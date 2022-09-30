Advanced search
Parker Aerospace Congratulates Development Partner Eviation on First Flight of Groundbreaking All-Electric Alice Commuter Aircraft

09/30/2022 | 03:16am EDT
On its journey toward certification, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes flight, launches a new chapter in aviation.

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today expressed congratulations to customer Eviation Aircraft on the occasion of the September 27, 2022 first flight of Eviation’s Alice all-electric commuter aircraft. Parker Aerospace is developing seven technology system packages for Alice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005007/en/

Parker Aerospace congratulates Eviation on the historic first flight of Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Parker Aerospace congratulates Eviation on the historic first flight of Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Helmed by Eviation Test Pilot Steve Crane, Alice took off from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake at 7:10 am PDT, climbed out to 3,500 feet and spent eight minutes in the air.

In addition to eliminating source carbon emissions, Eviation’s Alice aircraft can accommodate nine passengers and two pilots and is intended to offer reduced maintenance and operational costs for airlines while providing a smooth and quiet cabin experience for customers.

The seven work packages that Parker Aerospace is developing for the landmark aircraft will be produced across all divisions within Parker Aerospace as well as by Parker’s Engineered Materials Group, Parker LORD and Parker Meggitt. The work packages include:

Cockpit controls: The human interface with the flight control system, consisting of sidestick, throttle, rudder control and switching devices.

Electromechanical flap system: Featuring electromechanical actuators, electronic control units and position sensors. The system will incorporate patented eSync technology, which uses a single electronics control unit to command multiple motor-driven actuators installed along the flaps on the wing, saving space and weight.

Thermal management: Advanced water-cooling equipment for battery heat management, as well as specialized thermal materials for the battery pack.

Hydraulic powerpacks: For steering and braking systems, these miniature hydraulic systems provide efficient power that is localized. These include reliable, proven components such as accumulators and hydraulic hose assemblies.

Vibration and noise mitigation: Engine and inverter mounts for a hushed cabin environment.

Sealing solutions: Elastomeric static and dynamic seal solutions such as a fire seal wall.

Main landing gear wheels and brakes: Main wheels and carbon brakes provided. The brakes are fitted with thermocouples to assist in flight test data gathering.

“Parker Aerospace team members working on systems for Alice came out to Lake Moses to witness this historic first flight,” said Chris Frazer, vice president of the business, regional and advanced air mobility (AAM) segment for Parker Aerospace. “Alice flew beautifully, and Parker Aerospace is extremely proud to be partnering with Eviation on this first-of-its-kind commuter aircraft. Together with Eviation. We’re working toward net-zero carbon and more sustainable aviation,” Frazer continued.

Parker Aerospace and Eviation are presently in the design and certification phase, working toward the production and flight certification of the aircraft.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine technology. The company collaborates with customers to move their programs forward.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.


