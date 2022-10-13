Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Parkland Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-10-13 am EDT
28.35 CAD   -1.53%
Florida jury has reached verdict in Parkland shooter case: media reports
RE
Jurors begin deliberating sentencing for Parkland shooter
RE
Jury to decide Parkland school shooter's fate
RE
Florida jury has reached verdict in Parkland shooter case: media reports

10/13/2022 | 10:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Parkland school shooter Cruz capital murder trial

(Reuters) - Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday for Nikolas Cruz in a 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. They were expected to reveal their decision to the judge shortly.

In a tweet, the Miami CBS affiliate said a verdict had been reached and court would be back in session at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time for the verdict to be read.

Nikolas Cruz, 24, had pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He used a semi-automatic assault rifle to kill 14 students and three staff in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

The prosecution during the three-month sentencing trial had argued Cruz's crime was both premeditated as well as heinous and cruel, which are among the criteria that Florida law establishes for deciding on a death sentence.

Cruz's defense team had acknowledged the severity of his crimes, but asked jurors to consider mitigating factors including life-long mental health disorders resulting from his biological mother's substance abuse during pregnancy.

Under Florida law, a death sentence could only have been handed down if jurors had unanimously reccomended he be executed. The only other option was life in prison.

Cruz, who was a 19-year-old expelled former student of the high school, had apologized for his crimes and asked to be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in order to dedicate his life to helping others.

The sentencing proceedings included testimony from survivors of the shooting as well as cell phone videos in which terrified students cried for help or spoke in hushed whispers as they hid.

The Parkland shooting had led to renewed calls for tighter gun control in the United States.

U.S. gun violence gained renewed attention following mass shootings this year at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people.

President Joe Biden in June signed the first major federal gun reform legislation in three decades, which he called a rare bipartisan achievement.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Donna Bryson and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PARKLAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 090 M 24 715 M 24 715 M
Net income 2022 431 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2022 5 625 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 4 498 M 3 261 M 3 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,79 CAD
Average target price 46,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-17.20%3 261
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION60.86%410 220
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.30%183 403
BP PLC35.96%91 643
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.71%68 622
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION64.03%52 336