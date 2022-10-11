Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
29.24 CAD   -2.11%
Jury to decide Parkland school shooter's fate

10/11/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
STORY: Closing arguments began on Tuesday in the penalty phase of one of America's deadliest school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Prosecutors asked the jury for a sentence of death for Nikolas Cruz - who pled guilty last year to 17 counts of first degree pre-meditated murder.

Lead prosecutor, Michael Satz.

"What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was to murder children at school and their caretakers. That's what he wanted to do. That's what he planned to do. That's what he wanted to do. And that's what he did."

The penalty phase has included testimonies from survivors of the shooting, cell phone videos in which terrified students cried for help or whispered to each other as they hid from Cruz, and chilling videos found on Cruz's cell phone.

"The one that he made on February the 11th, 2018, 'Hello. My name is Nick. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is to kill at least 20 people with an AR and a couple of tracer rounds. I think I can get it done. Location. Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. It's going to be a big event. And when you see me on the news, you'll know who I am. Ha, ha. You're all going to die. Can't wait. Can't wait."

The defense argued that Cruz's mental health problems should grant him leniency from the death penalty and instead, sentence him to life in prison.

On Tuesday lead public defender Melissa McNeil said that his life should be spared as examinations found he has fetal alcohol syndrome.

"You now know that Nikolas is a brain damaged broken mentally ill person through no fault of his own. He was literally poisoned in Brenda's womb. She poisoned him in her womb he was doomed from the womb and in a civilized humane society do we kill brain damaged mentally ill broken people? Do we? I hope not."

He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole if any of the 12 jurors object the death penalty.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 090 M 24 730 M 24 730 M
Net income 2022 431 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2022 5 625 M 4 080 M 4 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 4 667 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert Berthold Espey Vice President-Retail Markets
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Independent Director
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Lisa J. Colnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-14.09%3 396
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION61.53%411 929
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.59%185 396
BP PLC39.92%94 062
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.06%68 983
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION65.74%52 884