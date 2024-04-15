ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024 NOTICE OF MEETING AND MANAGEMENT PROXY AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR THIS NOTICE OF MEETING AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR IS PREPARED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOLICITATION BY THE MANAGEMENT OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. OF PROXIES TO BE VOTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024. TO BE HELD AT: The Offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP Suite 6000, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street W Toronto, Ontario At 11:00 a.m. Dated: April 10, 2024

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held at the offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Suite 6000, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street W, Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and the report of the auditor thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at six (6); to elect the Board of Directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to set the auditor's remuneration; to consider, and if thought fit, approve the ordinary resolution, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular prepared for the purpose of the Meeting, relating to the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Corporation; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. DATED this 10th day of April, 2024. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS signed "Iqbal Khan" Iqbal Khan Chief Executive Officer and Director NOTE: It is desirable that as many shares as possible be represented at the Meeting. If you do not expect to attend the Meeting and would like your shares represented, please complete the enclosed instrument of proxy and return it as soon as possible in the envelope provided for that purpose, or vote by telephone or by internet. All proxies, to be valid, must be received by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, at least forty-eight (48) hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in his discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy.

1 PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES THIS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR ("MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR") IS PREPARED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOLICITATION BY MANAGEMENT, OR ITS AGENTS, ADVISORS OR REPRESENTATIVES, OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. (THE "CORPORATION") of proxies from the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") for the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) at the offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Suite 6000, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street W, Toronto, Ontario, or at any adjournment thereof for the purposes set out in the notice of meeting ("Notice of Meeting"). Although it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may also be solicited personally or by telephone, facsimile, email or other proxy solicitation services. In accordance with National Instrument 54-101, arrangements have been made with brokerage houses and other intermediaries, clearing agencies, custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to forward solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of the Common Shares held of record by such persons and the Corporation may reimburse such persons for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred by them in doing so. The costs thereof will be borne by the Corporation. NOTICE AND ACCESS The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions ("Notice-and-AccessProvisions") provided for under NI 54-101 for the Meeting in respect of mailings to beneficial holders of Common Shares (i.e., a shareholder who holds their Common Shares in the name of a broker or an agent) and in respect of mailings to registered holders of Common Shares (i.e., a shareholder whose name appears on our records as a holder of Common Shares). The Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials that are mailed to shareholders by allowing a reporting issuer to post an information circular in respect of a meeting of its shareholders and related materials online. The Corporation will not use procedures known as 'stratification' in relation to the use of the Notice-and- Access Provisions. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer using Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the relevant information circular to some, but not all, shareholders with the notice package in relation to the relevant meeting. In relation to the Meeting, all shareholders will receive notice containing information prescribed by the Notice-and-Access Provisions and a form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable. The Corporation will be delivering proxy-related materials to non-objecting beneficial owners of Common Shares directly with the assistance of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). The Corporation does not intend to pay for intermediaries to deliver proxy-related materials to objecting beneficial owners of Common Shares and therefore objecting beneficial owners will not receive the Management Information Circular, a form of proxy and the financial information in respect of our most recently completed financial year (the "Meeting Materials") unless their intermediary assumes the costs of delivery. The Meeting Materials will be available electronically at https://www.parkitenterprise.com/investors/agm/as of April 18, 2024, and will remain on the website for one (1) full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available on the SEDAR + website at www.sedarplus.ca.

2 Shareholders who wish to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials may request copies from the Corporation by calling toll-free at 1-888-627-9881 or by sending an email to info@parkitenterprise.com. Meeting Materials will be sent to such shareholders and to shareholders requesting paper copies of the Meeting Materials by any other means at no cost to them, within three (3) business days of the Corporation receiving their request, if such requests are made before the date of the Meeting, including any adjournment thereof, and within 10 calendar days of the Corporation receiving their request, if such requests are made on or after the date of the Meeting and within one (1) calendar year of the Meeting Materials being filed online. APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES The persons named (the "Management Designees") in the enclosed instrument of proxy ("Instrument of Proxy") have been selected by the directors of the Corporation and have indicated their willingness to represent as proxy the shareholder who appoints them. A shareholder has the right to designate a person (whom need not be a shareholder) other than the Management Designees to represent him or her at the Meeting. Such right may be exercised by inserting in the space provided for that purpose on the Instrument of Proxy the name of the person to be designated and by deleting therefrom the names of the Management Designees, or by completing another proper form of proxy and delivering the same to the transfer agent of the Corporation. Such shareholder should notify the nominee of the appointment, obtain the nominee's consent to act as proxy and should provide instructions on how the shareholder's Common Shares are to be voted. In any case, the form of proxy should be dated and executed by the shareholder or an attorney authorized in writing, with proof of such authorization attached (where an attorney executed the proxy form). A form of proxy will not be valid for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof unless it is completed and delivered to the Corporation's transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, at least forty-eight (48) hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting in the Chair's discretion, and the Chair is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. A shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it as to any matter upon which a vote has not already been cast pursuant to the authority conferred by the proxy. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a proxy may be revoked by depositing an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by his authorized attorney in writing, or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized, either at the registered office of the Corporation or with Computershare, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof at which the proxy is to be used, or by depositing the instrument in writing with the Chair of such Meeting on the day of the Meeting, or at any adjournment thereof. In addition, a proxy may be revoked by the shareholder attending the Meeting and voting his or her shares. ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS The information set forth in this section is of significant importance to many shareholders, as a substantial number of shareholders do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through their brokers, intermediaries, trustees or other persons, or who otherwise do not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to in this Management Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders who appear on the records maintained by the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent as registered holders of Common Shares will be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Common Shares are listed in an account

3 statement provided to a Beneficial Shareholder by a broker, those Common Shares will, in all likelihood, not be registered in the shareholder's name. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depositary for Securities, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Common Shares held by brokers (or their agents or nominees) on behalf of a broker's client can only be voted (for or against resolutions) at the direction of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, brokers and their agents and nominees are prohibited from voting Common Shares for the broker's clients. Therefore, each Beneficial Shareholder should ensure that voting instructions are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting. Existing regulatory policy requires brokers and other intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. The various brokers and other intermediaries have their own mailing procedures and provide their own return instructions to clients, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder (sometimes referred to as a Voting Instruction Form or VIF) by its broker (or the agent of the broker) is substantially similar to the Instrument of Proxy provided directly to registered shareholders by the Corporation. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered shareholder (i.e., the broker or agent of the broker) how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The vast majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in Canada. Broadridge typically prepares a machine-readable voting instruction form, mails those forms to Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the forms to Broadridge, or otherwise communicate voting instructions to Broadridge (by way of the Internet or telephone, for example). Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder who receives a Broadridge Voting Instruction Form cannot use that form to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting. The Voting Instruction Forms must be returned to Broadridge (or instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares must otherwise be communicated to Broadridge) well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted. If you have any questions respecting the voting of Common Shares held through a broker or other intermediary, please contact that broker or other intermediary for assistance. Although a Beneficial Shareholder may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of his or her broker, a Beneficial Shareholder may attend the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered shareholder and vote the Common Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting and indirectly vote their Common Shares as proxyholder for the registered shareholder, should enter their own names in the blank space on the form of proxy provided to them and return the same to their broker (or the broker's agent) in accordance with the instructions provided by such broker. All references to shareholders in this Management Information Circular and the Instrument of Proxy and Notice of Meeting are to registered shareholders unless specifically stated otherwise. The Instrument of Proxy, Voting Instruction Form, Notice and Access notice and accompanying documents notice have been sent directly by the Corporation (through the services of Computershare), rather than through an intermediary, to non-objecting beneficial owners under National Instrument 54-101. These security holder materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Corporation or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf. By

4 choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Corporation (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions. VOTING OF PROXIES Each shareholder may instruct his proxy how to vote his Common Shares by completing the blanks on the Instrument of Proxy. All Common Shares represented at the Meeting by properly executed proxies will be voted or withheld from voting (including the voting on any ballot), and where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Instrument of Proxy, the Common Shares represented by the proxy will be voted in accordance with such specification. In the absence of any such specification as to voting on the Instrument of Proxy, the Management Designees, if named as proxy, will vote in favour of the matters set out therein. In the absence of any specification as to voting on any other form of proxy, the Common Shares represented by such form of proxy will be voted in favour of the matters set out therein. The enclosed Instrument of Proxy confers discretionary authority upon the Management Designees, or other persons named as proxy, with respect to amendments to or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and any other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. As of the date hereof, the Corporation is not aware of any amendments to, variations of or other matters which may come before the Meeting. In the event that other matters come before the Meeting, then the Management Designees intend to vote in accordance with the judgment of management of the Corporation. QUORUM The by-laws of the Corporation provide that a quorum of shareholders is present at a meeting of shareholders of the Corporation if at least two individuals holding, or representing by proxy, not less than five (5%) percent of the outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation entitled to vote at the Meeting. VOTING SHARES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares. As at the effective date of this Information Circular (the "Effective Date"), which is April 10, 2024, 226,720,162 Common Shares are issued and outstanding as fully paid and non-assessable. No other shares of any other class are issued or outstanding. The Common Shares are the only shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting and holders of Common Shares are entitled to one vote for each Common Share held. Holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on April 10, 2024 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote such Common Shares at the Meeting on the basis of one vote for each Common Share held except to the extent that, (a) the holder has transferred the ownership of any of his or her Common Shares after the Record Date, and (b) the transferee of those Common Shares produces properly endorsed share certificates, or otherwise establishes that he or she owns the Common Shares, and demands not later than ten (10) days before the day of the Meeting that his or her name be included in the list of persons entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case the transferee will be entitled to vote his or her Common Shares at the Meeting. To the knowledge of the directors and the executive officers of the Corporation, as at the Effective Date, no person or company beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or controls or directs, voting securities carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to any class of voting securities of the Corporation other than as follows:

5 Number of Common Shares Owned or Percent of Outstanding Name Type of Ownership Controlled at the Common Shares at the Effective Date Effective Date SRS Realty Group Inc. (1) Registered and Beneficial 28,040,456 12.37% Access Self Storage Inc. Registered, Beneficial and 30,194,065 13.32% ("Access")(2) Indirect(3) Notes: SRS Realty Group Inc. is a company wholly owned and controlled by Mr. Steven Scott, a director and Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Steven Scott, the Chair of the Corporation, and Mr. Iqbal Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, are directors, officers and shareholders of Access, but do not control Access. Access is an associate of each of Mr. Scott and Mr. Khan. Includes Common Shares of NAWOC Holdings Limited, companies controlled by Access or officers of Access. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Compensation Discussion and Analysis The compensation program of the Corporation is designed to attract, motivate, reward and retain knowledgeable and skilled executives required to achieve the Corporation's corporate objectives and increase shareholder value. The main objective of the compensation program is to recognize the contribution of the executive officers to the overall success and strategic growth of the Corporation. The compensation program is designed to reward management performance by aligning a component of the compensation with the Corporation's business performance and share value. The philosophy of the Corporation is to pay the executives of the Corporation a total compensation amount that is competitive with other similar sized companies, although no specific benchmarks have been used, and is consistent with the experience and responsibility level of such executives. The purpose of executive compensation is to reward the executives for their contributions to the achievements of the Corporation on both an annual and long term basis. The Corporation relies on Board of Directors discussion, without formal objectives, criteria and analysis, when determining executive compensation. There are currently no formal performance goals or similar conditions that must be satisfied in connection with the payment of executive compensation. The Named Executive Officers' performances and salaries or fees are to be reviewed periodically. Increases in management fees are to be evaluated on an individual basis and are performance and market-based. Compensation is not tied to performance criteria or goals such as milestones, agreements or transactions, and the Corporation does not use a "peer group" to determine compensation. The compensation program provides long term incentives to its executive officers and directors through grants of stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan. Increasing the value of the Corporation's Common Shares increases the value of the stock options. This incentive closely links the interests of the Named Executive Officers and directors to shareholders of the Corporation. The Board of Directors is satisfied that there were not any identified risks arising from the Corporation's compensation plans or policies that would have had any negative or material impact on the Corporation. The Corporation does not have any policy in place to permit an executive officer or director to purchase financial instruments, including, for greater certainty, prepaid variable forward contracts, equity swaps, collars, or units of exchange funds, that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in market value of equity securities granted as compensation or held, directly or indirectly, by the executive officer or director.

6 Option-Based Awards The Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 1,775,000 stock options to directors and executive officers under the Stock Option Plan (as defined below) during the financial year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 2,910,000 stock options to directors and executive officers during the year ended December 31, 2023, but were accrued and recorded at December 31, 2022. The Corporation took into account the number of options outstanding, the performance of the Corporation and the performance of directors and executive officers in determining the grant of stock options in 2023. The allocation of the number of stock options granted among the directors and executive officers of the Corporation is determined by the entire Board of Directors. See "Incentive Plan Awards" below and "DIRECTOR COMPENSATION - Incentive Plan Awards" below. Governance and Compensation Committee The following are the members of the Governance and Compensation Committee ("Governance and Compensation Committee"), as at the date hereof: Brad Dunkley Independent(1) Financially literate(1) David Delaney Independent(1) Financially literate(1) Blair Tamblyn Independent(1) Financially literate(2) Note: As defined by National Instrument 52-110. All members of the Governance and Compensation Committee are knowledgeable about the Corporation's compensation programs and possess an understanding of compensation theory and practice, personnel management and development, succession planning and executive development. In addition, all members are "financially literate" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-110 and have accounting or related financial management experience or expertise. The responsibilities of the Governance and Compensation Committee in respect of compensation matters include reviewing and recommending to the Board of Directors the compensation policies and guidelines for supervisory management and personnel, corporate benefits, bonuses, stock options, and other incentives, reviewing and approving corporate goals and objectives relevant to Chief Executive Officer compensation; non-CEO officer and director compensation; the review of executive compensation disclosure; succession plans for officers and for key employees; and material changes and trends in human resources policy, procedure, compensation and benefits. Summary Compensation Table The following table sets forth all annual and long term compensation for the three most recently completed financial years for services in all capacities to the Corporation and its subsidiaries, if any, in respect of individual(s) who were acting as, or were acting in a capacity similar to, a chief executive officer or chief financial officer and the three most highly compensated executive officers whose total compensation exceeded $150,000 per annum (the "Named Executive Officers").

7 SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation ($) Year Share- Option- Long- Name and Ended Consulting Based Based Annual Term Pension All Other Total December Fees/Salary Awards Awards Incentive Incentive Value Compensation Compensation Principal 31 ($) ($)(1) ($)(2) Plans Plans ($) ($)(3) ($) Position Iqbal 2023 Nil Nil 105,000 Nil Nil Nil 24,000 129,000 Khan Chief 2022 Nil Nil 272,000 Nil Nil Nil 24,000 296,000 Executive Officer 2021 Nil Nil 749,710 Nil Nil Nil 24,000 773,710 Carey 2023 237,438 Nil 65,000 Nil Nil Nil Nil 302,438 Chow Chief 2022 211,708 Nil 170,000 Nil Nil Nil Nil 381,708 Financial Officer (4) 2021 67,260 Nil 388,450 Nil Nil Nil Nil 455,710 JoAnne 2023 123,852 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 123,852 Odette Former Co- 2022 92,400 Nil 3,400 Nil Nil Nil Nil 95,800 Chief Financial 2021 92,400 Nil 8,603 Nil Nil Nil Nil 101,003 Officer (4) Notes: " Share-Based Award " means an award under an equity incentive plan of equity-based instruments that do not have option-like features, including, for greater certainty, common shares, restricted shares, restricted share units, deferred share units, phantom shares, phantom share units, common share equivalent units and stock. " Option-Based Award " means an award under an equity incentive plan of options, including, for greater certainty, share options, share appreciation rights and similar instruments that have option-like features. The "grant date fair value" has been determined by using the Black-Scholes-Merton model. See " Narrative Discussion " below. Additional fees for serving as a director of the Corporation. On November 29, 2023, Ms. Odette completed her transitional role as Co-Chief Financial Officer. Narrative Discussion Calculating the value of stock options using the Black-Scholes-Merton model is very different from a simple "in-the-money" value calculation. In fact, stock options that are well out-of-the-money can still have a significant "grant date fair value" or "award date fair value" based on a Black-Scholes-Merton model, especially where, as in the case of the Corporation, the price of the underlying share is highly volatile. Accordingly, caution must be exercised in comparing grant/award date fair value amounts with cash compensation or an in-the-money option value calculation.