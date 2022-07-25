Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
267.55 USD   -0.12%
05:01pParker to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on August 4th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
GL
05:00pParker to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on August 4th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
AQ
07/20Parker-Hannifin's Aerospace Unit to Collaborate With Eviation to Support Electric Commuter Aircraft Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parker to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on August 4th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

07/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
CLEVELAND, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 741 M - -
Net income 2022 1 725 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 34 387 M 34 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 54 640
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 267,87 $
Average target price 323,81 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Williams President-Instrumentation Group
Lee C. Banks Vice Chairman & President
Todd M. Leombruno VP & Controller-Engineered Materials Group
Dinu Parel Chief Digital & Information Officer, VP
Mark T. Czaja Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.80%34 387
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.55%50 737
FANUC CORPORATION-7.63%31 646
SANDVIK AB-30.32%21 618
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.46%21 237
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.42%20 941