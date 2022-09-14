Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-09-14 pm EDT
32.19 CAD   +0.50%
02:35pDefense abruptly rests case in Florida trial of Parkland school shooter
RE
09/13Parkland Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
AQ
09/13Parkland Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend, Payable on October 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Defense abruptly rests case in Florida trial of Parkland school shooter

09/14/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Parkland school shooter Cruz capital murder trial

(Reuters) - Defense lawyers for the gunman who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 abruptly rested their case on Wednesday, taking prosecutors by surprise and drawing an angry rebuke from the trial judge.

A jury is deciding whether to recommend a death sentence for 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz, or a sentence of life in prison without parole, after he pleaded guilty last October to premeditated murder. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in history, killing 14 students and three staff members.

Cruz's lawyers had previously said they planned to call 80 witnesses but called fewer than half that many before announcing in court they were done with their case.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer admonished the defense for springing the decision without warning and wasting the court's time, calling it the "most uncalled-for, unprofessional way to try the case."

The jurors were not present during the announcement. Prosecutors said they were not prepared to start their rebuttal case because they had anticipated dozens of additional defense witnesses.

The trial will resume on Sept. 27, when prosecutors will begin their rebuttal, which they expect to last a week. Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for the week of Oct. 10.

Cruz's lawyers have called witnesses to testify about Cruz's lifelong difficulties and mental health problems, including brain damage suffered from his mother's abuse of alcohol and drugs during pregnancy.

Prosecutors offered evidence showing Cruz carefully planned the attack in advance and parents of the victims gave emotional testimony about their loss.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Grant McCool)

By Joseph Ax


© Reuters 2022
All news about PARKLAND CORPORATION
02:35pDefense abruptly rests case in Florida trial of Parkland school shooter
RE
09/13Parkland Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
AQ
09/13Parkland Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend, Payable on October 14, 2022
CI
08/25Competition Bureau reaches deal with Parkland and Federated Co-operatives
AQ
08/22Defense opens case in sentencing phase for Parkland school shooter
RE
08/12Parkland Corporation agree to acquire additional 25% stake in Sol Investments SEZC from..
CI
08/11Antitrust rules, Petro-Canada profits may hinder Suncor from selling unit
RE
08/11ANALYSIS : Antitrust rules, Petro-Canada profits may hinder Suncor from selling unit
RE
08/05Parkland Sell Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Following Q2 Results; Price Target Kep..
MT
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Parkland Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARKLAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 139 M 26 019 M 26 019 M
Net income 2022 420 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2022 5 596 M 4 265 M 4 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 5 005 M 3 802 M 3 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,03 CAD
Average target price 47,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-7.88%3 814
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.79%397 301
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.84%312 035
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.62%209 248
BP PLC39.65%99 128
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.65%72 732