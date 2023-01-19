Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
31.09 CAD   +0.13%
05:06pFlorida can punish local officials for restricting guns, top state court rules
RE
01/10Parkland Outperform Rating Maintained at BMO as it Revises Its Estimates; Price Target Kept at C$35.00
MT
2022PARKLAND CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Florida can punish local officials for restricting guns, top state court rules

01/19/2023 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gun control advocates hold nationwide protests against gun violence in Parkland

(Reuters) - Florida can punish local governments and officials that try to pass gun restrictions that are tougher than state laws, Florida's top court affirmed on Thursday.

The Florida Supreme Court, by a 4-1 margin, rejected local officials' argument that they were immune to the penalties, which the court found were within the state's power to impose.

Florida in 1987 passed a law stating that state gun control law preempts, or overrides, any local gun control measures. The local governments' lawsuit did not challenge that law, but only the state's ability to impose penalties.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called the ruling a "big win" on Twitter and said the state's attorneys had "fought hard to make sure local governments can't trample on" Floridians' gun rights.

"Naturally, we're disappointed by the decision, because we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for hometown democracy in Florida," said Edward Guedes, a lawyer representing the three counties and dozens of municipalities and local officials challenging the law.

The dispute goes back to 2018, when local government entities including Miami Beach wanted to restrict firearms from government facilities and ban sales of large-capacity detachable magazines, among other gun control measures. The lawsuit came in the wake of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

The local governments and officials sued the state to challenge a 2011 state law that authorizes the state to penalize local leaders for passing gun control measures that are subsequently struck down by courts for conflicting with state law.

The penalties included $5,000 fines for officials and allowed people harmed by an unlawful ordinance to sue the local government for up to $100,000 in damages.

A trial court ruled in favor of the local officials, but the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld the 2011 law in 2021. The state Supreme Court heard arguments in the case last June.

Thursday's decision comes amid heightened attention to gun control in the United States, after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last June.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Josie Kao)

By Brendan Pierson


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 35 953 M 26 652 M 26 652 M
Net income 2022 376 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2022 5 924 M 4 392 M 4 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 5 447 M 4 038 M 4 038 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,05 CAD
Average target price 38,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION4.51%4 055
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.38%455 524
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.85%193 166
BP PLC2.38%108 970
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.75%76 022
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.23%56 853