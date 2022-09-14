Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
270.77 USD   +0.18%
04:40pPARKER HANNIFIN : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pPARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13Parker-Hannifin Completes $7.39 Billion Acquisition of Meggitt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parker Hannifin : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

09/14/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2022

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Ohio 1-4982 34-0451060

(State or other jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

6035 Parkland Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44124-4141
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216)896-3000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading
Symbol

Name of Each Exchange

on which Registered

Common Shares, $.50 par value PH New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01.

Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form-8-Kfiled by Parker-Hannifin Corporation (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission, filed on August 3, 2021 (the "Prior Form 8-K"),the Company issued an announcement (the "Rule 2.7 Announcement") pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the United Kingdom City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), disclosing the terms of an offer to purchase Meggitt plc ("Meggitt").

On September 12, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Meggitt for 800 pence per share and upon such further terms as described in the Rule 2.7 Announcement, resulting in an aggregate purchase price of approximately £6.3 billion. The Acquisition was implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 and under the Code.

Copies of the Rule 2.7 Announcement and the Cooperation Agreement entered into in connection with the Acquisition (the "Cooperation Agreement") were filed as Exhibit 2.1 and Exhibit 10.1, respectively, to the Prior Form 8-Kand each are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary of the Rule 2.7 Announcement is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the text of the Rule 2.7 Announcement and Cooperation Agreement.

Item 2.03.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Obligation of a Registrant.

As previously disclosed, on August 27, 2021, Parker entered into a Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") among Parker, the lenders party thereto and KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent. The Credit Agreement provides for a senior unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion (the "Term Loan Facility"). In connection with the consummation of the Acquisition, on September 12, 2022, Parker borrowed $2.0 billion in the aggregate under the Term Loan Facility to pay a portion of the purchase price and other fees and expenses related thereto.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No.

Description of Exhibits
2.1 Rule 2.7 Announcement, dated August 2, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.1 of Parker's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021).
10.1 Cooperation Agreement, dated August 2, 2021, by and between Parker-Hannifin Corporation and Meggitt plc (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of Parker's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021).
10.2 Term Loan Agreement, dated August 27, 2021, by and among Parker-Hannifin Corporation, KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of Parker's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 27, 2021).
104 Cover Page Interactive File (the cover page tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Date: September 14, 2022 By:

/s/ Joseph R. Leonti

Joseph R. Leonti
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Disclaimer

Parker Hannifin Corporation published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 20:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
04:40pPARKER HANNIFIN : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pPARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a D..
AQ
09/13Parker-Hannifin Completes $7.39 Billion Acquisition of Meggitt
MT
09/13Parker Completes Acquisition of Meggitt PLC
GL
08/26PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23PARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Parker-Hannifin Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.33 a Share, Payable Sept. 9 to Share..
MT
08/18Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/18Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
08/18Parker Hannifin Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable Septembe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 951 M - -
Net income 2023 2 187 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 34 705 M 34 705 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 55 090
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 270,28 $
Average target price 338,75 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Williams President-Instrumentation Group
Lee C. Banks Vice Chairman & President
Todd M. Leombruno VP & Controller-Engineered Materials Group
Dinu Parel VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark T. Czaja Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.04%34 705
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.34%48 854
FANUC CORPORATION-5.93%30 419
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.21%23 140
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.28%22 822
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-19.90%19 982