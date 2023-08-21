Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Parker-

Hannifin Corp (Company), ISIN BRP1HCBDR007, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,480000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,244483871 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 14/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 24/08/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 25/08/2023 to 28/08/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.