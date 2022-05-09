Parkland Corp plans to expand renewable fuel production in British Columbia

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Parkland Corp on Monday
outlined plans to spend C$600 million ($461.18 million)
expanding renewable fuel production at its Burnaby, British
Columbia, refinery.
The project is subject to a final investment decision, due
in the second half of 2023.
If it goes ahead, Parkland will boost the refinery's
co-processing volumes to 5,500 barrels per day (bpd) from 1,500
bpd currently, and build a stand-alone 6,500 bpd renewable
diesel complex that will be the largest in British Columbia.
Co-processing involves blending small amounts of renewable
feedstock into traditional petroleum refining processes.
Parkland said the project will create up to 1,000 jobs
during construction, and produce cleaner fuels that will cut
greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by approximately
two megatonnes a year. Production is expected to start in 2026.
The company has received provincial government support for
more than 40% of the project cost in the form of credits
generated by compliance with British Columbia's Low Carbon Fuel
Standard, which requires fuel suppliers to progressively
decrease the average carbon intensity of their product.
"Today's announcement will help Parkland advance our
decarbonization strategy and increase our ability to provide
low-carbon fuels for British Columbia," Parkland Chief Executive
Bob Espey said in a news release.
($1 = 1.3010 Canadian dollars)
