Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2023) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit") announced today that certain directors, officers, employees and consultants have been issued an aggregate of 2,228,500 options pursuant to Parkit's option plan, with each such option being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.63 at any time on or before the tenth anniversary of its issuance. Each of the options vested on grant.

Of the options granted above, 1,790,000 options were granted to directors and officers of Parkit. Parkit is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, for the issuance of these options, pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

