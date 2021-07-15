Parke Bancorp : Bank Sponsors The Gilda's Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival

Parke Bank is proud to have sponsored The Gilda's Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival this past weekend. The Dragon Boat Festival benefits the organization's free programs for men, women, teens and children impacted by cancer. #HardRockAC was named the Top Fundraiser in the 2021 Gilda's Club of South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival, with the Rockin' Rowers raising over $16,000!

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Parke Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:12:05 UTC.