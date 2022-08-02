Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
285.59 USD   -0.60%
Parker Elects Rachid Bendali as Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group
GL
Parker Elects Rachid Bendali as Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group
GL
07/28PARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parker Elects Rachid Bendali as Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group

08/02/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
CLEVELAND, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Rachid Bendali, currently Vice President, Operations for the Engineered Materials Group, has been elected by the Board of Directors as Vice President and President – Engineered Materials Group.

“Our strategic approach to succession planning allows our executives to build the experiences and skills necessary to continue the transformation of our company,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Rachid’s demonstrated operational leadership and international experiences with LORD Corporation, and more recently within Parker, will serve him well in this critical role leading our Engineered Materials Group.”

Bendali began his career in 1998 with LORD Corporation at its Erie, Pennsylvania location as an engineering co-op. Subsequently, he held roles of increasing responsibility in engineering, value stream, and product line management. In 2007, he was promoted to Business Unit Manager within LORD’s Erie operations. He then became Director, Aerospace Sales and Business Development for LORD, based in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2015, he became leader of the global Aerospace and Defense commercial function for LORD based in Cary, North Carolina and was later named Vice President with responsibility for Aerospace and Defense sales, marketing and programs.

After Parker acquired LORD Corporation and formed the Noise, Vibration and Harshness Division in 2019, Bendali was named General Manager of the newly formed division. In September 2021, he was named Vice President of Operations for the Engineered Materials Group with responsibility for multiple divisions.

Bendali holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in polymer engineering from the University of Akron. He also has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina. He is a Six-Sigma green belt. Bendali currently serves as a board member for Children’s Flight of Hope, a non-profit organization that provides air transportation for children and their families so that they can more easily access specialized medical care anywhere in the United States.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Attachment 


Contact:
Media - 
Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding
216-896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts -
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216-896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

Primary Logo

Rachid Bendali

Parker Elects Rachid Bendali as Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group

© GlobeNewswire 2022
