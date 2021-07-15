Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Parke Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKBK   US7008851062

PARKE BANCORP, INC.

(PKBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parke Bancorp : Bank Sponsors The Gilda's Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival

07/15/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Parke Bank is proud to have sponsored The Gilda's Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival this past weekend. The Dragon Boat Festival benefits the organization's free programs for men, women, teens and children impacted by cancer. #HardRockAC was named the Top Fundraiser in the 2021 Gilda's Club of South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival, with the Rockin' Rowers raising over $16,000!

Disclaimer

Parke Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARKE BANCORP, INC.
10:13aPARKE BANCORP  : Bank Sponsors The Gilda's Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festiva..
PU
07/02PARKE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/25PARKE BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : PKBK) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59,2 M - -
Net income 2020 28,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,58x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart PARKE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Parke Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vito S. Pantilione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Kaufman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Celestino R. Pennoni Chairman
Ralph Gallo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Arret F. Dobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKE BANCORP, INC.22.37%238
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.99%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.34%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.81%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.52%52 826