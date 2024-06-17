Park24 Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation and management of parking lots, and the rental and purchase of automobiles. The Company operates through three segments. The Domestic Parking Lot Business segment provides hourly and monthly parking lot services, and operates reservation-type parking lots and manages facilities attached to parking lots. The Overseas Parking Lot Business segment provides hourly and monthly parking lot services through sublease contracts and management contracts in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan. The Mobility Business segment provides a mobility service called Times Car (a fusion of car sharing and rental car service) that allows users to rent a car for the time and period they want at manned stores and unmanned stations nationwide, and also provides road service to respond to car accidents and breakdowns.