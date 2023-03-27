Factbox-Major school shootings in the United States

Below are some of the deadliest and most notable mass shootings in U.S. schools and colleges, ranked by death toll:

VIRGINIA TECH: April 16, 2007 - A gunman kills 32 people and himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

SANDY HOOK: Dec. 14, 2012 - A man shoots dead his mother, then kills 20 children and six adults before killing himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

UVALDE: May 24, 2022 - A man fatally shoots 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas before he was shot dead by Border Patrol agents.

PARKLAND: Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opens fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17 students and educators. Authorities arrest the gunman.

AUSTIN: Aug. 1, 1966 - A sniper perched in a University of Texas clock tower shoots and kills 13 people and wounds more than 30 others in what is regarded as the first U.S. mass shooting in a public space. He is fatally shot by police.

COLUMBINE: April 20, 1999 - Two teenagers at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, fatally shoot 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before killing themselves.

