FY2024 First Half

Financial Results Briefing Meeting

June 17, 2024

Koichi Nishikawa

President and Representative Director

PARK24 CO., LTD.

Prime Market of TSE/4666

Ticker Symbol/PKCOY

© PARK24 CO., LTD

  1. Consolidated Results for First Half
  1. Full-yearConsolidated Financial Results Forecast III. Other Topics

First HalfH1

© PARK24 CO., LTD

2

Consolidated Results for H1 Consolidated P/L

Both net sales and recurring profit exceeded the plan due to the steady expansion of domestic service scale and successful service operation.

Net Sales 175.8 billion yen

Service operations remained strong, particularly in the domestic business.

Recurring Profit 14.9 billion yen

Exceeded the plan by 1.4 billion yen, reflecting the efforts to maintain a leaner business structure

(recurring profit margin), as well as an upswing in net sales.

(Lower RowYoY)

Table-1 H1 Consolidated P/L (Billion yen)

(Lower RowYoY)

Chart-1 H1 Net Sales Recurring Profit or Loss (Billion yen)

FY2019

Results

Net Sales

154.1

(108.1%)

Operating Profit

9.9

(107.5%)

Recurring Profit

9.5

(106.6%)

Profit Attributable to

5.6

Owners of Parent

(104.1%)

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

157.0

175.8

170.0

(115.6%)

(112.0%)

Difference +5.8

15.0

16.6

15.5

(271.7%)

(110.3%)

Difference +1.1

11.4

14.9

13.5

(291.0%)

(130.5%)

Difference +1.4

7.9

9.0

8.5

(-%)

(112.9%)

Difference +0.5

Net Sales

175.8

157.0

(112.0%)

154.1

145.6

135.8

170.0

121.8

(Plan)

14.9

(130.5%)

Recurring Profit or Loss

9.5

11.4

13.5

3.9

(Plan)

-2.0

-8.9

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

© PARK24 CO., LTD

3

Consolidated Results for H1 Results by Business Segment

Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan regarding our business in Japan.

In the our international business, net sales exceeded the plan, but the business profit fell short of the plan.

(Lower rowYoY)

(Lower rowYoY)

Table-2H1 Net Sales by Business Segment (Billion yen)

Table-3H1 Recurring Profit Business Profit (Loss) (Billion yen)

FY2019

Results

Net Sales

154.1

(108.1%)

Parking Business

80.7

Japan

(105.4%)

Mobility Business

40.5

(119.1%)

Parking Business

33.0

International

(103.2%)

Other

-0.3

(Adjustment, Head

Office Expenses, etc)

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

157.0

175.8

170.0

(115.6%)

(112.0%)

Difference +5.8

79.1

85.6

82.4

(105.6%)

(108.1%)

Difference +3.2

45.5

52.0

50.7

(128.1%)

(114.2%)

Difference +1.3

32.7

38.4

37.4

(127.8%)

(117.4%)

Difference +1.0

-0.4

-0.2

-0.5

Difference +0.2

FY2019

Results

Recurring Profit

9.5

(Loss)

(106.6%)

Parking Business

13.4

Japan

(106.9%)

Mobility Business

3.0

(169.2%)

Parking Business

0.8

International

(58.9%)

Other

-7.7

(Adjustment, Head

Office Expenses, etc)

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

11.4

14.9

13.5

(291.0%)

(130.5%)

Difference +1.4

15.2

16.7

16.0

(116.6%)

(109.9%)

Difference +0.7

8.0

9.7

8.9

(367.5%)

(120.3%)

Difference +0.8

-0.0

-0.3

0.1

(-%)

(-%)

Difference -0.4

-11.7

-11.1

-11.5

Difference +0.3

We have revised the segments used in IR disclosures to Parking Business Japan, Mobility Business, Parking Business International and Others, removing the Business Development segment from the viewpoint of materiality.

© PARK24 CO., LTD

4

Consolidated Results for H1 Parking Business Japan

Service operations remained strong. Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan.

Net sales 85.6 billion yenBusiness profit 16.7 billion yen

: Service operations were strong.

Development of 666 Times PARKING sites

: A lean business structure (business profit ratio) was maintained despite

the acceleration of new development since the beginning of Q2.

(Lower rowYoY)

Chart-2H1 Net SalesBusiness Profit (Billion yen)

Net Sales

85.6

(108.1%)

80.7

79.1

73.2

75.0

79.1

82.4

(Plan)

Chart-3Number of Times PARKINGDeveloped (Sites)

Times PARKING

+360

(~FY2023 End of FYFY2024 End of H1)

18,908

18,914

17,999

17,879

17,399

17,639

Business Profit

16.7

15.2

13.4

(109.9%)

13.0

16.0

Developed

(H1)

976 952

+162

666

(Plan)

5.7 6.1

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Business

16.6%

7.2%

8.4%

17.4%

19.2%

19.5%

profit

ratio

© PARK24 CO., LTD

504

326 304

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

5

Consolidated Results for H1 Mobility Business - ResultsScale of Service

Net sales and business profit increased and exceeded the plan due to extension of service operation.

No negative impact on service operation in result of the increase in distance charges (February,2024~).

Net sales 52.0 billion yenBusiness profit 9.7 billion yen Both net sales and business profit increased YoY and surpassed the plan, reflecting the efforts to meet demand through an increase in the number of vehicles and development of Times CAR rental sites, as well as the creation of demand through continuous promotion activities, various campaigns, and other initiatives.

Sales and disposal of vehicles Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan, despite a year-on-year decline due to a decrease in the number of vehicles sold and a slowdown in the used car market.

  • 64,363 Times CAR vehicles2,693,000 Times CAR members The size of the service grew steadily, and the pace of the increase in the number of members accelerated due to initiatives including continuous promotion activities.
    (Lower rowYoY)

Table-4H1 Breakdown of Results (Billion yen)

Chart-4Number of Times CAR (vehicles)Members (thousand people)

FY2019

Results

Net Sales

40.5

(119.1%)

Service Operations

35.0

(117.2%)

Sales and Disposal

5.4

of Vehicles

(132.7%)

Business Profit

3.0

(169.2%)

Service Operations

2.1

(155.8%)

Sales and Disposal

0.9

of Vehicles

(211.1%)

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

45.5

52.0

50.7

(128.1%)

(114.2%)

Difference +1.3

40.0

48.9

48.2

(125.6%)

(122.4%)

Difference +0.7

5.5

3.0

2.4

(149.2%)

(55.1%)

Difference +0.5

8.0

9.7

8.9

(367.5%)

(120.3%)

Difference +0.8

5.5

8.8

8.6

(484.0%)

(158.1%)

Difference +0.2

2.4

0.8

0.2

(238.4%)

(35.1%)

Difference +0.5

+512

2,693

2,181

Members

1,845

(End of H1)

1,585

1,386

+4,316

1,194

Vehicles

60,047

64,363

(~FY2023 End of FYFY2024 End of H1)

44,841

52,552

53,062

57,716

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

© PARK24 CO., LTD

6

Consolidated Results for H1 Mobility Business - Usage Fees per VehicleMonth (Ex FC)

Individual and corporate usage fees per vehicle/month grew as a result of the effects of a range of initiatives while increasing the number of Times CAR

  • We created demand through the continuous implementation of promotion while increasing the service network. We achieved the growth of usage fees per vehicle/month while simultaneously increasing the number of Times CAR.
  • Breakdown of corporate usage fees of 38.0 thousand yen (year-on-year of 100.7%): Increase of 8.5% in the use of car sharing services and decrease of 17.3% in the use of rental car services.
    We reduced the loaner vehicles according to the plan in the car rental service. Even so, year-on-year growth of 0.7% was recorded overall due to a significant increase in the use of car sharing service.

(Lower rowYoY)

Chart-5Breakdown of H1 Usage Fees per Vehicle/Month

Chart-6Breakdown of H1 Usage Fees per Vehicle/Month

(Individual and corporate use) (Thousand yen)

(Unit price per use × Number of uses)

114.2

120.7

+136 yen

(105.6%)

4,400

(112.7%)

4,264

Total

93.1

3,963

82.5

89.9

37.7

38.0

3,797

88.3

(103.6%)

(109.0%)

Unit price per use

Corporate

(93.4%)

(115.9%)

(100.7%)

32.5

2,765

2,837

28.7

28.6

34.4

(94.6%)

+0.7 times

(99.5%)

(120.4%)

Number of uses

76.4

82.6

31.9

29.0

27.4

Individual

26.7

60.5

(108.1%)

23.6

23.5

59.6

53.9

55.4

(126.3%)

(109.2%)

(90.4%)

(102.9%)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

[Chart 5-6] Figures for FY2019 and FY2020 cover car sharing vehicles only; Figures from FY2021 onwards cover

[Chart 6] Figures from FY2021 onwards cover Times CAR vehicles (car sharing + rental cars, excluding FC),

Times CAR vehicles (car sharing + rental cars, excluding FC).

resulting in higher unit price and fewer uses than FY2019 and FY2020 (In general, rental cars are rented for a

7

longer time per use, resulting in higher prices per use, and longer rental times result in fewer uses.

© PARK24 CO., LTD

Consolidated Results for H1 Mobility Business -BusinessModel providing "service platforms"

A business model of providing our service platforms started. "Hakone Car Share" was launched in May

By reducing traffic congestion, diversifying tourists' demand, etc. using RAIL & CAR SHARE, we aim to solve local traffic problems.

  • Business model of providing affiliated companies, local governments, etc. with platforms such as systems and/or resources for Times CAR services and member networks
  • We collaborated with West Japan Railway Rent-a-Car and Lease Co, Ltd. and launched the Eki Rent-a-CarSmart West service in December 2023.
  • We collaborated with Hakone Tourist Association (Hakone DMO) and launched Hakone Car Share, a local car sharing service in May 2024.

General customers

(non-Times CAR members)

Services become available by

Times CAR membership

registration

Times CAR members

Search services

Reservation

Reservation

Hakone web portal

Times CAR membership

Times CAR Website

Link

registration

app

(Direct to Times CAR website)

Notification and promotion of use

Use

of services

Planning and operating of services Selecting and securing of locations

Providing systems and operations for car sharing

Hakone DMO

PARK24 GROUP

© PARK24 CO., LTD

8

Consolidated Results for H1 Parking Business International - Results

In the overall Parking Business International, business profit did not reach the plan as the underperformance in Australia could not be absorbed in other regions.

(Lower rowYoY)

(Lower rowYoY)

Table-5[Japanesecurrency] H1 Results (Billion yen)

Table-6[LocalCurrency] H1 Results

UK

FY2019

Results

Net Sales

33.0

(103.2%)

UK

17.6

(111.0%)

AU

11.4

(93.7%)

TWSGMY

4.0

(101.5%)

Other

-

(Local Holdings

Company, etc.)

Business Profit

0.8

(Loss)

(58.9%)

UK

0.4

(56.4%)

AU

0.1

(69.0%)

TWSGMY

0.1

(56.3%)

Other

-

(Local Holdings

Company, etc.)

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

32.7

38.4

37.4

(127.8%)

(117.4%)

Difference+1.0

16.8

20.6

19.8

(128.1%)

(122.4%)

Difference+0.8

9.8

10.8

11.1

(133.0%)

(110.1%)

Difference-0.2

6.0

6.9

6.5

(119.4%)

(115.1%)

Difference+0.4

-

-

-

Difference -

-0.0

-0.3

0.1

(-%)

(-%)

Difference -0.4

-1.0

-0.8

-0.9

(-%)

(-%)

Difference+0.0

0.4

-0.0

0.7

(-%)

(-%) Difference-0.7

0.7

0.9

0.8

(124.1%)

(129.5%)

Difference+0.0

-0.2

-0.3

-0.6

Difference+0.2

FY2019

Results

UK (Million GBP)

Net Sales

122

Business

-119

Expenses

Business

3

Profit (Loss)

Exchange Rate

144.4 yen

AU (Million AUD)

Net Sales

143

Business

-140

Expenses

Business

2

Profit (Loss)

Exchange Rate

79.7 yen

FY2023

FY2024

Results

Results

Plan

103

111

107

(121.3%)

(107.6%)

Difference +4

-109

-115

-111

(104.1%)

(106.0%)

Difference -3

-6

-4

-4

(-%)

(-%)

Difference +0

163.4 yen

185.8 yen

185.0yen

107

112

116

(121.1%)

(104.2%)

Difference -4

-102

-112

-108

(112.9%)

(109.8%)

Difference -3

5

-0

7

(-%)

(-%)

Difference -8

91.7yen

96.9 yen

95.0 yen

  • Net sales exceeded the plan thanks to the strong performance of parking sites, etc. under management contract.
  • However, business profit was the same as the plan following an increase in expenses such as rents and maintenance caused by a consumer price increase.

AU

  • Service operations did not reach expectation due to changes in the demand environment in urban areas (WFH on Mondays and Fridays). On the other hand, cost increases due to inflation have exceeded expectations.
  • Efforts to improve both earnings and expenses will be made through additional measures such as the revision of contract fees (management, maintenance, etc.) in addition to efforts to revise service fees.

From FY2022, Local Holdings Companies classified as "Other"

TW: Taiwan, SG: Singapore, MY: Malaysia

9

© PARK24 CO., LTD

Consolidated Results for H1 Parking Business International - Localized Times PARKING

The development of Localized Times PARKING (TP) facilities gradually accelerated from Q2 despite falling behind the full-year plan.

Lower rowDifference from end of the previous year

Table-7Number of Localized TP

End of

End of

End of

End of H1

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Sites

726

936

1,348

1,459

(+140)

(+210)

(+412)

(+111)

UK

39

155

386

429

(+33)

(+116)

(+231)

(+43)

AU

49

66

109

117

(+46)

(+17)

(+43)

(+8)

TW

626

687

791

844

(+50)

(+61)

(+104)

(+53)

SGMY

12

28

62

69

(+11)

(+16)

(+34)

(+7)

Spaces

31,307

38,728

52,598

56,864

(+7,421)

(+13,870)

(+4,266)

UK

1,365

4,395

7,929

8,825

(+3,030)

(+3,534)

(+896)

AU

4,246

4,994

6,677

7,224

(+748)

(+1,683)

(+547)

TW

24,715

26,102

28,445

29,354

(+1,387)

(+2,343)

(+909)

SGMY

981

3,237

9,547

11,461

(+2,256)

(+6,310)

(+1,914)

© PARK24 CO., LTD

Table-8Ratio of Localized TP

End of

End of

End of

End of H1

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Sites

32.8%

39.6%

52.1%

54.4%

UK

6.6%

22.2%

47.7%

50.9%

AU

9.2%

13.8%

24.2%

25.8%

TW

99.7%

97.7%

97.9%

97.8%

SGMY

2.6%

5.8%

12.0%

13.2%

Spaces

5.3%

6.9%

9.8%

10.6%

UK

0.6%

2.1%

4.2%

4.7%

AU

2.2%

3.0%

4.5%

5.0%

TW

99.7%

98.5%

98.6%

98.4%

SGMY

1.3%

2.0%

5.5%

6.5%

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Park24 Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 08:25:00 UTC.