O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Parker-HannifinCorp, código ISIN BRP1HCBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 1,480000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,244483871 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 14/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 24/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 25/08/2023 até 28/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Parker-
Hannifin Corp (Company), ISIN BRP1HCBDR007, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,480000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,244483871 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 14/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 24/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 25/08/2023 to 28/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Parker Hannifin Corporation specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling monitoring and control systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- industrial systems (84.1%): industrial pipes, pipe connectors and adapters, oil filters, air filters, motors, hydraulic pumps and valves, pneumatic accessories, diagnostic equipment, climate control and monitoring systems (carbonic gas control systems, electronic controllers, pressure regulators, electromagnetic valves, thermostatic pressure relief valves), etc. North America accounts for 57.7% of net sales;
- aerospace systems and components (15.9%): flight control systems, fluid flow automation and monitoring systems, hydraulic components, brakes, etc. intended for military and commercial aircraft.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: North America (64.4%), Europe (19.9%), Asia-Pacific (14.4%) and Latin America (1.3%).