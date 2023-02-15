Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-15 pm EST
361.16 USD   +2.50%
05:31pParker Scheduled To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference On February 22 At 10 : 55 a.m. Eastern Time
GL
05:30pParker Scheduled To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference On February 22 At 10 : 55 a.m. Eastern Time
AQ
04:26pInsider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 22 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time

02/15/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on February 22, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin. 

###


All news about PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
05:31pParker Scheduled To Present At Barcl : 55 a.m. Eastern Time
GL
05:30pParker Scheduled To Present At Barcl : 55 a.m. Eastern Time
AQ
04:26pInsider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/09PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/07Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/07Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/07Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/07Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
02/07Insider Sell: Parker Hannifin
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 432 M - -
Net income 2023 1 873 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 45 195 M 45 195 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 55 090
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 361,16 $
Average target price 375,89 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer A. Parmentier Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks Vice Chairman & President
Todd M. Leombruno VP & Controller-Engineered Materials Group
Dinu Parel VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark T. Czaja Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION21.08%45 195
ATLAS COPCO AB2.44%56 884
FANUC CORPORATION15.86%32 948
SANDVIK AB14.38%26 044
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.23.08%25 055
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.42%24 357