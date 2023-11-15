Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit"), has agreed to acquire an industrial building located in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the "Property") from a vendor (the "Vendor"), for an aggregate purchase price of $6,500,000, subject to customary adjustments (the "Acquisition"). The Vendor is not a related party to Parkit and the Acquisition constitutes an Arm's Length Transaction for the purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Purchase Price and Payment

The purchase price for the Acquisition is $6,500,000, subject to adjustments. The Property has a building which is approximately 82,400 square feet on approximately 4.6 acres of land, is partially tenanted and is located close to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The purchase price will be satisfied with funds on hand. Depending on the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, closing is expected to occur in Q1 of 2024.

Iqbal Khan, CEO of Parkit, states, "The Acquisition provides in-place cash flows, strong potential rental growth and adds scale to our existing Winnipeg portfolio with excellent upside."

Conditions Precedent to the Acquisition

The obligations of Parkit and the Vendor to complete the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on the TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

