    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
358.94 USD   +3.57%
05:01pParker Scheduled To Present At The Wells Fargo Industrials Conference On June 14 At 11 : 00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
GL
05/30Parker-Hannifin's Parker Aerospace Wins Five-Year Contract With US Army to Upgrade UH-60 Blackhawk
MT
05/30Parker Aerospace Announces Agreement with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) for Contract with Product Improvements and Dedicated Engineering
BU
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 14 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

06/07/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
CLEVELAND, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Central time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 878 M - -
Net income 2023 1 937 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 44 465 M 44 465 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 55 090
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 346,58 $
Average target price 388,48 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer A. Parmentier Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks Vice Chairman & President
Todd M. Leombruno VP & Controller-Engineered Materials Group
Dinu Parel VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark T. Czaja Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION19.10%44 465
ATLAS COPCO AB29.77%68 009
FANUC CORPORATION29.01%34 672
INGERSOLL RAND INC.17.68%24 874
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.64%23 769
SANDVIK AB8.23%23 414
