
12,886
13,167
-20,116
-35,633
-41,000
-2,883
35,292
-7,414
-14,600
-20,362
-
-
-
5.4%
-
-
102.2%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
20,063
19,461
17,775
29,785
24,664
55,269
91,795
85,065
73,299
55,200
31,152
99,844
82,872
84,805
67,425
127.9%
97.0%
91.3%
167.6%
82.8%
224.1%
166.1%
92.7%
86.2%
75.3%
102.4%
320.5%
83.0%
102.3%
79.5%
Free Cash Flow
10,527
12,479
-34,478
10,380
-3,758
17,580
22,468
12,012
22,527
23,000
9,430
8,216
-2,550
14,241
13,828
103.5%
118.5%
-
-
-
-
127.8%
53.5%
187.5%
102.1%
-
87.1%
-
-
97.1%
06. Financial Indicators
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
Return on Equity (ROE)
(%)
18.1%
19.8%
17.5%
15.8%
12.7%
-69.5%
-37.6%
6.4%
28.5%
24.9%
+0.3pt
+1.7pt
-2.3pt
-1.7pt
-3.1pt
-82.2pt
+31.8pt
+44.0pt
+22.2pt
-3.6pt
Return on Investment Capital (ROIC*)
(%)
10.7%
11.9%
8.8%
7.4%
6.8%
-4.3%
-2.3%
5.7%
9.1%
10.3%
+0.3pt
+1.2pt
-3.2pt
-1.4pt
-0.6pt
-11.0pt
+2.0pt
+8.0pt
+3.4pt
+1.2pt
Return on Assets (ROA)
(%)
8.2%
9.4%
6.5%
5.1%
4.3%
-15.8%
-3.8%
0.8%
5.7%
6.6%
+0.3pt
+1.1pt
-2.8pt
-1.4pt
-0.8pt
-20.1pt
+12.1pt
+4.6pt
+4.9pt
+0.9pt
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
(yen)
79.45
95.75
91.67
91.88
79.79
-302.00
-75.45
15.22
102.87
117.23
110.9%
120.5%
95.7%
100.2%
86.8%
-
-
-
675.8%
114.0%
Book-value Per Share (BPS)
(yen)
449.33
497.87
532.39
610.01
585.37
200.55
105.93
234.46
342.28
458.97
109.1%
110.8%
106.9%
114.6%
96.0%
34.3%
52.8%
221.3%
146.0%
134.1%
Price Earnings Ratio (PER)
(x)
32.02
33.89
28.57
32.34
32.07
△
4.66
△
23.07
130.40
16.44
-
137.0%
105.8%
84.3%
113.2%
99.2%
-
-
-
12.6%
Price Book-value Ratio (PBR)
(x)
5.66
6.52
4.92
4.87
4.37
7.02
16.43
8.47
4.94
-
139.2%
115.1%
75.5%
99.0%
89.8%
160.6%
234.1%
51.5%
58.4%
Dividend Per Share
(yen)
55.0
65.0
70.0
70.0
70.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
5.0
110.0%
118.2%
107.7%
100.0%
100.0%
0.0%
-
-
-
-
Dividend Payout Ratio
(%)
69.2%
67.9%
76.4%
76.2%
87.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
4.3%
-0.5pt
-1.3pt
+8.5pt
-0.2pt
+11.5pt
-87.7pt
-
-
-
-
Dividend on Equity Ratio (DOE*)
(%)
12.5%
13.5%
13.4%
12.3%
11.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1.1%
+0.1pt
+1.0pt
-0.1pt
-1.1pt
-1.2pt
-11.1pt
-
-
-
+1.1pt
*ROIC︓(Operating Income after Tax : Operating Income×(1-Legal Effective Tax Rate))／(Interest-Bearing Debt+Shareholders' Equity)
*DOE：Dividends／Shareholder's Equity
07. Number of Employees (Permanent Employee)
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
Total
(people)
2,248
2,448
4,577
4,899
5,490
5,565
5,029
4,970
5,234
111.8%
108.9%
187.0%
107.0%
112.1%
101.4%
90.4%
98.8%
105.3%
Japan
2,248
2,448
2,716
3,084
3,476
3,802
3,573
3,492
3,623
111.8%
108.9%
110.9%
113.5%
112.7%
109.4%
94.0%
97.7%
103.8%
Sales staff for Parking Business
445
440
478
501
569
598
529
451
467
110.1%
98.9%
108.6%
104.8%
113.6%
105.1%
88.5%
85.3%
103.5%
Other
1,803
2,008
2,238
2,583
2,907
3,204
3,044
3,041
3,156
112.3%
111.4%
111.5%
115.4%
112.5%
110.2%
95.0%
99.9%
103.8%
International
-
-
1,861
1,815
2,014
1,763
1,456
1,478
1,611
-
-
-
97.5%
111.0%
87.5%
82.6%
101.5%
109.0%
(Lower row : YoY)
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
-2.9%
-27.7%
-1.7%
14.1%
12.0%
-8.9pt
-24.8pt
+26.0pt
+15.7pt
-2.0pt
-0.3%
-1.7%
1.5%
4.3%
4.8%
-3.4pt
-1.4pt
+3.3pt
+2.7pt
+0.5pt
-0.8%
-2.8%
-0.2%
2.6%
2.9%
-2.8pt
-2.0pt
+2.6pt
+2.8pt
+0.3pt
-16.77
-57.99
-4.06
46.80
52.83
-
-
-
-
112.9%
476.40
128.49
226.42
290.47
399.93
83.7%
27.0%
176.2%
128.3%
137.7%
△
103.06
△
36.40
△
457.59
44.70
32.22
-
-
-
-
72.1%
3.63
16.43
8.21
7.20
4.26
88.5%
453.0%
50.0%
87.7%
59.1%
(Lower row : Compared to previous fiscal year)
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
5,870
5,211
4,953
5,146
5,444
106.9%
93.6%
98.5%
103.5%
104.0%
3,851
3,685
3,528
3,606
3,811
110.8%
96.9%
98.7%
103.3%
105.2%
632
547
467
460
490
111.1%
91.5%
88.3%
102.0%
104.9%
3,219
3,138
3,061
3,146
3,321
110.7%
97.9%
100.6%
103.5%
105.2%
2,019
1,526
1,425
1,540
1,633
100.2%
86.6%
97.9%
104.2%
101.4%
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Total
(million yen)
27,932
30,266
38,470
46,564
54,270
31,845
20,344
21,772
36,607
41,700
21,571
8,740
8,434
15,421
23,804
107.4%
108.4%
127.1%
121.0%
116.5%
58.7%
63.9%
107.0%
168.1%
113.9%
81.3%
40.5%
96.5%
182.8%
154.4%
Parking Business Japan
8,388
9,698
11,107
10,333
11,042
6,521
2,458
3,072
9,233
15,300
4,982
1,438
1,251
3,809
6,268
88.3%
115.6%
114.5%
93.0%
106.9%
59.1%
37.7%
124.9%
300.5%
165.7%
107.2%
28.9%
87.0%
304.3%
164.6%
Mobility Business
18,214
19,401
22,984
27,332
30,779
11,988
9,388
10,430
16,523
12,700
7,135
4,041
4,379
5,034
6,153
116.4%
106.5%
118.5%
118.9%
112.6%
39.0%
78.3%
111.1%
158.4%
76.9%
58.1%
56.6%
108.4%
115.0%
122.2%
Parking Business International
-
-
1,477
4,333
3,500
10,936
6,922
7,060
8,346
10,200
8,010
2,269
2,122
5,552
9,595
-
-
-
293.2%
80.8%
312.5%
63.3%
102.0%
118.2%
122.2%
505.7%
28.3%
93.5%
261.6%
172.8%
Other
1,328
1,165
2,899
4,565
8,948
2,398
1,575
1,209
2,504
3,500
1,442
991
680
1,024
1,786
155.2%
87.7%
248.8%
157.4%
196.0%
26.8%
65.7%
76.8%
207.1%
139.8%
18.0%
68.7%
68.7%
150.4%
174.5%
[Reiterate] Capital Investment by Item and Segment
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Total
(million yen)
27,932
30,266
38,470
46,564
54,270
31,845
20,344
21,772
36,607
41,700
21,571
8,740
8,434
15,421
23,804
107.4%
108.4%
127.1%
121.0%
116.5%
58.7%
63.9%
107.0%
168.1%
113.9%
81.3%
40.5%
96.5%
182.8%
154.4%
Cash Base
24,290
26,041
33,598
42,328
48,920
21,880
15,516
17,084
29,141
31,900
13,588
7,404
7,378
10,855
13,984
113.8%
107.2%
129.0%
126.0%
115.6%
44.7%
70.9%
110.1%
170.6%
109.5%
55.6%
54.5%
99.6%
147.1%
128.8%
Parking Business Japan
4,746
5,476
6,542
6,565
5,962
3,736
1,691
2,528
6,259
10,000
2,702
978
1,021
2,936
4,227
93.2%
115.4%
119.5%
100.4%
90.8%
62.7%
45.3%
149.5%
247.5%
159.8%
102.8%
36.2%
104.4%
287.4%
144.0%
Mobility Business
18,214
19,399
22,984
27,332
30,779
11,988
9,388
10,430
16,523
12,700
7,135
4,041
4,379
5,034
6,153
118.3%
106.5%
118.5%
118.9%
112.6%
39.0%
78.3%
111.1%
158.4%
76.9%
58.1%
56.6%
108.4%
115.0%
122.2%
Parking Business International
-
-
1,171
3,865
3,230
3,756
2,861
2,915
3,854
5,700
2,307
1,393
1,296
1,860
1,816
-
-
-
330.1%
83.6%
116.3%
76.2%
101.9%
132.2%
147.9%
155.8%
60.4%
93.0%
143.5%
97.6%
Other
1,328
1,165
2,899
4,565
8,948
2,398
1,575
1,209
2,504
3,500
1,442
991
680
1,024
1,786
155.2%
87.7%
248.8%
157.4%
196.0%
26.8%
65.7%
76.8%
207.1%
139.8%
18.0%
68.7%
68.7%
150.4%
174.5%
Finance Lease
3,641
4,225
4,871
4,235
5,349
9,965
4,827
4,688
7,466
9,800
7,982
1,335
1,056
4,565
9,819
78.2%
116.0%
115.3%
86.9%
126.3%
186.3%
48.4%
97.1%
159.3%
131.3%
375.9%
16.7%
79.1%
432.3%
215.1%
Parking Business Japan
3,641
4,222
4,565
3,767
5,079
2,785
767
543
2,974
5,300
2,280
460
229
873
2,041
82.6%
116.0%
108.1%
82.5%
134.8%
54.8%
27.5%
70.9%
547.3%
178.2%
112.9%
20.2%
49.9%
379.8%
233.8%
Mobility Business
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parking Business International
-
-
306
467
270
7,180
4,060
4,144
4,492
4,500
5,702
875
826
3,692
7,778
-
-
-
152.5%
57.7%
2658.1%
56.6%
102.1%
108.4%
100.2%
5523.3%
15.4%
94.4%
446.8%
210.6%
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
09. Depreciation and Amortization (except Intangible Assets Related to Contract)
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Total
(million yen)
20,383
21,779
24,418
27,322
30,407
37,129
33,286
29,851
29,629
30,100
18,807
16,159
15,006
14,662
15,822
110.4%
106.9%
112.1%
111.9%
111.3%
122.1%
89.7%
89.7%
99.3%
101.6%
127.1%
85.9%
92.9%
97.7%
107.9%
Parking Business Japan
9,647
9,879
9,669
9,732
10,491
9,549
8,423
7,212
6,623
6,600
5,205
4,312
3,731
3,270
3,485
109.7%
102.4%
97.9%
100.7%
107.8%
91.0%
88.2%
85.6%
91.8%
99.6%
102.1%
82.8%
86.5%
87.6%
106.6%
Mobility Business
10,117
11,259
12,800
14,148
15,662
14,306
11,205
9,779
8,846
8,400
7,520
5,743
4,971
4,437
4,445
110.7%
111.3%
113.7%
110.5%
110.7%
91.3%
78.3%
87.3%
90.5%
95.0%
99.4%
76.4%
86.6%
89.3%
100.2%
Parking Business International
-
-
1,246
2,673
3,123
11,234
11,277
10,904
12,160
12,900
5,470
4,997
5,340
5,982
6,727
-
-
-
214.5%
116.8%
359.7%
100.4%
96.7%
111.5%
106.1%
320.6%
91.3%
106.9%
112.0%
112.5%
Other
618
640
701
767
1,130
2,037
2,381
1,954
1,997
2,200
611
1,105
963
972
1,163
114.8%
103.6%
109.6%
109.4%
147.3%
180.2%
116.8%
82.1%
102.2%
110.1%
144.3%
180.9%
87.1%
101.0%
119.6%
10-1. Performance by Segment
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Net Sales
(million yen)
179,698
194,398
232,956
298,517
317,438
268,904
251,102
290,253
330,123
357,000
145,679
121,865
135,891
157,078
175,875
107.6%
108.2%
119.8%
128.1%
106.3%
84.7%
93.4%
115.6%
113.7%
108.1%
94.5%
83.7%
111.5%
115.6%
112.0%
Parking Business Japan
134,266
142,142
148,399
157,006
165,997
150,757
146,744
154,292
163,056
170,400
79,147
73,220
75,018
79,191
85,626
105.3%
105.9%
104.4%
105.8%
105.7%
90.8%
97.3%
105.1%
105.7%
104.5%
98.0%
92.5%
102.5%
105.6%
108.1%
Mobility Business
45,431
52,255
61,060
73,747
86,174
73,819
67,142
78,711
98,816
109,000
36,755
31,646
35,570
45,566
52,022
115.0%
115.0%
116.8%
120.8%
116.9%
85.7%
91.0%
117.2%
125.5%
110.3%
90.6%
86.1%
112.4%
128.1%
114.2%
Parking Business International
-
-
23,671
68,290
65,976
45,169
38,498
57,983
69,478
78,600
30,193
17,514
25,641
32,775
38,464
-
-
-
288.5%
96.6%
68.5%
85.2%
150.6%
119.8%
113.1%
91.3%
58.0%
146.4%
127.8%
117.4%
UK
-
-
-
36,119
35,915
21,340
15,976
29,966
37,568
42,300
16,011
6,071
13,165
16,868
20,653
-
-
-
-
99.4%
59.4%
74.9%
187.6%
125.4%
112.6%
90.7%
37.9%
216.8%
128.1%
122.4%
AU
-
-
18,076
24,139
22,003
15,894
14,475
17,380
19,562
22,900
10,064
7,138
7,438
9,892
10,890
-
-
-
133.5%
91.1%
72.2%
91.1%
120.1%
112.6%
117.1%
88.1%
70.9%
104.2%
133.0%
110.1%
TW
-
-
2,524
3,046
3,359
3,872
4,229
5,798
7,223
8,550
1,869
2,360
2,838
3,481
4,272
-
-
-
120.7%
110.3%
115.3%
109.2%
137.1%
124.6%
118.4%
113.5%
126.3%
120.3%
122.6%
122.7%
Other
-
-
3,070
4,983
4,698
4,061
3,817
4,839
5,124
4,850
2,248
1,944
2,199
2,532
2,648
-
-
-
162.3%
94.3%
86.4%
94.0%
126.8%
105.9%
94.6%
95.0%
86.5%
113.1%
115.1%
104.6%
Adjustments
-
-
-174
-526
-709
-842
-1,283
-734
-1,228
-1,000
-417
-515
-338
-454
-237
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit or Loss
46,706
53,048
60,188
72,283
78,092
36,347
40,693
70,593
89,626
98,950
25,557
17,209
29,684
41,614
46,051
105.9%
113.6%
113.5%
120.1%
108.0%
46.5%
112.0%
173.5%
127.0%
110.4%
70.1%
67.3%
172.5%
140.2%
110.7%
Parking Business Japan
32,575
35,649
36,803
38,612
40,169
22,839
28,705
40,036
44,046
45,000
12,102
12,370
18,124
20,669
22,689
100.9%
109.4%
103.2%
104.9%
104.0%
56.9%
125.7%
139.5%
110.0%
102.2%
62.4%
102.2%
146.5%
114.0%
109.8%
Mobility Business
14,130
17,398
19,743
25,128
30,221
18,966
19,324
26,744
38,093
43,950
11,055
9,051
10,907
17,643
20,031
119.6%
123.1%
113.5%
127.3%
120.3%
62.8%
101.9%
138.4%
142.4%
115.4%
84.9%
81.9%
120.5%
161.8%
113.5%
Parking Business International
-
-
3,661
8,752
7,999
-5,134
-6,988
4,156
7,965
10,300
2,564
-4,049
809
3,521
3,482
-
-
-
239.1%
91.4%
-
-
-
191.6%
129.3%
61.3%
-
-
435.3%
98.9%
UK
-
-
-
3,755
3,973
-6,936
-10,076
-240
2,327
3,400
493
-5,883
-1,133
505
587
-
-
-
-
105.8%
-
-
-
-
146.1%
25.8%
-
-
-
116.1%
AU
-
-
2,142
3,082
2,574
322
1,683
2,223
2,718
3,700
1,387
788
768
1,615
1,141
-
-
-
143.9%
83.5%
12.5%
521.2%
132.1%
122.3%
136.1%
97.7%
56.8%
97.5%
210.2%
70.7%
TW
-
-
552
636
694
804
640
1,149
1,798
2,100
372
663
682
885
1,119
-
-
-
115.2%
109.1%
115.9%
79.6%
179.4%
156.5%
116.8%
111.1%
178.3%
102.9%
129.6%
126.5%
Other
-
-
966
1,278
757
674
764
1,025
1,120
1,100
311
381
490
515
633
-
-
-
132.2%
59.3%
89.1%
113.3%
134.1%
109.3%
98.2%
60.3%
122.5%
128.6%
105.0%
123.0%
Adjustments (Head Office Expenses etc.)
-
-
-19
-210
-297
-323
-348
-344
-478
-300
-164
-163
-156
-219
-151
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Operating Profit or Loss
(million yen)
18,730
21,453
20,505
22,539
22,322
-14,698
-8,039
20,672
31,986
35,000
-1,229
-6,515
5,556
15,097
16,654
106.7%
114.5%
95.6%
109.9%
99.0%
-
-
-
154.7%
109.4%
-
-
-
271.7%
110.3%
Parking Business Japan
23,045
24,980
25,359
26,906
27,300
10,817
17,662
29,657
32,050
33,000
5,733
6,185
13,044
15,211
16,711
97.6%
108.4%
101.5%
106.1%
101.5%
39.6%
163.3%
167.9%
108.1%
103.0%
42.8%
107.9%
210.9%
116.6%
109.9%
Mobility Business
2,842
4,457
5,112
6,858
9,112
1,864
3,661
9,337
17,513
21,000
1,565
1,258
2,197
8,075
9,714
269.7%
156.8%
114.7%
134.1%
132.9%
20.5%
196.4%
255.0%
187.6%
119.9%
51.3%
80.4%
174.6%
367.5%
120.3%
Parking Business International
-
-
767
2,148
1,967
-11,609
-15,093
-3,412
277
800
-398
-6,919
-2,652
-30
-309
(before Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)
-
-
-
280.2%
91.6%
-
-
-
-
288.0%
-
-
-
-
-
UK
-
-
-6
1,171
1,288
-10,212
-14,836
-4,283
-927
-800
-851
-7,124
-3,061
-980
-860
-
-
-
-
57.1%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AU
-
-
321
476
271
-1,798
-479
258
285
1,200
301
-239
-161
468
-47
-
-
-
104.8%
53.8%
-
-
-
110.3%
420.3%
88.2%
-
-
-
-
TW
-
-
152
186
238
264
22
447
1,026
1,200
112
355
362
531
669
-
-
-
122.2%
127.7%
110.9%
8.5%
1997.8%
229.4%
116.9%
106.5%
316.6%
102.0%
146.4%
126.1%
Other
-
-
299
313
168
136
200
164
-106
-800
38
88
207
-50
-71
-
-
-
104.8%
53.8%
81.2%
146.2%
82.1%
-
-
-
227.6%
235.6%
-
-
Adjustments (Head Office Expenses etc.)
-7,156
-7,985
-10,733
-13,374
-16,058
-15,769
-14,269
-14,909
-17,855
-19,800
-8,128
-7,040
-7,032
-8,158
-9,461
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
[Reiterate] Parking Business International (after Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)
(Lower row : YoY)
`15/10
`16/10
`17/10
`18/10
`19/10
`20/10
`21/10
`22/10
`23/10
`24/10 Plan
`20/10 1stH
`21/10 1stH
`22/10 1stH
`23/10 1stH
`24/10 1stH
Parking Business International
(million yen)
-
-
115
-879
-992
-14,406
-16,595
-5,049
-1,609
-1,100
-1,810
-7,648
-3,437
-884
-1,211
(after Amortization of Goodwill, etc.)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UK
-
-
-6
-987
-847
-12,229
-15,680
-5,191
-2,030
-1,910
-1,872
-7,531
-3,503
-1,447
-1,350
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AU
-
-
-110
-87
-248
-2,288
-840
-136
-127
780
58
-415
-347
264
-263
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TW
-
-
152
186
238
264
22
447
1,026
1,200
112
355
362
531
669
-
-
-
122.2%
127.7%
110.9%
8.5%
1997.8%
229.4%
116.9%
106.5%
316.6%
102.0%
146.4%
126.1%
Other
-
-
79
8
-135
-152
-96
-169
-477
-1,170
-108
-57
50
-232
-267
-
-
-
10.4%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
