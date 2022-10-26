Advanced search
Parker Elects William “Skip” Bowman as Vice President and President – Fluid Connectors Group, Effective January 1, 2023

10/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected William R. “Skip” Bowman, as Vice President and President – Fluid Connectors Group, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Bowman will succeed Andrew D. Ross, who, as previously announced, was elected to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

“Skip’s capabilities and experience make him ideally suited for this role,” said Jennifer A. Parmentier, Parker’s Chief Operating Officer. “He has leadership experience in multiple operating groups at Parker, including as an operations leader in the Fluid Connectors Group. This familiarity will allow him to transition smoothly to his new responsibilities.”

Mr. Bowman was most recently Vice President and President – Instrumentation Group, a position he has held since 2016.  Prior to that, he was Vice President of Operations for the Filtration Group from 2015 to 2016. From 2007 to 2015, he was Vice President of Operations for the Fluid Connectors Group with broad oversight for multiple divisions globally. He joined Parker in 1983 as a manufacturing engineer for the Instrumentation Connectors Division, and held progressively responsible engineering and operations roles at the Tube Fittings Division and Instrumentation Connectors Division. Beginning in 1998, he held several general manager roles in the Instrumentation Valve Division and the Instrumentation Products Division.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

