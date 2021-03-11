Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Parkland Corporation    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Parkland Corporation Announces March 2021 Dividend

03/11/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announces that a dividend of $0.1029 per share will be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 22, 2021. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is March 19, 2021.

Enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Parkland's enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("Enhanced DRIP") allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends to purchase additional Parkland shares from treasury at a 5% per share discount to the average of the daily volume weighted average trading prices during the Pricing Period. For further details on the Enhanced DRIP and the Pricing Period, please visit www.parkland.ca/en/investors/dividends.

Shareholders who wish to enroll in the Enhanced DRIP must do so prior to the March 19, 2021 ex-dividend date to reinvest this month’s dividend in Parkland shares at a discount.

Use of Funds
The Enhanced DRIP allows Parkland to retain amounts that would otherwise be paid to shareholders as dividends in cash, thereby incrementally raising equity capital which may be used by Parkland to, among other things, fund its capital program, fund acquisitions, build new locations and upgrade existing locations: all of which help contribute to Parkland’s growth and ability to execute on its strategy.

Enrolling
Shareholders who own their shares through a brokerage and who wish to participate in the Enhanced DRIP should ensure they are enrolled by checking their online brokerage portal or by calling their investment advisor.

Shareholders who hold certificates in their own name (registered shareholders) who wish to enroll can find out more from Computershare by calling 1-800-564-6253.

Copies of the Plan and the enrollment form are also available on Parkland's website at http://www.parkland.ca/en/investors/dividend/.

For investors previously enrolled in the Premium Dividend™ component of Parkland's Dividend Reinvestment Plan, please note this program ended in April 2016 and without further action you are now likely receiving the regular dividend.

Brokerage entitlement and corporate actions departments are encouraged to ensure that they have properly elected with Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) those shares that should participate in the enhanced Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words “expect’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, “well positioned”, ‘‘pursue’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the uses by Parkland of the amount of cash dividends that are reinvested by shareholders in the Enhanced DRIP.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, general economic, market and business conditions, industry capacity, competitive action by other companies, refining and marketing margins, the ability of suppliers to meet commitments, actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including increases in taxes, changes and developments in environmental and other regulations, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s current Annual Information Form, and under the headings "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Parkland's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the most recently completed financial period, each as filed on SEDAR and available on Parkland’s website at www.parkland.ca.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Capital Markets
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries
Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PARKLAND CORPORATION
05:06pParkland Corporation Announces March 2021 Dividend
GL
03/09Parkland Announces $600 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
GL
03/08MARKET CHATTER : China Merchants Group Leads $78 Million Fundraising for Biophar..
MT
03/04PARKLAND  : blames pandemic as Q4 profits and revenue slide on lower fuel sales
AQ
03/04Parkland reports 2020 results and provides 2021 outlook, including ninth cons..
GL
03/03Renewable diesel boom highlights challenges in clean-energy transition
RE
03/01PARKLAND  : announces acquisition of Conrad & Bischoff Inc. establishing a new g..
AQ
02/26PARKLAND  : Acquires Conrad & Bischoff Inc., Establishes New Growth Platform in ..
MT
02/26PARKLAND  : announces acquisition of Conrad & Bischoff Inc., establishing a new ..
AQ
02/19PARKLAND CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 853 M 13 432 M 13 432 M
Net income 2021 299 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2021 3 511 M 2 799 M 2 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 5 977 M 4 755 M 4 763 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 635
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PARKLAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,67 CAD
Last Close Price 39,80 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Berthold Espey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Teunissen Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Chairman
Colin Peter Kilty Senior VP-Operations, Retail & Commercial Fuels
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKLAND CORPORATION-3.44%4 725
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-7.14%4 199
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-22.83%3 503
MURPHY USA INC.-4.28%3 484
VIVO ENERGY PLC9.41%1 657
PTG ENERGY28.93%1 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ