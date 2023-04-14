Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:48:17 2023-04-14 am EDT
31.95 CAD   +0.25%
11:44aFlorida to allow death penalty with 8-4 jury vote instead of unanimously
RE
04/11Parkland Says Its' Burnaby Refinery Has Returned to Normal Operations
MT
04/11Parkland Brief: Says Its' Burnaby Refinery has returned to normal operations following successful completion of scheduled turnaround
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Florida to allow death penalty with 8-4 jury vote instead of unanimously

04/14/2023 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor DeSantis makes his first trip to Iowa at a book tour stop in Davenport, Iowa

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill on Friday allowing juries to recommend the death penalty in capital cases on an 8-4 vote, a move spurred by the less-than-unanimous vote on approving the Parkland school shooter's execution.

The state's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the measure with an 80-30 vote on Thursday, following the Republican-controlled state Senate's approval in March.

If the Republican governor signs the bill into law, Florida prosecutors trying capital felony cases would need to convince only two-thirds of the 12-member jury that someone who is convicted deserves the death penalty, rather than a unanimous decision by a jury.

The change only affects the penalty phase of capital trials. It would have no effect on the requirement for a jury's unanimous vote to convict a defendant.

DeSantis has pushed for the legislation since October when he said he was "very disappointed" after a jury could not come to a unanimous decision on giving a death sentence to Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.

Three jurors voted to spare Cruz, and by default his sentence was life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

If the bill becomes law, Florida would join Alabama as the only states where a unanimous jury decision is not required, the center noted.

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the Parkland shooting, has been pushing for Florida lawmakers to change the jury requirement.

"Because of the jury's incorrect decision ... the victims, my beautiful daughter, her 13 classmates and her three teachers did not get the justice that they deserve," Montalto said during an interview on WPLG, an ABC affiliate in South Florida, in March.

DeSantis, widely thought to be weighing a 2024 presidential campaign, has accelerated efforts to build his national profile, especially around crime and justice issues. In February, he traveled to New York, Chicago and Philadelphia to speak to law enforcement groups on criminal justice matters.

Legal and ethical questions have swirled around capital punishment in the United States in recent years as states have found it difficult to procure drugs to carry out the death penalty through lethal injections. Several executions have been botched in recent years.

In 2017, Florida passed a law that required death penalties to be imposed only after a unanimous recommendation by a jury.

The law came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an earlier state law, saying it unconstitutionally let judges determine the facts that would lead to a death sentence, rather than juries.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PARKLAND CORPORATION
11:44aFlorida to allow death penalty with 8-4 jury vote instead of unanimously
RE
04/11Parkland Says Its' Burnaby Refinery Has Returned to Normal Operations
MT
04/11Parkland Brief: Says Its' Burnaby Refinery has returned to normal operati..
MT
04/11Parkland's Burnaby Refinery has returned to normal operations following successful comp..
AQ
04/05US reaches $144.5 million settlement with Texas church shooting victims
RE
03/27Factbox-Major school shootings in the United States
RE
03/23Parkland parents forcibly removed, arrested at U.S. House hearing on gun control
RE
03/23Parkland Corporation Addresses Shareholder Concerns
CI
03/23Parkland In Agreement With Top Shareholder Simpson Oil; Engine Capital Urged Parkland T..
MT
03/23Parkland In Agreement With Top Shareholder Simpson Oil; Comes After Shareholder Engine ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARKLAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 990 M 26 196 M 26 196 M
Net income 2023 409 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 5 736 M 4 295 M 4 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 4,26%
Capitalization 5 593 M 4 187 M 4 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,87 CAD
Average target price 39,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION7.27%4 187
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.47%469 945
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.53%183 226
BP PLC13.43%119 506
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION29.71%99 489
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.88%57 623
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer