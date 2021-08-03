Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Parkland announces fundraising campaign to support British Columbia's Wildfire relief efforts

08/03/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
CALGARY, Aug 3, 2021 - Parkland Corporation ('Parkland', 'we', the 'Company', or 'our') today announced it will run a fundraising campaign throughout August to support Canadian Red Cross relief efforts for those impacted by the recent and ongoing wildfires currently burning in British Columbia ('BC').

Taking place at up to over 200 participating Chevron and Fas Gas retail locations across BC, as well as ON the RUN convenience stores across BC, Parkland will match its customers' donations up to a total of $50,000. All money raised will be donated to the Canada Red Cross '2021 BC Fires Appeal' with every dollar matched by the Government of British Columbia and also by the Government of Canada (up to August 10).

'The wildfires in BC are having devastating impacts on many of the communities our customers and employees call home,' said Donna Sanker, President, Parkland Canada. 'Community is a core value of our company, and when our communities are in need, Parkland steps up. I encourage BC residents to stop by one of our Chevron, Fas Gas or ON the RUN retail locations and donate what they can. Working together, we hope the funds we raise can help provide relief and support to those who need it.'

'Thanks to the generosity of Canadians everywhere, the Canadian Red Cross is able to support the immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts during this wildfire season in British Columbia,' said John Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Red Cross. 'A special thank you to Parkland and their customers for their support.'

For more information on the Canadian Red Cross Wildfire efforts, visit www.redcross.ca.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Media Inquiries

Larissa Mark
Senior Communications Specialist
403-355-3484
Larissa.Mark@parkland.ca

Simon Scott
Director, Corporate Communications
403-956-9272
Simon.Scott@parkland.ca

