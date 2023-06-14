Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
33.81 CAD   +0.33%
05:29pAlex Jones could face two more defamation trials over school shooting lies
RE
06/13Parkland Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
AQ
06/13Parkland Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend, to Be Paid on July 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alex Jones could face two more defamation trials over school shooting lies

06/14/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

(Reuters) - Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could face two more defamation trials in 2023, under an agreement meant to put a price on lies that Jones told about school shootings in the U.S.

Jones' attorneys previewed the agreement at a Wednesday court hearing in Houston, telling U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez that it allows Jones to avoid further trials if he completes a bankruptcy settlement by Aug. 31.

Jones filed for bankruptcy in December after he and his company Free Speech Systems LLC were found liable for a combined $1.5 billion in two previous defamation trials brought by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.

Lopez will decide whether to approve the agreement on June 29. Since Jones and his company are bankrupt, the trials would not normally be allowed to proceed without bankruptcy court permission.

Jones has said that he can not afford to pay the Sandy Hook defamation judgments, and is attempting to resolve all legal claims against him through a settlement in bankruptcy.

Jones had claimed the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the December 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns. Jones has since acknowledged the shooting occurred.

Under the new agreement, three plaintiffs will be able to proceed to trial in Texas state courts if no bankruptcy settlement is signed by Aug. 31. The trials would determine the value of the plaintiffs' claims, but the plaintiffs would not be able to collect on any judgments without further orders from the bankruptcy court.

Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, whose six-year-old son Noah was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, would proceed to trial in October. Jones falsely said that De La Rosa was an actor who "faked" a CNN interview about her son's death, and a Texas judge found Jones liable for defaming the parents after he refused to comply with court orders in the case.

Survivors of Marcel Fontaine, who was falsely identified as the gunman in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting, would proceed to trial in December. Fontaine died in 2022.

The new agreement includes a placeholder value for Pozner, De La Rosa and Fontaine's claims, which will remain confidential during settlement talks, Jennifer Hardy, an attorney for the Texas plaintiffs, said at Wednesday's hearing.

The placeholder value would help determine how assets would be divided among Jones' creditors in the bankruptcy, and it would determine the weight accorded to the three plaintiffs' claims in any future vote on the bankruptcy settlement. Without a placeholder value, the Texas defamation claims could be given far less weight than the defamation claims that have already resulted in $1.5 billion in verdicts, according to Jones' court filings.

The case is Alex Jones, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-33553

For Jones: Vickie Driver of Crowe & Dunlevy

For Free Speech Systems: Ray Battaglia of the Law Offices of Ray Battaglia

For De La Rosa, Pozner and Fontaine: Jennifer Hardy of Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Read more:

The legal fallout from Alex Jones' false Sandy Hook claims

Alex Jones says he can pay less than 1% of Sandy Hook verdicts

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1.5 billion Sandy Hook verdicts

U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about PARKLAND CORPORATION
06/12Rich US subsidies may hobble Canada's clean-fuel efforts
RE
06/07Trial opens for former Florida deputy in Parkland school shooting
RE
06/06Correction: National Bank Lowers Price Target on Park Lawn, Revises Estimates
MT
06/01Parkland Fuel Price Target Raised to $40 at BMO Capital
MT
05/05Parkland Corporation Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
05/04Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..
PR
05/04Parkland rejects activist investor's call to sell or spin off Burnaby, B.C. refinery
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PARKLAND CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 33 765 M 25 416 M 25 416 M
Net income 2023 458 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2023 5 898 M 4 439 M 4 439 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 5 915 M 4 452 M 4 452 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,70 CAD
Average target price 39,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Timothy W. Hogarth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION13.43%4 448
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-3.50%430 271
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.03%194 714
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION26.26%102 401
BP PLC-2.12%101 473
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-3.34%47 732
