  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Parkland Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.09 CAD   -2.77%
05:56pParkland Corp plans to expand renewable fuel production in British Columbia
RE
05:27pPARKLAND : announces plans to expand co-processing activities and build British Columbia's largest renewable diesel complex
PU
05:02pParkland Corp. to build renewable diesel plant at Burnaby refinery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Parkland Corp plans to expand renewable fuel production in British Columbia

05/09/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Parkland Corp on Monday outlined plans to spend C$600 million ($461.18 million) expanding renewable fuel production at its Burnaby, British Columbia, refinery.

The project is subject to a final investment decision, due in the second half of 2023.

If it goes ahead, Parkland will boost the refinery's co-processing volumes to 5,500 barrels per day (bpd) from 1,500 bpd currently, and build a stand-alone 6,500 bpd renewable diesel complex that will be the largest in British Columbia.

Co-processing involves blending small amounts of renewable feedstock into traditional petroleum refining processes.

Parkland said the project will create up to 1,000 jobs during construction, and produce cleaner fuels that will cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by approximately two megatonnes a year. Production is expected to start in 2026.

The company has received provincial government support for more than 40% of the project cost in the form of credits generated by compliance with British Columbia's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which requires fuel suppliers to progressively decrease the average carbon intensity of their product.

"Today's announcement will help Parkland advance our decarbonization strategy and increase our ability to provide low-carbon fuels for British Columbia," Parkland Chief Executive Bob Espey said in a news release. ($1 = 1.3010 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 798 M 21 403 M 21 403 M
Net income 2022 364 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2022 5 500 M 4 234 M 4 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 5 449 M 4 196 M 4 196 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 99,2%
