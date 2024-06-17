Consolidated Results for H1④ Mobility Business - Results／Scale of Service

Net sales and business profit increased and exceeded the plan due to extension of service operation.

No negative impact on service operation in result of the increase in distance charges (February,2024~).

► Net sales 52.0 billion yen／Business profit 9.7 billion yen ： Both net sales and business profit increased YoY and surpassed the plan, reflecting the efforts to meet demand through an increase in the number of vehicles and development of Times CAR rental sites, as well as the creation of demand through continuous promotion activities, various campaigns, and other initiatives.

► Sales and disposal of vehicles： Both net sales and business profit exceeded the plan, despite a year-on-year decline due to a decrease in the number of vehicles sold and a slowdown in the used car market.