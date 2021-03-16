Parker Hannifin : BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference Presentation

Lee Banks

President and COO

March 16, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Strategy Summary

Why We Win + Where We Are Going

 The Win Strategy™  The Win Strategy™ 3.0

 Decentralized business model

 Technology breadth & interconnectivity

 Engineered products with intellectual property

 Long product life cycles

 Global distribution, service & support

 Low capital investment requirements

 Great generators & deployers of cash over the cycle

 Purpose Statement

 Strategies to Grow > GIPI

 Portfolio Transformation

Position Parker for Top Quartile Performance

GIPI = Global Industrial Production Index

Unmatched Breadth of Core Technologies