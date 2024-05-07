Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), today reported the Company's first quarter 2024 results. Steve Scott, Chair of Parkit, commented:

"Parkit continued to improve its net rental income and margins through successful negotiations with existing and new tenants and by integrating the $100 million of assets purchased last year. Subsequent to Q1, Parkit cash closed on a $6.3 million acquisition in Winnipeg, and with 96% of our interest rate on our debt fixed, Parkit continues to have a strong balance sheet and will continue to be disciplined on acquisitions, and expects to increase our revenue, NRI and FFO for the upcoming year."

2024 Q1 Results and Recent Business Highlights

Investment properties revenue and net rental income. Investment properties revenue and net rental income increased as the Company increased its investment properties, signed new leases and streamlined operations. Investment properties revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 rose 70% to $6,058,520, compared to $3,559,232 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net rental income ("NRI"), increased by 93% to $4,030,416, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,086,279 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Stabilized investment properties net rental income. On our stabilized properties, net rental income, increased by 75%, to $4,150,278, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,377,400, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Funds from operations ("FFO") increased for the period. The FFO, a Non-IFRS Measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased by 211% to $1,379,969, compared to FFO of $443,693, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in FFO was a result of additional NRI from investment properties offset by higher financing costs.

Liquidity position. The Company maintained a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of over $11,200,000 at the end of the period. The Company has unencumbered assets and significant availability on its credit facilities to fund future acquisitions.

Cash flows. Parkit's cash flow from operations was $3,051,907 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5,138,831 received for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in cash from operating activities is a result of changes in non-cash working capital items. Parkit used net cash of $378,887 in investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to cash used of $92,528,394 from investing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as the Company completed a portfolio acquisitions in the prior year. Parkit used net cash of $2,051,746 for financing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash received of $77,967,748 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as a result of financing received from credit facilities to fund acquisitions in the prior year.

Net income (loss) for the period. The Company had net income of $164,871 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1,085,366, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The net income was a result of FFO growth and impacted non-cash items including an unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments of $1,090,173 and $2,123,134 of depreciation.

Net parking income increased for the period. Net parking income includes parking properties income and the share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees. The share of loss from equity-accounted investees was a loss of $122,438 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $69,197 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly losses are a result of seasonality in the joint ventures operations.

Parkit consolidates its result in Fly Away Parking, which had revenues and net parking income of $764,418 and $181,431 respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The current results reflect an increase in both revenue and expenses compared to the prior year results for Fly Away Parking which is a result of streamlined operations and a growing market in Nashville, TN.

Acquisitions and Industrial Operations. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, Parkit acquired an industrial warehouse located by the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport for a purchase price of $6.3 million. The purchase price was satisfied with funds on hand. Parkit continued to streamline property management, advance its expansions, and sign new leases.

Leasing at market rental spreads. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Parkit continued to renew and sign leases at market rates. Parkit signed two new leases in Q1 2024 for a total of 29,384 sf at its properties.

Continued focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives. Parkit continued its focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental initiatives in its development plans and reviewing its corporate policies.

Parkit is focused on growing and maximizing cash flows on its industrial portfolio, while streamlining operations of its parking properties.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Company's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a Non-IFRS Measure of operating performance as it focuses on cash flow from operating activities. REALPAC is the national industry association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada's real property sector. REALPAC defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with IFRS), adjusted for, among other things, depreciation, transaction costs, gains and losses from property dispositions, foreign exchange, as well as other non-cash items. The Company believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary ‎IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash and ‎evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and ‎gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost ‎accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO is simply an additional measure of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Parkit's management also uses this Non-IFRS Measure in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, while Parkit's methods of calculating FFO comply with REALPAC recommendations, FFO may differ from and not be comparable to FFO used by other companies.

The following table indicates how Parkit reconciles FFO to the nearest IFRS measure.





Three months ended March 31, 2024



Three months ended March 31, 2023

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 164,871

$ (1,085,366 ) Add / (Deduct):







Share of loss from equity-accounted investees

122,438



69,197

Depreciation

2,123,134



1,460,207

Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments

(1,090,173 )

-

Foreign exchange

59,699



(345 ) FFO $ 1,379,969

$ 443,693

FFO per share $ 0.01

$ 0.00



About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

