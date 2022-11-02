Advanced search
Florida school mass shooter to be sentenced to life in prison

11/02/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Parkland gunman to be sentenced

(Reuters) - A Florida judge was due to formally sentence Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a school in Parkland, to life in prison on Wednesday.

A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to a prosecution request to first allow relatives of Cruz's victims to address the court before the sentence was handed down. The sentencing proceedings began on Tuesday with victim impact statements.

A number of victims' relatives castigated the jury's decision and criticized a state law requirement that all 12 jurors be unanimous in order to sentence a convicted person to be executed. Some relatives also chided Cruz's defense lawyers, who fruitlessly objected to the judge on Tuesday, noting that Cruz had a constitutional right to legal representation.

Many victims' relatives directly addressed Cruz, who sat inscrutable behind large spectacles and a COVID-19 mask at a table alongside his public defenders. Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told him he was "pure evil;" Inez Hixon called him a "domestic terrorist" for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon.

Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He had been expelled from the school.

Some of the survivors went on to organize a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the United States, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New Yorkd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 115 M 24 980 M 24 980 M
Net income 2022 379 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2022 5 712 M 4 182 M 4 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 4 935 M 3 613 M 3 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,00 CAD
Average target price 39,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-19.47%3 613
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION82.89%456 316
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.66%195 629
BP PLC47.19%100 862
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-14.60%63 155
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION86.28%56 654