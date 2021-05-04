Log in
    PKI   CA70137W1086

PARKLAND CORPORATION

(PKI)
  Report
Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/04/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX:PKI) held its annual General meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The Company is pleased to announce that all nine of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 2, 2021 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Parkland’s auditor at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

The results of these votes, as well as the results for the other items of business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Resolution 1

Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.

NomineeVotes For%ForVotes Withheld%Withheld
John F. Bechtold79,789,47991.67%7,254,2028.33%
Lisa Colnett83,878,18996.36%3,165,4923.64%
Robert Espey86,099,92198.92%943,7601.08%
Timothy Hogarth86,682,57799.59%361,1040.41%
Jim Pantelidis82,676,07094.98%4,367,6115.02%
Domenic Pilla83,550,99295.99%3,492,6894.01%
Steven Richardson83,715,08096.18%3,328,6013.82%
David A. Spencer84,397,73596.96%2,645,9463.04%
Deborah Stein83,692,65096.15%3,351,0313.85%

Resolution 2

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Votes For87,006,19899.58%
Votes Withheld369,1710.42%

Resolution 3

The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland’s approach to executive compensation as more particularly set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For83,129,24495.50%
Votes Against3,914,4374.50%

Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco

Director, Capital Markets

587-997-1447

Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries

Simon Scott

Director, Corporate Communications

403-956-9272

Simon.Scott@parkland.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
