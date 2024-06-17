FY2024 First Half
Financial Results Briefing Meeting
June 17, 2024
Koichi Nishikawa
President and Representative Director
PARK24 CO., LTD.
Prime Market of TSE/4666
Ticker Symbol/PKCOY
- Consolidated Results for First Half
- Full-yearConsolidated Financial Results Forecast III. Other Topics
※First Half：H1
Consolidated Results for H1① Consolidated P/L
Both net sales and recurring profit exceeded the plan due to the steady expansion of domestic service scale and successful service operation.
► Net Sales 175.8 billion yen
： Service operations remained strong, particularly in the domestic business.
► Recurring Profit 14.9 billion yen
： Exceeded the plan by 1.4 billion yen, reflecting the efforts to maintain a leaner business structure
(recurring profit margin), as well as an upswing in net sales.
(Lower Row：YoY)
【Table-1】 H1 Consolidated P/L (Billion yen)
(Lower Row：YoY)
【Chart-1】 H1 Net Sales ／ Recurring Profit or Loss (Billion yen)
FY2019
Results
Net Sales
154.1
(108.1%)
Operating Profit
9.9
(107.5%)
Recurring Profit
9.5
(106.6%)
Profit Attributable to
5.6
Owners of Parent
(104.1%)
～
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
157.0
175.8
170.0
(115.6%)
(112.0%)
Difference +5.8
15.0
16.6
15.5
(271.7%)
(110.3%)
Difference +1.1
11.4
14.9
13.5
(291.0%)
(130.5%)
Difference +1.4
7.9
9.0
8.5
(-%)
(112.9%)
Difference +0.5
Net Sales
175.8
157.0
(112.0%)
154.1
145.6
135.8
170.0
121.8
(Plan)
14.9
(130.5%)
Recurring Profit or Loss
9.5
11.4
13.5
3.9
(Plan)
-2.0
-8.9
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Consolidated Results for H1② Results by Business Segment
Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan regarding our business in Japan.
In the our international business, net sales exceeded the plan, but the business profit fell short of the plan.
(Lower row：YoY)
(Lower row：YoY)
【Table-2】H1 Net Sales by Business Segment (Billion yen)
【Table-3】H1 Recurring Profit ・Business Profit (Loss) (Billion yen)
FY2019
Results
Net Sales
154.1
(108.1%)
Parking Business
80.7
Japan
(105.4%)
Mobility Business
40.5
(119.1%)
Parking Business
33.0
International
(103.2%)
Other
-0.3
(Adjustment, Head
Office Expenses, etc)
～
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
157.0
175.8
170.0
(115.6%)
(112.0%)
Difference +5.8
79.1
85.6
82.4
(105.6%)
(108.1%)
Difference +3.2
45.5
52.0
50.7
(128.1%)
(114.2%)
Difference +1.3
32.7
38.4
37.4
(127.8%)
(117.4%)
Difference +1.0
-0.4
-0.2
-0.5
Difference +0.2
FY2019
Results
Recurring Profit
9.5
(Loss)
(106.6%)
Parking Business
13.4
Japan
(106.9%)
Mobility Business
3.0
(169.2%)
Parking Business
0.8
International
(58.9%)
Other
-7.7
(Adjustment, Head
Office Expenses, etc)
～
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
11.4
14.9
13.5
(291.0%)
(130.5%)
Difference +1.4
15.2
16.7
16.0
(116.6%)
(109.9%)
Difference +0.7
8.0
9.7
8.9
(367.5%)
(120.3%)
Difference +0.8
-0.0
-0.3
0.1
(-%)
(-%)
Difference -0.4
-11.7
-11.1
-11.5
Difference +0.3
※ We have revised the segments used in IR disclosures to Parking Business Japan, Mobility Business, Parking Business International and Others, removing the Business Development segment from the viewpoint of materiality.
Consolidated Results for H1③ Parking Business Japan
Service operations remained strong. Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan.
► Net sales 85.6 billion yen／Business profit 16.7 billion yen
: Service operations were strong.
► Development of 666 Times PARKING sites
: A lean business structure (business profit ratio) was maintained despite
the acceleration of new development since the beginning of Q2.
(Lower row：YoY)
【Chart-2】H1 Net Sales／Business Profit (Billion yen)
Net Sales
85.6
(108.1%)
80.7
79.1
73.2
75.0
79.1
82.4
(Plan)
【Chart-3】Number of Times PARKING／Developed (Sites)
Times PARKING
+360
(~FY2023 End of FY／FY2024 End of H1)
18,908
18,914
17,999
17,879
17,399
17,639
Business Profit
16.7
15.2
13.4
(109.9%)
13.0
16.0
Developed
(H1)
976 952
+162
666
(Plan)
5.7 6.1
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Business
16.6%
7.2%
8.4%
17.4%
19.2%
19.5%
profit
ratio
504
326 304
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Consolidated Results for H1④ Mobility Business - Results／Scale of Service
Net sales and business profit increased and exceeded the plan due to extension of service operation.
No negative impact on service operation in result of the increase in distance charges (February,2024~).
► Net sales 52.0 billion yen／Business profit 9.7 billion yen ： Both net sales and business profit increased YoY and surpassed the plan, reflecting the efforts to meet demand through an increase in the number of vehicles and development of Times CAR rental sites, as well as the creation of demand through continuous promotion activities, various campaigns, and other initiatives.
► Sales and disposal of vehicles： Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan, despite a year-on-year decline due to a decrease in the number of vehicles sold and a slowdown in the used car market.
-
64,363 Times CAR vehicles／2,693,000 Times CAR members ： The size of the service grew steadily, and the pace of the increase in the number of members accelerated due to initiatives including continuous promotion activities.
(Lower row：YoY)
【Table-4】H1 Breakdown of Results (Billion yen)
【Chart-4】Number of Times CAR (vehicles)／Members (thousand people)
FY2019
Results
Net Sales
40.5
(119.1%)
Service Operations
35.0
(117.2%)
Sales and Disposal
5.4
of Vehicles
(132.7%)
Business Profit
3.0
(169.2%)
Service Operations
2.1
(155.8%)
Sales and Disposal
0.9
of Vehicles
(211.1%)
～
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
45.5
52.0
50.7
(128.1%)
(114.2%)
Difference +1.3
40.0
48.9
48.2
(125.6%)
(122.4%)
Difference +0.7
5.5
3.0
2.4
(149.2%)
(55.1%)
Difference +0.5
8.0
9.7
8.9
(367.5%)
(120.3%)
Difference +0.8
5.5
8.8
8.6
(484.0%)
(158.1%)
Difference +0.2
2.4
0.8
0.2
(238.4%)
(35.1%)
Difference +0.5
+512
2,693
2,181
Members
1,845
(End of H1)
1,585
1,386
+4,316
1,194
Vehicles
60,047
64,363
(~FY2023 End of FY・FY2024 End of H1)
44,841
52,552
53,062
57,716
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Consolidated Results for H1⑤ Mobility Business - Usage Fees per Vehicle／Month (Ex FC)
Individual and corporate usage fees per vehicle/month grew as a result of the effects of a range of initiatives while increasing the number of Times CAR
- We created demand through the continuous implementation of promotion while increasing the service network. We achieved the growth of usage fees per vehicle/month while simultaneously increasing the number of Times CAR.
-
Breakdown of corporate usage fees of 38.0 thousand yen (year-on-year of 100.7%): Increase of 8.5% in the use of car sharing services and decrease of 17.3% in the use of rental car services.
⇒ We reduced the loaner vehicles according to the plan in the car rental service. Even so, year-on-year growth of 0.7% was recorded overall due to a significant increase in the use of car sharing service.
(Lower row：YoY)
【Chart-5】Breakdown of H1 Usage Fees per Vehicle/Month
【Chart-6】Breakdown of H1 Usage Fees per Vehicle/Month
(Individual and corporate use) (Thousand yen)
(Unit price per use × Number of uses)
114.2
120.7
+136 yen
(105.6%)
4,400
(112.7%)
4,264
Total
93.1
3,963
82.5
89.9
37.7
38.0
3,797
88.3
(103.6%)
(109.0%)
Unit price per use
Corporate
(93.4%)
(115.9%)
(100.7%)
32.5
2,765
2,837
28.7
28.6
34.4
(94.6%)
+0.7 times
(99.5%)
(120.4%)
Number of uses
76.4
82.6
31.9
29.0
27.4
Individual
26.7
60.5
(108.1%)
23.6
23.5
59.6
53.9
55.4
(126.3%)
(109.2%)
(90.4%)
(102.9%)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
※ [Chart 5-6] Figures for FY2019 and FY2020 cover car sharing vehicles only; Figures from FY2021 onwards cover
※ [Chart 6] Figures from FY2021 onwards cover Times CAR vehicles (car sharing + rental cars, excluding FC),
Times CAR vehicles (car sharing + rental cars, excluding FC).
resulting in higher unit price and fewer uses than FY2019 and FY2020 (In general, rental cars are rented for a
longer time per use, resulting in higher prices per use, and longer rental times result in fewer uses.
Consolidated Results for H1⑥ Mobility Business -BusinessModel providing "service platforms"
A business model of providing our service platforms started. "Hakone Car Share" was launched in May
By reducing traffic congestion, diversifying tourists' demand, etc. using RAIL & CAR SHARE, we aim to solve local traffic problems.
- Business model of providing affiliated companies, local governments, etc. with platforms such as systems and/or resources for Times CAR services and member networks
- We collaborated with West Japan Railway Rent-a-Car and Lease Co, Ltd. and launched the Eki Rent-a-CarSmart West service in December 2023.
- We collaborated with Hakone Tourist Association (Hakone DMO) and launched Hakone Car Share, a local car sharing service in May 2024.
General customers
(non-Times CAR members)
Services become available by
Times CAR membership
registration
Times CAR members
Search services
Reservation
Reservation
Hakone web portal
Times CAR membership
Times CAR Website
Link
registration
app
(Direct to Times CAR website)
Notification and promotion of use
Use
of services
Planning and operating of services Selecting and securing of locations
Providing systems and operations for car sharing
Hakone DMO
PARK24 GROUP
Consolidated Results for H1⑦ Parking Business International - Results
In the overall Parking Business International, business profit did not reach the plan as the underperformance in Australia could not be absorbed in other regions.
(Lower row：YoY)
(Lower row：YoY)
【Table-5】[Japanesecurrency] H1 Results (Billion yen)
【Table-6】[LocalCurrency] H1 Results
【UK】
FY2019
Results
Net Sales
33.0
(103.2%)
UK
17.6
(111.0%)
AU
11.4
(93.7%)
TW・SG・MY
4.0
(101.5%)
Other
-
(Local Holdings
Company, etc.)
Business Profit
0.8
(Loss)
(58.9%)
UK
0.4
(56.4%)
AU
0.1
(69.0%)
TW・SG・MY
0.1
(56.3%)
Other
-
(Local Holdings
Company, etc.)
～
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
32.7
38.4
37.4
(127.8%)
(117.4%)
Difference+1.0
16.8
20.6
19.8
(128.1%)
(122.4%)
Difference+0.8
9.8
10.8
11.1
(133.0%)
(110.1%)
Difference-0.2
6.0
6.9
6.5
(119.4%)
(115.1%)
Difference+0.4
-
-
-
Difference -
-0.0
-0.3
0.1
(-%)
(-%)
Difference -0.4
-1.0
-0.8
-0.9
(-%)
(-%)
Difference+0.0
0.4
-0.0
0.7
(-%)
(-%) Difference-0.7
0.7
0.9
0.8
(124.1%)
(129.5%)
Difference+0.0
-0.2
-0.3
-0.6
Difference+0.2
FY2019
～
Results
UK (Million GBP)
Net Sales
122
Business
-119
Expenses
Business
3
Profit (Loss)
Exchange Rate
144.4 yen
AU (Million AUD)
Net Sales
143
Business
-140
Expenses
Business
2
Profit (Loss)
Exchange Rate
79.7 yen
FY2023
FY2024
Results
Results
Plan
103
111
107
(121.3%)
(107.6%)
Difference +4
-109
-115
-111
(104.1%)
(106.0%)
Difference -3
-6
-4
-4
(-%)
(-%)
Difference +0
163.4 yen
185.8 yen
185.0yen
107
112
116
(121.1%)
(104.2%)
Difference -4
-102
-112
-108
(112.9%)
(109.8%)
Difference -3
5
-0
7
(-%)
(-%)
Difference -8
91.7yen
96.9 yen
95.0 yen
- Net sales exceeded the plan thanks to the strong performance of parking sites, etc. under management contract.
- However, business profit was the same as the plan following an increase in expenses such as rents and maintenance caused by a consumer price increase.
【AU】
- Service operations did not reach expectation due to changes in the demand environment in urban areas (WFH on Mondays and Fridays). On the other hand, cost increases due to inflation have exceeded expectations.
- Efforts to improve both earnings and expenses will be made through additional measures such as the revision of contract fees (management, maintenance, etc.) in addition to efforts to revise service fees.
※From FY2022, Local Holdings Companies classified as "Other"
※TW: Taiwan, SG: Singapore, MY: Malaysia
Consolidated Results for H1⑧ Parking Business International - Localized Times PARKING
The development of Localized Times PARKING (TP) facilities gradually accelerated from Q2 despite falling behind the full-year plan.
（Lower row：Difference from end of the previous year）
【Table-7】Number of Localized TP
End of
End of
End of
End of H1
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Sites
726
936
1,348
1,459
(+140)
(+210)
(+412)
(+111)
UK
39
155
386
429
(+33)
(+116)
(+231)
(+43)
AU
49
66
109
117
(+46)
(+17)
(+43)
(+8)
TW
626
687
791
844
(+50)
(+61)
(+104)
(+53)
SG・MY
12
28
62
69
(+11)
(+16)
(+34)
(+7)
Spaces
31,307
38,728
52,598
56,864
(+7,421)
(+13,870)
(+4,266)
UK
1,365
4,395
7,929
8,825
(+3,030)
(+3,534)
(+896)
AU
4,246
4,994
6,677
7,224
(+748)
(+1,683)
(+547)
TW
24,715
26,102
28,445
29,354
(+1,387)
(+2,343)
(+909)
SG・MY
981
3,237
9,547
11,461
(+2,256)
(+6,310)
(+1,914)
【Table-8】Ratio of Localized TP
End of
End of
End of
End of H1
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Sites
32.8%
39.6%
52.1%
54.4%
UK
6.6%
22.2%
47.7%
50.9%
AU
9.2%
13.8%
24.2%
25.8%
TW
99.7%
97.7%
97.9%
97.8%
SG・MY
2.6%
5.8%
12.0%
13.2%
Spaces
5.3%
6.9%
9.8%
10.6%
UK
0.6%
2.1%
4.2%
4.7%
AU
2.2%
3.0%
4.5%
5.0%
TW
99.7%
98.5%
98.6%
98.4%
SG・MY
1.3%
2.0%
5.5%
6.5%
