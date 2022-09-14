Parker Hannifin : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
09/14/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
8-K
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2022
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Item 2.01.
Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.
As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form-8-Kfiled by Parker-Hannifin Corporation (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission, filed on August 3, 2021 (the "Prior Form 8-K"),the Company issued an announcement (the "Rule 2.7 Announcement") pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the United Kingdom City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), disclosing the terms of an offer to purchase Meggitt plc ("Meggitt").
On September 12, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Meggitt for 800 pence per share and upon such further terms as described in the Rule 2.7 Announcement, resulting in an aggregate purchase price of approximately £6.3 billion. The Acquisition was implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 and under the Code.
Copies of the Rule 2.7 Announcement and the Cooperation Agreement entered into in connection with the Acquisition (the "Cooperation Agreement") were filed as Exhibit 2.1 and Exhibit 10.1, respectively, to the Prior Form 8-Kand each are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary of the Rule 2.7 Announcement is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the text of the Rule 2.7 Announcement and Cooperation Agreement.
Item 2.03.
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Obligation of a Registrant.
As previously disclosed, on August 27, 2021, Parker entered into a Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") among Parker, the lenders party thereto and KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent. The Credit Agreement provides for a senior unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion (the "Term Loan Facility"). In connection with the consummation of the Acquisition, on September 12, 2022, Parker borrowed $2.0 billion in the aggregate under the Term Loan Facility to pay a portion of the purchase price and other fees and expenses related thereto.
