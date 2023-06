Parkland Corp (Parkland) is a Canada-based food and convenience retailer and an independent marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products. It operates through four segments: Canada, International, USA, and Refining. The Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a network of retail gas stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, card lock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services. The International segment includes operations in approximately 23 countries and territories predominantly located in the Caribbean and northern coast of South America. The USA segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products and services. The refining segment is responsible for the refining of fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and is also engaged in renewable business activities, such as co-processing of bio-feedstocks and blending of low-carbon intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel.