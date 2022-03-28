Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ParkerVision, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRKR   US7013543001

PARKERVISION, INC.

(PRKR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ParkerVision : Press release - Form 8-K

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Orlando Court Grants Qualcomm Motion for Summary Judgment

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, March 23, 2022 -- ParkerVision, Inc. (OTC:PRKR) today announced that on March 22, 2022, the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida ruled in Qualcomm's favor on a motion styled as Qualcomm's motion for "non-infringement and invalidity" (Dkt. 494) in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm (Case no. 6:14-cv-00687). The court's order, which is sealed "for attorney's eyes only," determines that Qualcomm does not infringe the asserted claims of the remaining three patents-in-suit. It makes no findings as to the invalidity of any of the asserted claims of the remaining three patents-in-suit. This is a final order, meaning the next step is an appeal. ParkerVision intends to appeal this ruling, along with this same court's March 9, 2022 ruling excluding opinions of the Company's experts regarding infringement and validity issues.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "We are disappointed that Judge Byron was unwilling to allow us the opportunity to present our case to a jury - a case that we believe has strong merit. This summary judgement ruling clears the path for ParkerVision to appeal this court's decisions to the federal circuit - a step that we plan to move forward on expeditiously."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

###

Disclaimer

ParkerVision Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PARKERVISION, INC.
04:54pPARKERVISION : Press release - Form 8-K
PU
04:41pPARKERVISION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23PARKERVISION : Orlando Court Grants Qualcomm Motion for Summary Judgment
PU
03/11PARKERVISION : Orlando Court Grants Qualcomm Motion Blocking ParkerVision's - Form 8-K
PU
03/11PARKERVISION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25PARKERVISION : PTAB Issues Rulings in ParkerVision IPRs Filed by Intel
PU
2021PARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity..
AQ
2021ParkerVision, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.999999 million in funding fr..
CI
2021PARKERVISION : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021PARKERVISION INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 148x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart PARKERVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
ParkerVision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cynthia L. French Chief Financial Officer
Frank N. Newman Independent Director
Paul A. Rosenbaum Independent Director
Robert Greene Sterne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKERVISION, INC.-71.09%21
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.26%228 355
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-3.72%42 583
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.46%39 092
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.09%31 895
ERICSSON-13.33%30 673