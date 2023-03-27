Advanced search
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
03:44:16 2023-03-27 pm EDT
31.30 CAD   +1.85%
03:21pFactbox-Major school shootings in the United States
RE
03/23Parkland parents forcibly removed, arrested at U.S. House hearing on gun control
RE
03/23Parkland Corporation Addresses Shareholder Concerns
CI
Factbox-Major school shootings in the United States

03/27/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
Children run past an ambulance near the Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville

(Reuters) - A 28-year-old woman shot dead three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, before police killed her.

Below are some of the deadliest and most notable mass shootings in U.S. schools and colleges, ranked by death toll:

VIRGINIA TECH: April 16, 2007 - A gunman kills 32 people and himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

SANDY HOOK: Dec. 14, 2012 - A man shoots dead his mother, then kills 20 children and six adults before killing himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

UVALDE: May 24, 2022 - A man fatally shoots 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas before he was shot dead by Border Patrol agents.

PARKLAND: Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opens fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17 students and educators. Authorities arrest the gunman.

AUSTIN: Aug. 1, 1966 - A sniper perched in a University of Texas clock tower shoots and kills 13 people and wounds more than 30 others in what is regarded as the first U.S. mass shooting in a public space. He is fatally shot by police.

COLUMBINE: April 20, 1999 - Two teenagers at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, fatally shoot 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before killing themselves.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 990 M 25 543 M 25 543 M
Net income 2023 409 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2023 5 736 M 4 187 M 4 187 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 5 393 M 3 937 M 3 937 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,73 CAD
Average target price 39,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION3.43%3 922
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.14%421 469
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-13.50%169 929
BP PLC2.40%105 901
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.40%91 258
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.14%55 071
