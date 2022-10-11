Jury to decide Parkland school shooter's fate

Prosecutors asked the jury for a sentence of death for Nikolas Cruz - who pled guilty last year to 17 counts of first degree pre-meditated murder.

Lead prosecutor, Michael Satz.

"What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was to murder children at school and their caretakers. That's what he wanted to do. That's what he planned to do. That's what he wanted to do. And that's what he did."

The penalty phase has included testimonies from survivors of the shooting, cell phone videos in which terrified students cried for help or whispered to each other as they hid from Cruz, and chilling videos found on Cruz's cell phone.

"The one that he made on February the 11th, 2018, 'Hello. My name is Nick. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is to kill at least 20 people with an AR and a couple of tracer rounds. I think I can get it done. Location. Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. It's going to be a big event. And when you see me on the news, you'll know who I am. Ha, ha. You're all going to die. Can't wait. Can't wait."

The defense argued that Cruz's mental health problems should grant him leniency from the death penalty and instead, sentence him to life in prison.

On Tuesday lead public defender Melissa McNeil said that his life should be spared as examinations found he has fetal alcohol syndrome.

"You now know that Nikolas is a brain damaged broken mentally ill person through no fault of his own. He was literally poisoned in Brenda's womb. She poisoned him in her womb he was doomed from the womb and in a civilized humane society do we kill brain damaged mentally ill broken people? Do we? I hope not."

He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole if any of the 12 jurors object the death penalty.