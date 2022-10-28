Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH   US7010941042

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
291.65 USD   +2.85%
04:31pParker to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings on November 3rd; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
GL
04:30pParker to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings on November 3rd; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
AQ
10/27Parker Hannifin Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parker to Announce Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings on November 3rd; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

10/28/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2023 first quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 764 M - -
Net income 2023 1 960 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 36 429 M 36 429 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 55 090
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 283,58 $
Average target price 329,06 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Williams President-Instrumentation Group
Lee C. Banks Vice Chairman & President
Todd M. Leombruno VP & Controller-Engineered Materials Group
Dinu Parel VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark T. Czaja Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.86%36 429
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.70%50 872
FANUC CORPORATION-15.69%26 968
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.98%22 137
SANDVIK AB-26.76%20 245
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-21.40%19 607