Parker Hannifin : Investor Presentation Webcast

ACCESS TO THIS AREA OF THE WEBSITE MAY BE RESTRICTED UNDER SECURITIES LAWS IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. THIS NOTICE REQUIRES YOU TO CONFIRM CERTAIN MATTERS (INCLUDING THAT YOU ARE NOT RESIDENT IN SUCH A JURISDICTION), BEFORE YOU MAY OBTAIN ACCESS TO THE INFORMATION ON THIS AREA OF THE WEBSITE. THESE MATERIALS ARE NOT DIRECTED AT OR TO BE ACCESSED BY PERSONS RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION OR WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT TO COMPLY WITH CONSENT OR OTHER FORMALITY WHICH PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION REGARDS AS UNDULY ONEROUS.

You are attempting to enter the area of this website that is designated for the publication of documents and information in connection with the proposed offer (the Offer) by Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Parker) for Meggitt PLC (Meggitt) to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement. The information contained in this website is made available in good faith and for information purposes only and is subject to the terms and conditions set out below. In particular, the information contained in this website does not constitute an offer to sell or otherwise dispose of or any invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the Offer or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The full terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in the formal Scheme Document. In deciding whether or not to vote in favour of the Offer, shareholders of Meggitt should rely only on the information contained and procedures described in the formal Scheme Document.

Terms defined in the announcement of the Offer dated 2 August 2021 shall have the same meaning when used in this notice.

Access to the Website

If you would like to view this area of the website, please read this notice carefully. This notice applies to all persons who view this area of the website and, depending on where you are located, may affect your rights or responsibilities. Parker reserves the right to amend or update this notice at any time and you should, therefore, read it in full each time you visit this area of the website. In addition, the contents of this area of the website may be amended at any time in whole or in part at the sole discretion of Parker.

Overseas Persons

As a consequence of legal restrictions, the release, publication or distribution of information contained on this area of the website in certain jurisdictions or to certain persons may be restricted or unlawful. All persons resident or located outside the United Kingdom and the United States who wish to view this area of the website must first satisfy themselves that they are not subject to any local requirements that prohibit or restrict them from doing so and should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements applicable in their jurisdiction. If you are resident or located in a country that renders the accessing of this area of the website or parts thereof illegal, whether or not subject to making certain notifications or taking other action, you should not view this area of the website.

It is your responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of any relevant laws and regulatory requirements. If you are in any doubt, you should not continue to seek to access this area of the website.

You should not forward, transmit or show the announcements, information or documents contained in this area of the website to any person. In particular, you should not forward or transmit the announcements, information or documents contained therein to any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

Notice to US investors

The Offer is being made to acquire the securities of an English company by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under English law. A transaction implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules of the US Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure requirements and practices applicable in the UK to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure requirements of US tender offer rules. Also, certain financial information included in this section of the website has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. If Parker exercises its right in the future to implement the Offer by way of a takeover offer, such takeover offer will be made in compliance with applicable US laws and regulations, including Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Regulation 14E thereunder, subject to exemptive relief, including in respect of Rule 14e-5 thereunder.

It may be difficult for US holders of Meggitt shares to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since Meggitt is located in a country other than the United States, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of countries other than the United States. US holders of Meggitt shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgement.

In accordance with normal UK practice and pursuant to Rule 14e-5(b) of the US Exchange Act, Parker or its nominees, or its brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, Meggitt shares outside the United States, other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the UK, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website, www.londonstockexchange.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This area of the website contains 'forward-looking statements'. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Parker and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this area of the website include statements relating to the expected effects of the Offer on Meggitt, the expected timing and scope of the Offer, and other statements other than historical facts.

Forward-looking statements include statements typically containing words such as 'will', 'may', 'should', 'believe', 'intends', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'estimates' and words of similar import. Although Parker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Parker can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include the satisfaction of the Conditions to the Offer, as well as additional factors, such as: local and global political and economic conditions; significant price discounting by competitors; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; foreign exchange rate fluctuations and interest rate fluctuations (including those from any potential credit rating decline); legal or regulatory developments and changes; the outcome of any litigation; the impact of any acquisitions or similar transactions; competitive product and pricing pressures; success of business and operating initiatives; government actions and natural phenomena such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes and pandemics; and changes in the level of capital investment. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Neither Parker nor any of its affiliated companies undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Responsibility

In relation to any document, announcement or information contained in this area of the website, the only responsibility accepted by the directors of Parker (the Responsible Persons) is for the correctness and fairness of its reproduction or presentation, unless the responsibility statement in any relevant document expressly provides otherwise.

None of the Responsible Persons, Parker or its affiliated companies have reviewed and none of them is responsible for, or accepts any liability in respect of, any information on any other website that may be linked to this website by a third party.

The documents included in this area of the website speak only at the specified date of the relevant document and neither Parker nor any of its affiliated companies has or accepts any responsibility or duty to update such documents (other than to the extent such duty arises as a matter of law).

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this area of the website or the action you should take, you should seek your own financial advice from an independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or, if you are located outside the United Kingdom, from an appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

THE DOCUMENTS IN THIS AREA OF THE WEBSITE MAY NOT BE DOWNLOADED, FORWARDED, TRANSMITTED OR SHARED WITH ANY OTHER PERSON EITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART WHERE TO DO SO WOULD OR MAY CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LOCAL LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Electronic versions of these materials are not directed at or accessible by persons resident in any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This notice shall be governed by, and interpreted in accordance with, English law.

Confirmation of Understanding and Acceptance of Disclaimer