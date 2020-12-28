Log in
PARKE BANCORP, INC.

(PKBK)
Parke Bancorp : Bank's CEO featured in “Who's Who in Banking” by South Jersey Biz

12/28/2020
Congratulations to our President, CEO and Director, Vito Pantilione, for his acknowledgement in the SJ Biz feature 'Who's Who of Banking'. Well deserved!

'Pantilione was one of Parke Bank's founders and has been the president, CEO and a director since the bank opened in January 1999. The company became profitable in its 13 month of operation and seen that continue for every quarter since and the company has grown to over $2 billion in assets with seven full-service branches that are located in South Jersey and Philadelphia. For three years in a row, ParkeBank has been recognized as one of the top 30 community banks in the country. Pantilione and his team are also active in the community, with a specific focus on supporting veterans, helping to feed the poor and assisting with area Boys and Girls Clubs.'

Disclaimer

Parke Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 17:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58,0 M - -
Net income 2019 29,8 M - -
Net cash 2019 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,29x
Yield 2019 2,44%
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 81,1%
